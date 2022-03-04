GRTV News - Hollow Knight: Silksong is still on the way

We get yet another confirmation the game is still being worked on.
"In any case, Hollow Knight Silksong has been told that it's real again, or Hollow Knight Silksong fans can rest easy because the game has been once again sort of confirmed to be real and being worked on.This does seem like a bit of a nothing burger of a news, but we did have recently some speculation sorry, on a ARG sort of experience that was going to be like a Hollow Knight 2 thing that just turned out to be nothing, it was a rumour of yet another thing sparking fan hopes, and at the same time we've got again people just sort of really wanting to know, excuse me, is this game coming out, is this game real, what can we expect from this game, and Matthew Griffin Head of Marketing at Team Cherry was basically, he reassured one fan by saying like as we see here, yes the game is real, progressing and will release, but fails to give any information on when that might be, when we might see more from it, and it again just sort of doesn't really actually answer a lot of fan fears and doesn't really sort of seek to calm them."
"This game was first announced in 2019 and it gave us a showcase last at 2022 at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase where they said a year from now all of these games will have released and about two of them actually were, so you know delays happen, we're used to them, but with a game like Hollow Knight Silksong where to be honest it's a Metroidvania, we get a dime a dozen of them pretty much every year, and although Hollow Knight is regarded as one of the absolute best and sort of standards of the genre, the fact that we're hearing basically nothing is always quite concerning and it always does sort of make the game feel quite, what's the word without sounding too negative here, but it does make the game seem quite fake at times, almost as if it's not real."
"It is definitely real, it is definitely being worked on, but just the lack of news makes you think, well when are we going to see it?And hopefully it'll be this year, hopefully there will be something coming soon, because you'd imagine so, you'd imagine, and Team Cherry has been working incredibly hard on it and obviously expectations are incredibly high as well, so you can see why the game has been delayed, but hopefully we could have two sort to be forever unreleased games released this year, we've got GTA 6 hopefully coming out this year and perhaps Hollow Knight Silksong could come out as well."
