GRTV News - Report: The Horizon MMO has been cancelled

Yet another Sony live-service endeavour has fallen.
specifically it seems to be that Sony has cancelled another live service project, specifically the Horizon MMO, so this live service game was in production at NCsoft which is a South Korean studio and it has been reported by South Korean news outlet MNT and given to us via ResetEra that the game has been reportedly cancelled at NCsoft and was done so at the start of this year, which is only a few weeks ago in fairness, and its developers have moved on to other projects, another project at NCsoft has also been cancelled as well called Project J, oh and Project Pantera as well as Ben reports here, but Project H is considered to be the Horizon project which was meant to be a sort of expansive MMO set in the world of Horizon, we've not really seen much from it although it was expected to be coming relatively soon to our screens, but as we know with these things it seems that Sony has had a bit of a crash out when it comes to live service lately, we've seen the Bend Studio and Bluepoint Games live service projects just getting canned as well, but those studios, especially with the update from Bend Studios' head today, seem to be okay, it seems that those studios are still working on cool stuff. NCsoft is also continuing to work on other games so it doesn't seem like there's any major studio sort of disasters at the minute, touch wood, however it's worth noting as well as Ben does here that Project H isn't the online Horizon game that Guerrilla Games is working on themselves, so this doesn't mean it's complete be-all and end-all for Horizon, it just more means that there's not going to be an MMO spin-off, we're still going to get an online Horizon game if that's something that you're going to be interested in, it's just going to be from Guerrilla Games themselves which might be better for fans as Guerrilla Games are the people who've made both Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West. Horizon is a franchise that we've talked about quite a lot at Game Reactor, whether it's sort of been forced upon us, whether it's sort of been deserving of its place among Sony's sort of favourite franchises as of late, whatever your opinion on it may be, it's clear that Sony is very happy to continue working on it but on this occasion it seems that the project hasn't worked out. This seems more of Sony's commitment to live service crumbling than Sony's commitment to Horizon crumbling if you had to take my opinion on it. I would say that after Concord, even with the success of Helldivers 2, Concord has really, really shown Sony that live service is more of a gamble than it is guaranteed cash and therefore it's going to sort of re-strategise on what it can do in the future to maybe make those games less gambles and more guaranteed successes.