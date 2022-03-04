OnePlus 13 (Quick Look) - Extreme Performance

With the latest era of OnePlus smartphones now here, we take a look at the new 13 model and explain why it's a gadget you should have on your radar.
"Hello, everyone, and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We are a little late on this one, but that's actually because we sent our reporter and reviewer, Marco, to the massive, flashy launch event that OnePlus held to launch the OnePlus 13 here in Europe and the rest of the world a little while ago."
"And now we finally have a review device of our own to show you.But I will basically just mirror what it is that Marco said in his review, and I would urge you to go read it on your Gamereactor domain of choice, because the OnePlus 13 is, as far as we can tell, currently a massive success."
"It has taken OnePlus a couple of generations to sort of get its act together.They launched the fantastic open foldable, which we basically called our smartphone of the year, not last year, but the year before that.But since the OnePlus 8, where they transitioned into a regular phone and a pro, and then dropped that, and then just had a couple of generations where they, on one phone, sacrificed the mute switch and one had an IP rating and the other one did not, and they swapped out the USB type C cables for A ports on their chargers, it was a confusing time."
"But it feels like with the OnePlus 13, we've come full circle, and they are truly one of the market leaders in Android flagship smartphone design and functionality that we know that they've been able to do, that they've had the ability to do for years now.And it seems that almost all verdicts across YouTube and arranged traditional media are unanimous in their sort of positivity for the OnePlus 13."
"So that is really, really, really cool.And a big thumbs up to OnePlus for sort of staking it out and then finally getting there.So what is it?In many ways, it reproduces or remixes the design of the last couple of generations."
"So you have this big camera mesa here on the back.It weighs 210 grams, which means that it's light, but not too light.It has a ceramic guard front screen right here, which obviously means that it will withstand scratches and shattering if it should come to that."
"There is a variety of different backplates, one of which is with eco leather, which I wish they had sent us.But you get this white frosted matte glass back, which is still great alongside an aluminum frame, of course."
"Now, this is actually IP69 dust and water resistant, meaning that is way more water resistant than IP68 dust and water resistant phones.That is really cool to see, particularly because not too long ago, OnePlus actually sacrificed an IP rating entirely."
"So it's really nice to see them come full circle on this particular aspect as well.This screen right here is an LTPO 4.0 AMOLED at 1440p.It's 120 hertz.It supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR Vivid."
"It is 1600 nits stable and 4500 nits peak in specific aspects of that screen.It is a screen that has been basically just praised and one of the few screens to get one of the very best Pixmark test scores ever, basically calling it perfect.So that is really cool."
"Inside, you get the Snapdragon 8 Elite and up to one terabyte of storage.That's UFS, the newest UFS storage, by the way, and 24 gigs of RAM.So obviously you could call that overkill if you wanted, but OnePlus has long argued that giving the phone more RAM up front means that it's snappier a couple of platform generation upgrades down the line."
"And that really is a point that is basically worth repeating, I think.On this camera mesa here at the back, you do get a lot of stuff.You get a 50 megapixel, 23 millimeter wide with optical image stabilization.That's cool."
"You also get a periscope zoom lens, which is only 3x.I really think that OnePlus can step that up to 5x or even go beyond that.I know that Samsung has sort of gone away from the 10x, like 100x space zoom thing that they used to do, but I think that 5x is really a sweet spot for giving users more tools to work with in a variety of situations."
"You also get a 50 megapixel, 120 degree ultrawide, which is fine for an ultrawide, I think.All of these are made and designed with Hasselblad, the legendary camera creator and maker, which obviously now both has a say in lens selection, optimization, color science, and we have previously said that Hasselblad has done wonders, both with some really cool, fun extra modes that you can use when you're taking photos more creatively, but also just general color science and general reliability."
"Will it beat out Apple and Google and Samsung?It's very hard to say.And as Marques Brownlee has pointed out on a couple of occasions, well, it's very much in the eye of the beholder, what is considered beauty, sharpness, and dynamic range in phone photography, but it remains, I think, very capable."
"It's a 100 watt wired charging.It is 50 watt wireless charging, and it'll cost you 999 euros.So that is real value for money and something that Samsung should be very worried about because they're about to launch their S24s, and this is a really strong candidate."
"I have one wish for OnePlus, make one that is slightly smaller.This is too big for my hands.This is Apple iPhone Pro Max levels or S Ultra levels of screen real estate, and I would love for one to be slightly smaller than that for one hand ability."
"But beyond that, no notes.You get the same Oxygen OS clean software.You get the same really sweet little mute switch here on the side, and you get really cool specifications for the money."
"See you on the next one."