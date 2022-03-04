Philips Lumea IPL 9000 Series (Quick Look) - Hair Be-Gone!

This hair removal device uses SenseIQ technology to provide accurate and effective treatment, all while being wireless.
"Hello everyone, and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This time, it's a little bit of a specialized product, essentially, because it's not something that we've taken a look at before, but it's something that my girlfriend and I know a lot of people are really interested in, because if you're a woman, for instance, and you want to remove hair on your legs, underneath your arms, whatever the case may be, there's been a variety of different ways you can do that."
"So you can use a regular shaver, or you can use wax, there are, again, many ways, and none of which have been totally convenient.There have been technological advances in that particular regard, but as far as I can understand it, one of the best conceived ways is what I have in front of me right here, which is called an IPL."
"An IPL essentially means Intense Pulsed Light.That does not sound safe, but it is apparently the safest way and the easiest way for your skin to manage and accept the fact that you want to remove, or basically not destroy, but perhaps put into hibernation, the hair sacs that will continuously produce hair even as you remove it."
"So an IPL produces Intense Pulsed Light.Now usually, it's been sort of reserved for, marketed for tan lines, or removal of hair on legs or arms, as I said, but now it's much more broadly marketed for everyone as a better way to consistently remove hair."
"So what you essentially do is you give yourself treatments with this Intense Pulsed Light, and then, after some consecutive use cases, it will then hibernate the hair-producing sacs, meaning that you will enjoy a longer period without hair growing, which is, for a lot of people in a variety of different worlds and scenarios, very, very useful and part of an everyday sort of grooming routine."
"And I think that is very easy, even as someone who shaves a couple of times a month can relate to.So really awesome stuff.Now these things aren't that cheap."
"This is the Philips Lumia IPL series.This is the 9000 one, and you can scale down in that series.Philips usually allows you to do that, where you sacrifice some features and creature comforts for sort of the basic functionality, but that basic functionality is luckily maintained, and that's really cool."
"So overall what you do is that you have these different sort of heads, which taps on magnetically here, and they are different depending on what it is that you do.So there's one for a bikini line, underarm, face, and body.That basically means how the light is squeezed and how the angle of the light beam is created through this little lens door."
"It is overall, I think, a really easy thing to snap on, and the one thing that I would personally like is that I would like a little display here to help me and guide me as you do something, because it feels very sort of high-tech when you look at it and use it, and you are very aware that this can create intense pulse light, basically powerful enough to remove hair."
"That feels powerful, so the more feedback you can have, the better.There is one good thing that Philips has done, and it's advertised here on this little box.There is an app which helps you optimize the routine, and not only that, this will also allow you, before you actually start doing something with it, with a skin test."
"It basically detects the tone of your skin and creates the best light setting for you.So you place it on with a 90-degree angle, obviously not outside of your clothes, but the point stands, and then you can stamp flash for smaller areas or slide flash for larger areas."
"But again, the test will help you determine through your skin tone and a variety of other factors whether or not what you should use and how you should use it.And the app, which we haven't downloaded yet because we're just recording this and we will be fully testing it, that will help you determine also how to go about using this machine."
"It's a good idea.Every single one of these types of products should really have an app that you use alongside a apparatus like this, but again, I would like a display here to help me get a hold of some very quick settings and status symbols while I'm using it."
"So for instance, it's very clear, by the way, that if you're holding it at a 90-degree angle, it's very easy to look here on the top, so some kind of feedback would be awesome.It is expensive.It is expensive."
"We'll get into how much in our forward review, but also an incredibly cool sort of example of how technology is moving forward.Some of the most basic aspects of our daily sort of even skincare routine or whatever one should call it, like your bodily routine, can be helped with something like this."
"It's truly incredible, which is why we asked them to send it to us.So we will fully review this and return very soon.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."