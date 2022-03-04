GRTV News - Trump's new tariffs are expected to be a disaster for physical video games

We could see video game prices rise with Trump's new tariffs on foreign imports.
We're talking Trump's tariffs today and if you weren't aware they are likely going to be affecting video games. Now you might be wondering, Game Reactor, very European, you're a British man, why are you talking about Trump and Trump's tariffs? Well it's expected that these tariffs are likely going to affect the global economic scale as a whole because of the fact that they are being put on so many foreign imports as well as just the US as a whole, so as we look at data from Matt Piscitella of Cercana, an analyst who is always really really good with his figures, he expects that we will see 25% tariffs, well it's been confirmed there's 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and he expects that to really really affect the price of physical games because that's where a lot of the infrastructure for making physical games is, so obviously if you still like your discs, if you still like your games to be on a physical format, prices may be going up for you and even if you don't like to buy games on a disc, this could still affect the prices because Piscitella expects that there would be parity between digital and physical sales. Now we have heard recently due to hopes that GTA 6 will have a $100 label, that game prices will be going up because a lot of people in this industry want them to go up. Whether you think games are worth $100 or not is entirely up to you, but considering inflation, a lot of game developers and publishers would argue that video game prices are actually quite low for what they offer you. Now the problem is, is that even if GTA 6 comes out, it's not going to necessarily justify a lot of games being at $100, but not every game is at $80 or $70 today either, so there's that getting off point there. Back to the Trump's tariffs thing, of course we will have to wait and see, perhaps there will be different changes in the way that physical games are released, but Piscitella here does say that he does just expect prices to go up, which could be, again, sort of interesting for the industry, but it's not necessarily going to be something that's going to benefit the industry if they're just adapting to the tariffs that have been put in place, probably put at a sort of net zero level really. We've also had today a harrowing report from GDC about a lot of people getting laid off in the gaming industry and a lot of more money being spent on projects. So, it's not looking good right now guys.