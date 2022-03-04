English
Trident Z5 Royal Neo (Quick Look) - Built for Performance

This DDR5 memory unit is designed to offer lightning-fast performance, capable of the most extreme overclocking.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
We have taken a look at Trident RAM sticks before, RAM kits be that as it may, and what we've been saying in a couple of different videos now is that it might look incredibly flashy for a stick of RAM, but beneath that sort of flashy exterior lies functionality and utility, which excuses I think some of the bling here, but make no mistake, by the way I've just really slopped my fingers all over this really shiny gold plate here, meaning that you're probably going to be able to see that on camera and I apologize."

"No, point is that this gold for instance has specific utility and beneath that gold there is actually some really nifty RAM.
So what is it?
The Trident Z5 Royal Neo series by Trident is 6,000 megahertz, which is great, that's low latency, L28 AMD, and this is the AMD Expo version."

"This is basically just luxury overclocking RAM.
This piece of sort of, I would say plastic diamonds, but that's really not the case.
They call it a crystalline light bar and it is essentially the conduit through where the RGB lighting shines through, which is really cool."

"And this gold plating here is actually solid electroplated aluminum.
It's a heat spreader essentially, and you can get it in both gold and silver depending on what the aesthetics of the overall build is.
Now the effect is pretty profound, particularly in this gold model, but again it's a heat spreader so it will help dissipate the heat that is gathered by the RAM and keep everything nice and as cool as possible."

"Beyond that is a 10 layer PCB with hand screen memory circuits for maximum overclocking, and the cool thing is that these are actually surprisingly cheap coming in for this particular kit, so 193 euros.
That is really cool, and G.Skill who makes the Trident series have actually been really good for many years actually of creating these really distinctive pieces which does not break the bank and has again solid utility behind those looks."

"So the one thing I would say is that I think the font is really ugly, but that's just me.
The weird thing about talking about these kinds of components for a PC in a video is that we don't really have the test results yet, so when we do we will update accordingly in a full written review of G.Skill's Trident Z5 Royal Neo and hopefully it will be able to maintain those 6000 MHz and remain low latency while doing so and remaining cool through this heat spreader."

"So for much more on G.Skill and the Trident series, stay tuned for more.
Bye."

Hardware

More

Videos

More

