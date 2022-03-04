GRTV News - The Nintendo Switch 2 has been revealed to the world

We'll learn more about the successor console in April.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRT News. Today we have a big one for you. As expected, there was all this rumour suggesting Nintendo did unveil the Switch 2 yesterday. It was an unveiling that a lot of people were quite surprised by. Me, I actually really wasn't. Because I remember back when they did the Nintendo Switch OLED model, when they unveiled that console, they didn't do any sort of fanfare for it, they just sort of dropped a trailer. It's like, this is what we're doing. But anyway, new console, new sort of generation for Nintendo. Many expected there to be a sort of warning message almost. Tomorrow, January 16th, we're going to be showing off a new piece of technology and so on. Something like that. But it never came. So by the time we got to sort of mid-day yesterday, everyone was starting to panic. Is this actually going to happen? Are the rumours false? But no, Nintendo just dropped a trailer out of the blue, showing off the Nintendo Switch 2. So that is what we're going to be taking a look at today."
"So it's official, Nintendo unveils Nintendo Switch 2. So as expected, a brief two-minute hardware-focused trailer and the promise of a release this year. So although gamers' doubts were more than evident this morning in the face of Nintendo's silence, just a couple of minutes ago, Nintendo unveiled the Nintendo Switch successor console. It's official, Nintendo Switch 2 is on its way this year. A trailer titled The Nintendo Update shows us the main new features of the hardware, although everything had been previously leaked, such as the second USB-C port or the rear support for playing outside the dock. So we'll update as more information becomes available, but Nintendo Switch 2 is here. Now, I'm not going to play the volume on it, but what I will do is quickly show this trailer off a little bit while we're talking about it. I'll leave it like this, actually, because otherwise it distorts the size of it for you guys. But yeah, the Nintendo Switch 2 is here, as you can see by this trailer here. You're not really missing anything by not hearing the audio, but you can see all these new little pieces of things that they're doing with it. It all looks very similar to the Nintendo Switch, except, you know, a few additional ports here and there, a bigger kickstand that extends the entire body, which means it's going to be a little bit more resilient and sturdy. And it also goes back further as well, with an additional sort of bit of protective shape to it. Bigger Joy-Cons, which means that your current Joy-Cons are probably not going to be compatible. But yeah, they're a slightly different colour as well, less eye-catching, shall we say. And they've got better support for those rear buttons, and also you can see the sort of LiDAR technology, IR sort of thing that allows people to use them as mice as well, gaming mice. Then they have these little clip-on things that they'll show in a minute, which makes them even sturdier, better as sort of actual usable controllers."
"There we go, you can see it now. So they're much easier to use as standalone controllers if you're playing cooperatively. Then the sliding mechanics are gone, and instead it's magnetic, sort of clipped together systems. That little sticking out chip does concern me a little bit now, but hopefully it'll be sturdy enough to survive the console's generational lifetime. Yeah, and then the only other thing to really note, as of what we see right now, again Nintendo hasn't actually shown off much more than this, is we've got this, a new Mario Kart by the looks of things, Mario Kart 9. People have been deciphering that and trying to notice a few different things, including that Donkey Kong has been sort of redesigned."
"A dock that's slightly different shape, curved around the edges. I would also assume that the controller that we're seeing there, the chassis that you can fit the Joy-Cons to, that's probably going to be a little bit bigger than the one that we currently have, meaning it's also, if you have one of them at home somewhere, they're probably not going to be compatible with current Joy-Cons. And then we have this here, that's worth talking about. Obviously it has a game card slot, and the game card slot fits Nintendo Switch games. So it has complete parity with Nintendo Switch games. But as it says there, certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2, so I guess that's more of a software side of things. Maybe some developers need to make sure that their games are compatible with Nintendo's updated platform. But the point is that there is an element of back compatibility there, so if you have a lot of Nintendo Switch games, or maybe there's a lot of Nintendo Switch games that you haven't played and you're wondering, should I get a Nintendo Switch or should I wait for the Switch 2? If you just get a Switch 2, you'll probably be able to play them anyway. And then this is the other thing of note. Nintendo Direct, Nintendo Switch 2, 2nd of April 2025. So we had that trailer. Nintendo hasn't said anything more than that. They've just shown off the console, things that people can infer and pick apart from it. But otherwise, if you're looking for more firm and official information about the Nintendo Switch 2, we have to tune in in April for this proper Direct. But it's exciting, it's exciting. What I will say is that as well, with that Direct coming up, I think it's unclear if we're going to get that other rumoured Direct in late February talking about software. Maybe that will go ahead. I think it would be a little bit unusual for Nintendo to wait all the way to April until telling us about what games it has coming up for pretty much the rest of the year. But at the same time, if they've got a Nintendo Switch Direct planned for April, maybe they'll save it and they'll save the launch titles for that there. Because they've already unveiled a Mario Kart there. That isn't, as far as we can tell, and I think a lot of people agree, that isn't Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. So it looks like there's a new Mario Kart on its way at some point in the future. But yeah, the key thing to note is that the Nintendo Switch 2 is here. All the rumours about its reveal were correct. And we've heard various different things in the past as well about this console, including that it's set to come and arrive sooner than we think. There's a lot of rumours that suggest it's going to be sort of summer, so sort of June time, which would be out of the equation really for Nintendo."
"Again, Nintendo do things differently than PlayStation and Xbox. They don't like to release or unveil things and then release things months later, well, almost a year later.So this has been announced. It's probably going to be on its way out in the summer, so around six months time. So if you're looking for a new console, you're looking for some new experiences and adventures, definitely keep an eye out for that one. And again, as we know more about it, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated. But the big thing is now over. All the rumours and leaks can, I guess, calm down a little bit. Now it'll be shifted onto software until Nintendo reveals official things there. But yeah, stay tuned for more information about it. And otherwise, this is all the time that I have on today's episode of GOTV News. So I'll see you on the next one after the weekend. Take care, everyone."