GRTV News - Rumour: A new Halo will be announced in 2025

Is a new Halo game already ready to be announced?
now you might be surprised to hear that we're talking Halo because it doesn't feel all that long ago that we actually got Halo Infinite, but it appears, at least according to rumours, that we could be getting a new Halo announced in 2025, now once again get your salt shakers out because as Jonas puts here, this is just a rumour, but it comes from some pretty reliable leakers, we've got Mr. Rebs, or Rebs Gaming, pointing out that Halo Studios could be playtesting future Halo games on a weekly basis, and they have at least one new Halo game to announce this year, now it has been a few years since we got Halo Infinite, I believe that game came out at the end of 2021, but considering how long games take nowadays, usually we expect a 5-6 year life cycle for a lot of big franchises and AAA games to sort of release their next sequel, unless your name is Assassin's Creed, but even then, we've seen delays after delays in something like Assassin's Creed Shadows, Halo used to be one of those franchises that would bring out games quite often, but lately we've sort of seen a lot of fan reactions turn towards more of the negative side, and it's just sort of lost that aura that it once had, now as we've sort of seen in recent months and sort of last year, 343 Industries has now rebranded itself as Halo Studios, so it does kind of make sense that we would see something from Halo Studios relatively soon, as sort of the hype behind the rebrand is still there and they've got this new identity ready to show off, but what they'll be showing off is kind of unknown, now it's unlikely we're going to see anything Halo related on the 23rd of January, which is Xbox's next big showcase, as they'll be instead showcasing more of what they've already sort of announced and some surprises for 2025 as well, but Halo is probably one of the biggest IPs left for Microsoft and even though there are rumours that Halo the Master Chief Collection is going to PlayStation and I believe Switch as well, those games are going to be really really big selling points for Xbox, so you'd expect that they have something in the can, but it's apparently, according to Revs Gaming at least, the case that Halo Studios is a lot further on than we could have initially believed, whether that means that we'll have something within release within the next couple of years is completely unknown, but if they're ready to announce something you would imagine that something is coming relatively soon as well.
