English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

GRTV News - Team17 rebranded to everplay group

Don't worry, this doesn't mean a big change to your favourite indie games.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews and of course so, so, so much more."

"Without further ado today, we've got quite a big bit of news dropping from Team17, or I should say, formerly Team17, now Ever Play Group, I always think of Everyday Group, I don't know why, I think it just looks quite similar when you look at it, maybe that's just me, I don't know. In any case, there's a big rebrand going on at Team17, the developer and publisher of a lot of indie games, a lot of favourites, so Dredge, Blasphemous, Overcooked, Golf With Your Friends 1, Golf With Your Friends 2, I think they're the guys behind the Worms games as well, so a lot of favourites really, Team17, but don't worry, they're not like shutting down or anything like that and completely, you know, re-jigging the whole thing, it's basically just a name change for their three divisions, which include Story Toys, which is sort of this edutainment app creation thing, so education and entertainment combination there, and Astragon Entertainment, which is another sort of development creation brand, alongside Team17, which Team17 is still existing, by the way, it's just that the whole thing is now not going to be known as Team17, Team17 is just going to be a part of it, but basically, we can expect very little to kind of change when it comes to our games, but the new name will provide Everplay Group with a name that reflects it's purpose to never stop playing as well as a creative drive to deliver a lifetime of play, basically a lot of business jargon is included in this press release that we've talked about here on Game Reactor, wherever you get your Game Reactor from, but largely, the name change actually isn't that massive of a deal when you look into what it means, but Steve Bell, CEO of Everplay, had some nice things to say about it coming up, which is, I'm excited to be unveiling our new group brand today, which we believe better represents our business, which has evolved greatly since the IPO and reflects our DNA to never stop playing, this rebrand not only creates an ideal backdrop to foster greater cross-collaboration internally, but also reflect our aspiration to expand our reach across complementary sectors within the broader indie market. So, that's kind of the most interesting bit, is that last sentence about expanding the reach, seeing what Team17 wants to do, because, as I say, if they come across as Everplay now, perhaps they do want to maybe push out into bigger indie developments and looking around sort of publishing more, basically, but it just seems to be a classic sort of thing of like a rebrand to maybe just push business out there a bit, so that it's not seen as sort of a smaller brand. I don't know why a lot of businesses do this, a lot of businesses have rebranded, but it's just something that they do, it's just always new, it's fresh and exciting and this, that and the other, and it's a great way to excite shareholders, but we'll have to see if anything changes on our gameplay-wise, but don't expect the sort of Team17 logo or anything like that to be completely disappearing any time soon, Team17 very much still exists, it's just the whole thing now is known as Everplay. But, what do you think about the name Everplay? What do you think about this whole rebrand?
Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."

GRTV News

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

School Spirits: Season 2 - Official Trailer

School Spirits: Season 2 - Official Trailer
Drop - Official Trailer

Drop - Official Trailer
Mickey 17 - Official Trailer 2

Mickey 17 - Official Trailer 2
Yellowjackets - Official Season 3 Trailer

Yellowjackets - Official Season 3 Trailer
Zero Day - Official Trailer

Zero Day - Official Trailer
1923: Season 2 - Official Trailer

1923: Season 2 - Official Trailer
Opus - Official Trailer

Opus - Official Trailer
You: Season 5 - Date Announcement Trailer

You: Season 5 - Date Announcement Trailer
The Monkey - Official Trailer

The Monkey - Official Trailer
Win or Lose - Trailer

Win or Lose - Trailer
Daredevil: Born Again - Official Trailer

Daredevil: Born Again - Official Trailer
The Woman In The Yard - Official Trailer

The Woman In The Yard - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Over the Hill - Announcement Trailer

Over the Hill - Announcement Trailer
Call of Duty: Warzone & Black Ops 6 - Season 2 Launch Trailer

Call of Duty: Warzone & Black Ops 6 - Season 2 Launch Trailer
Eternal Strands - Launch Trailer

Eternal Strands - Launch Trailer
Minecraft x Hello Kitty - Trailer

Minecraft x Hello Kitty - Trailer
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - 1 Year Anniversary Celebration Trailer

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - 1 Year Anniversary Celebration Trailer
Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land - Game System Overview Trailer

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land - Game System Overview Trailer
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Roadmap Trailer

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Roadmap Trailer
Marvel Rivals - The Spring Festival Trailer

Marvel Rivals - The Spring Festival Trailer
Avowed - Lore of Eora: Species

Avowed - Lore of Eora: Species
Phantom Blade Zero - Year of the Snake Gameplay Trailer

Phantom Blade Zero - Year of the Snake Gameplay Trailer
Grandma, No! - Announcement Trailer

Grandma, No! - Announcement Trailer
A Game About Digging A Hole - Release Date Trailer

A Game About Digging A Hole - Release Date Trailer
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More