GRTV News - EA stock takes a drastic tumble following Veilguard flop news

With a disappointing Q3 2025, EA hasn't impressed its shareholders.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you're seeing and want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming news, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, gaming reviews of course as well, exclusives, interviews and so much more."

"But without further ado, let's get today's news out of the way.
Excuse me, sorry, I was holding in a cough that whole time, I was wondering why the intro was a bit scuffed. In any case, today we're talking one of the biggest buzzwords of 2024 which was Veilguard, which yesterday, earlier this week, sorry, it was reported on that Veilguard sort of fell short of EA's expectations by about 50% with it engaging with 1.5 million players, which sounds like a big number but that doesn't necessarily mean 1.5 million sales because there's things like EA Play, Game Pass, other subscription services that the game was available on from day one, which means that sort of you're not exactly expecting full price purchases each time around. But today, as per Insider Gaming, we have a big sort of drop for what that means for EA's stock as a whole. Now this isn't directly related to the Dragon Age failure, but earlier, at the same time that EA sort of reported that Dragon Age was a failure, it was also reported by EA some more financial losses in the third quarter of financial year 2025, including the fact that it considered EA Sports FC 25 a failure when it was the top selling game in Europe for weeks on end. But that just goes to show how high publisher expectations can be nowadays. In any case, 17% is the number that EA's stock dropped by since this news has dropped, which is a huge amount of money when it comes to actual market value because it's estimated that EA has lost $6 billion in market value in just a short amount of time. While we do say that a lot of these studios will have massive expectations for their games, like EA expecting Dragon Age the Veilguard to sell, you know, probably like 3 million in its first week or something like that, and that 1.5 being considered a failure is kind of weird, at the same time when you see how much money is available to lose, it makes it sort of put it into picture in how much these studios need games to succeed a lot of the time and succeed in a big way."

"But again, it's not exactly just Veilguard's fault here. Let's be completely clear that Veilguard flopping doesn't necessarily mean that it was the be-all and end-all. Again, EA Sports FC 25 was considered a failure despite also being a very, very well-selling game.
EA has sort of flopped with a lot of its big franchises over the past few years, Battlefield especially coming out of the gate and being a flop with most of its recent entries, Battlefield 5 and Battlefield 2042. There is hope for more Battlefield, there's hope for a new Mass Effect sort of pushing Bioware back up there, but it really, really doesn't look good for EA right now and I think they need to turn the ship around because EA has been coasting for far too many years that a lot of people give them credit for, and they've not exactly been always putting out consistently quality products, and so, especially with some of their biggest and long-lasting franchises, so we'll have to see if these things change over time. Hopefully they will. Let me know, do you think EA can turn the ship around?
Do you think this is sort of the be-all and end-all? Do you think that Dragon Age The Pale God will be like a wake-up call, or do you think this is going to be sort of business as usual and EA is going to bury its head in the sand? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news. Goodbye."

