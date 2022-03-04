GRTV News - Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League confirms Arkhamverse Batman is still alive

After a controversial cutscene in the original game, the final update confirms we didn't really kill Batman.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as usual covering the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, previews, interviews, exclusives and so much more, I'm pretty sure I said previews twice there, but in any case, let's get down to the main meat and potatoes of this video today, which is some news on Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, now with the final update coming out for this game, we can be pretty sure that we will stop talking about this game forever more, it was one of the big dead horses of 2024 that just kept getting beaten over and over and over again, as it was another sort of live service flop game that really felt like it had a lot of missed potential, it was coming from Rocksteady, if you're not aware, who made the Arkham Universe, and there was a big controversy, despite the title of Kill the Justice League, when they actually decided to kill one of the Justice League members in Batman, specifically because of that tie to the Arkhamverse, however, as we know now, the Batman who we played as in the Arkham games is apparently still alive and well, as in the final sort of cutscene that was revealed in the final update to the game, which also included Deathstroke and a final battle against Brainiac, it was revealed that this Batman, like the rest of the other members of the Justice League that you kill in the game, are actually just clones of the Justice League members. Now, that not only sort of provides a bit of a punch pulled in the story, as it means that you're not really dealing with the Justice League as a whole, and sort of accomplishing basically nothing besides beating Brainiac, which is fine, it does mean though that the Arkhamverse Batman continues. Arkham Knight was set to be the sort of end of that story, the end of that trilogy from Rocksteady, and of course Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League was set to be sort of something different, something new, a co-op experience that you could sort of keep playing, but despite sort of some flashes of Rocksteady goodness in there, it does seem that largely this game has sort of failed to capture any audiences, that's less than a year since it launched and we're still, and we're now at the end of its sort of updates and life cycle. We've seen more characters come out, like Mrs. Freeze, the Joker, Deathstroke as I mentioned, there's someone else in there as well, I can't remember her name for the life of me, but I know there is another character there, but of course as well you had Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang and Deadshot. So, you've had a lot of characters there, you've got a lot of characters to play, but have they really sort of made the same impact as like one Arkham Batman game? I don't think so, and I think this confirmation does feel more of a walk back by Rocksteady than an official sort of, hey there were always going to be clones, we were always going to have them as clones as this reveal, because it's sort of an animated cutscene that's been tacked on a year after the release. Do you think that this is always the plan to bring Arkham vs Batman back? Do you think they've done it as a reaction to people's negative reaction that we saw earlier last year? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"