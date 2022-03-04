GRTV News - Sonic the Hedgehog 4 gets greenlit with planned 2027 premiere

Another major film in the live-action franchise is on its way.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about, well both video games and movies because they are interconnected, specifically the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Obviously we've just had the third one, it came out in cinemas around the world in December, maybe some places a little bit later, a little bit earlier, but generally speaking around December. And the movie's been doing really well. So far it's already the most successful of the three Sonic the Hedgehog movies in cinemas. And we're not talking about success here on par with the Super Nintendo, the Super Mario Brothers movie yet. It's doing well, I think it might have crossed half a billion dollars or something at the global box office. We're talking big numbers here, but we're not talking close to being a billion dollar only yet. The whole franchise, all three movies combined have grossed over a million dollars at the box office for Paramount. So the point is that despite having been a video game adaptation, generally tailored for younger audiences as well, people are really enjoying going and watching these films, which is why it's really no surprise that Paramount has now pulled the trigger and decided to greenlight a fourth film in the franchise and also set a premiere date for it. And it's actually really quite close. So let's dive in. Sonic the Hedgehog 4 premieres in March 2027. We are definitely ready for more. So after two successful Sonic the Hedgehog movies, things really picked up with the premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 last month. Both the media and moviegoers have been pleased and ticket sales are going like gangbusters. While everyone is praising Jim Carrey for one of his best performances ever. We already knew that there would be a fourth movie and now we also know when it premieres. Paramount has announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will hit theatres on March 19th, 2027. In other words, only two years to go. What are your hopes for this movie and is there any particular Sonicverse character you think should appear? So yeah, here's the confirmation. Well, that's actually from Culture Crave itself, actually. So March 27th, 2020, March 19th, 2027, sorry, is when Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will land in cinemas. Again, that's around, not quite two months, just over two years time. So it's enough time for them to make the movie, but for it to be as close as it is, you have to assume that the creators have been eyeing and assuming that they're going to make it a fourth film anyway, because it's that sort of distance away where really they want the movie to be finished probably or getting very close to being finished in about 18 months time and then focusing on the marketing campaign. Meaning, you know, we'll probably start hearing about the voice cast sort of getting back together and recording their lines in a year maybe, something like that, so that it's getting ample time and ready for the first sort of trailer to drop in the second half of 2026 or something like that. It sounds like quite a far distance away, but considering we've literally just had the third one open cinemas, I think it's only just made its digital home release sort of debut, i.e. when you can buy it for full price if you want to watch it from home without going to the cinema. So it shows how sort of quickly Paramount has decided to greenlight this fourth film, and it shows just how much faith they have in it as well. Clearly, Sonic the Hedgehog has grown to become one of Paramount's most successful franchises at the moment, and we have to wonder as well, is this all we're going to be seeing from Sonic? You know, we've had three movies and we've had the spin-off show with Knuckles, and with the fourth movie coming out, does that mean that in the time being, maybe in 2026 or something, we'll be getting another thing, some spin-off thing, maybe in early 2026? Who knows, who knows. I think the sky's the limit with this franchise now, and the way that people are lapping it up. But again, as we know more about this, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated, but otherwise, that's all the time that we have in today's episode of GRTV News, so thank you for watching, and yeah, we'll see you all on the next one. Take care, everyone."