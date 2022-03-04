GRTV News - Team17 rebranded to everplay group

Don't worry, this doesn't mean a big change to your favourite indie games.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews and of course so, so, so much more."
"Without further ado today, we've got quite a big bit of news dropping from Team17, or I should say, formerly Team17, now Ever Play Group, I always think of Everyday Group, I don't know why, I think it just looks quite similar when you look at it, maybe that's just me, I don't know. In any case, there's a big rebrand going on at Team17, the developer and publisher of a lot of indie games, a lot of favourites, so Dredge, Blasphemous, Overcooked, Golf With Your Friends 1, Golf With Your Friends 2, I think they're the guys behind the Worms games as well, so a lot of favourites really, Team17, but don't worry, they're not like shutting down or anything like that and completely, you know, re-jigging the whole thing, it's basically just a name change for their three divisions, which include Story Toys, which is sort of this edutainment app creation thing, so education and entertainment combination there, and Astragon Entertainment, which is another sort of development creation brand, alongside Team17, which Team17 is still existing, by the way, it's just that the whole thing is now not going to be known as Team17, Team17 is just going to be a part of it, but basically, we can expect very little to kind of change when it comes to our games, but the new name will provide Everplay Group with a name that reflects it's purpose to never stop playing as well as a creative drive to deliver a lifetime of play, basically a lot of business jargon is included in this press release that we've talked about here on Game Reactor, wherever you get your Game Reactor from, but largely, the name change actually isn't that massive of a deal when you look into what it means, but Steve Bell, CEO of Everplay, had some nice things to say about it coming up, which is, I'm excited to be unveiling our new group brand today, which we believe better represents our business, which has evolved greatly since the IPO and reflects our DNA to never stop playing, this rebrand not only creates an ideal backdrop to foster greater cross-collaboration internally, but also reflect our aspiration to expand our reach across complementary sectors within the broader indie market. So, that's kind of the most interesting bit, is that last sentence about expanding the reach, seeing what Team17 wants to do, because, as I say, if they come across as Everplay now, perhaps they do want to maybe push out into bigger indie developments and looking around sort of publishing more, basically, but it just seems to be a classic sort of thing of like a rebrand to maybe just push business out there a bit, so that it's not seen as sort of a smaller brand. I don't know why a lot of businesses do this, a lot of businesses have rebranded, but it's just something that they do, it's just always new, it's fresh and exciting and this, that and the other, and it's a great way to excite shareholders, but we'll have to see if anything changes on our gameplay-wise, but don't expect the sort of Team17 logo or anything like that to be completely disappearing any time soon, Team17 very much still exists, it's just the whole thing now is known as Everplay. But, what do you think about the name Everplay? What do you think about this whole rebrand?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."