Five Shows Every Apple TV+ Subscriber Needs to Watch

We take a look at five of the best and most promising series that you should check out if you're new or a frequent user of Apple TV+.

"Every year Apple TV Plus expands its portfolio with not just new seasons of established shows but also brand new projects. With tens of promising and high-quality productions already available on the streamer, if you're not familiar with the platform you may be curious about where you should start."

"That's what we're here to aid with today as these are five shows that every Apple TV Plus subscriber needs to watch. There's no better time to dive into what is likely Apple TV Plus' most acclaimed series as it has just kicked off its second season. This show is a mind-bending thriller that follows Adam Scott's Mark as he begins to unravel the unusual barrier that exists between his personal life and that of his work life. As Mark begins to uncover secrets he discovers harrowing truths that not only affect him and his colleagues but also his life beyond the confines of the mysterious company he has dedicated this portion of his life to. If Severance is Apple TV Plus' most acclaimed show, Slow Horses isn't far off. This series is an espionage crime drama that follows the skilled yet unenthusiastic MI5 veteran Jackson Lam, a character that also marks the first time that Gary Oldman has appeared in the leading role of a television series. Lam and his gang of Slow Horses who are effectively MI5 rejects are then tasked with revealing secrets, protecting operatives and saving London, the UK and the world all while being looked down upon and scoffed at by the insecure Secret Service. One of Apple TV Plus' biggest hits is without a doubt Silo, a series that follows Rebecca Ferguson's Juliet, a talented engineer turned sheriff who discovers unsettling truths relating to the protective underground facility that she and thousands of humans call home. Upon uncovering a massive and shocking conspiracy about those who manage the Silo and also the outside world, Juliet is turned into a martyr by her colleagues which ultimately leads to rising tensions among the population that soon threatens the sanctity of the Silo itself. While the first three options are fantastic dramas, they are a little bit heavy at times which is why it's ideal that Ted Lasso is also available on Apple TV Plus. This show follows Jason Sudeikis' American coach as he joins the English football team AFC Richmond and attempts to help them realise their ultimate dreams and goals."

"This is a fantastic feel-good option that will never fail to put a big smile and grin on your face as you bask in the warmth of Ted and his lovely colleagues.
While Silo is a science fiction show, it's not nearly as sci-fi and cosmic as that of Foundation. This is a grand and generationally spanning series that follows a collection of heroes and personalities as they attempt to prevent an enormous collapse that a famed mathematician predicted a millennia before it's supposed to happen. It's complex, hugely expensive, massively high quality in appearance and has grand ambitions as the source material has tons of books to continue working through."

