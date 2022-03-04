English
DC in 2025: What to Expect from Movies, TV, and Games

We take a look at what DC is set to offer its fans throughout this calendar year in the movie, series, and video games space.

Audio transcription

"2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for DC fans, as the franchise seeks to regain its footing following a period of uncertainty and mixed receptions. With James Gunn and Peter Safran steering the ship in the new DCU, fans have a lot to look forward to across films, TV series and video games. After a few years of shifting gears, 2025 promises a slate of projects that could reshape the superhero landscape, so here's a glimpse into DC in 2025. Harley Quinn made its return in January 2025 after taking a break in 2024 for the Kiteman spin-off. Kaley Cuoco's Harley and Lake Bell's Poison Ivy are back for another wild season full of irreverent humour and the unpredictable chaos that we all love. Kicking off the new era for DC, Superman formerly known as Superman Legacy marks the first live-action movie in the revamped DC Universe. Directed by James Gunn, this film will introduce a younger, more idealistic Clark Kent navigating his dual identity as a reporter and a hero. David Coren Sweat stars as Superman alongside Rachel Broshanan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. This film will focus on Superman's journey to inspire hope in a world shaped by cynicism and will also introduce several key DC characters. In fact, this film isn't just about Superman, it's setting the stage for everything to come in the new DC Universe, so it's definitely one to keep an eye on when it hits theatres on July 11th 2025."

"Following the success of Peacemaker Season 1, James Gunn's irreverent anti-hero returns for Season 2 in the DCU. Christopher Smith, portrayed by John Cena, continues his misadventures navigating the absurd and often dangerous missions set for him by Amanda Waller. Expect returning characters like Danielle Brooks' Leo Terada Bio and Jennifer Holland's Amelia Harcourt. With Gunn teasing new characters on social media, Peacemaker this season is set to deliver more offbeat superhero action. Season 2 will debut on Macs in August 2025."

"Fans of Neil Gaiman's dark and imaginative world can breathe a sigh of relief as The Sandman Season 2 is finally coming to Netflix in 2025. Tom Sturridge returns as Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, and will face new challenges that threaten his realm. Season 2 will adapt the Season of Mists, bringing in fan-favourite characters like Gwendolyn Christie's Lucifer and exploring the intricate relationships between Morpheus and his siblings. While executive producer Neil Gaiman has been accused of serious allegations and it's still unclear how this will affect Netflix's release plans, the production is already wrapped with 2025 as the expected release date."

"On the animation front, Batman Cape Crusader will return for a second season following a strong debut in 2024, with a deeper dive into Batman's growing battle against his greatest foe, the Joker. Hamish Linklater will continue voicing Bruce Wayne and Batman and we are eagerly awaiting the reveal of who will voice the Joker in Season 2. Meanwhile, My Adventures With Superman, the anime-inspired series, will premiere its third season, promising more humour, action and iconic characters as Clark Kent balances his dual life as both a reporter and a superhero."

"On the video game front, things are a little quieter in 2025 with the distinct lack of planned major releases and the most promising ideas on this front currently being reserved for DC-centric updates to Multiverses and perhaps additional platforms to experience Batman Arkham Shadow on."

"The years of uncertainty, 2025 marks the dawn of a new era for DC across all media.
With the bold direction of James Gunn's DCU and a range of exciting projects, from Superman and Peacemaker to The Sandman and the other adaptations, DC fans have much to look forward to. Whether you're a moviegoer, a TV binge-watcher or a gamer, 2025 will be a year of monumental change and thrilling new stories for the DC Universe."

