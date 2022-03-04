GRTV News - PlayStation cancels games made by the Demon's Souls and Days Gone developers

Has Sony canned its live-service efforts?
"Hello and welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment and more, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you, GRTV News and the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, gaming news, exclusive interviews, series reviews, movie reviews, I think I already said that one, but without further ado, let's get into today's news piece and we're talking PlayStation, I know what you're thinking, Nintendo, Nintendo, Nintendo, that's all the news of yesterday basically with the Nintendo Switch 2 being revealed alongside the new Mario Kart, all the Joy-Cons, all the specs, perhaps some leaked prices as well, but that was covered by Ben this morning, so if you want to check that out, check that out, but overnight there was quite a lot of PlayStation news actually, Shueya Yoshida, former PlayStation boss, gave his first big interview where he talked about a lot of stuff including live service, including what PlayStation needs for the future, revealing some old secrets like how the PS Vita was nearly a Switch with a dock included and all this other stuff, there was also some stuff about a possible PlayStation State of Play coming next month, which is very exciting but considering we don't have much to talk about there, considering it was just a rumour, today we're going over something that's actually happened, which is PlayStation cancelling two major live service projects, one from Ben's studio, the Days Gone developer, and one from Bluepoint who helped on the Demon's Souls remake."
"So we know that Bluepoint has sort of been working on something new since Demon's Souls was out and Ben's studio is working on something new as well, both of those games were rumoured to be live service, Bluepoint especially was rumoured to be working on a God of War live service game, now personally I'm not sure what that would have looked like, but it certainly would have been interesting, but anyway, this comes from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier who reveals that PlayStation cancelled two more of its live service games following Concord's massive failure and the closure of the developer, Firewalk."
"There's not any details about what these games were, so we don't really have any information about what you're missing out on apart from the God of War game, but it's very interesting to see that Sony is kind of canning its live service projects where it can, stuff like Fair Game Dollar Sign is a bit too far along for it to be fully thrown in the bin, but it seems like games that are sort of midway through development even, years into their project development are being pushed aside with the studios being asked to focus on something else."
"Sony isn't closing either of these studios, it's not a Concord situation, they've not been seen as sort of bad games, well we don't know how they're viewed internally, but it is possible that this is just something that Sony wants to do in moving away largely from live service altogether, so we'll have to see what Ben's studio and what Bluepoint would work on, but both of these studios are known for great work, as they say Demon's Souls Remake, Days Gone, they're both considered to be great games, so perhaps we could see either studio actually sort of again get to work with what's in their wheelhouse, and maybe Days Gone 2?Maybe something else on the From Software remake line for Bluepoint?We don't know, we'll have to wait and see, but those projects are likely to be a while away, perhaps we'll even see the live service game sort of given a single player twist and pushed out."
"Let me know what you think you'd do with these games, let me know what you think about Sony sort of canning its live service outings, and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news.Thanks for watching."
"If you enjoyed this video, be sure to like and subscribe, and I'll see you in the next one."