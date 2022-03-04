Polestar 4 - EV Hour

Combining the aerodynamics of a coupé, the space of an SUV, and modern technology, we see if the new Polestar 4 lives up to expectation.
"Welcome to another episode of Gamereactor EV Hour and this one is rather special because I've done these videos for a few years now and I've driven some truly special cars. The X-Peng G9, the NIO ET5 Touring, the BMW i5 not too long ago all spring to mind as some of the absolute highlights but that was then and this is now. This is the Polestar 4 and you're about to hear and see me gushing over this car for 10 minutes straight. It is by far and away the best car I've ever driven."
"It is going to be the car of the show for this year possibly for a long time. I just don't know I'm going to be begging Polestar for a long time to just put me back into this thing because if I had the money I would buy this in a heartbeat and I'm going to recommend it not just to you but to everyone I see from now on. That's a lot but let me explain to you why I like it. Let's go."
"Inside here it's just win upon win and it's crazy to think how much work and effort has gone into well modernizing and bringing forth the already pretty good cabin of the Polestar 2.Obviously it's all clad in this fantastic lovely tactile fabric here. It really is great to both look at and touch and it culminates in this massive screen right here which is now way more horizontal than vertical than in the Polestar 2. It's still Google that delivers many of the software elements and that works just fine. I like that very nice and it is now seamless Apple CarPlay wireless integrated so if you want that you can have that full screen alongside some pretty nifty little UI elements here at the bottom that for instance gives you quick access to a camera menu which gives you a 360 degree camera and reversing camera which both work very well. These windows here or tiles are completely modular and there's this little nifty shortcuts menu which gives you access to the speedometer alert, the lane assist, the glove compartment right here and also stuff like a child lock or a boot switch. It's all here and it all works fantastic basically. You also get a lovely little cubby hole here for your phone which wirelessly charges it alongside this really tactile volume knob and play pause button which I like. There is even hidden cubby holes here for your drinks which is lovely and it's all clad in this pleather here which I also really enjoy."
"We even get some pretty cool little command screen effects here which shows you your complete GPS navigation alongside some quick shortcuts for you know whatever it is that you might need in a given situation. This is just this is just great from the materials used to the way that it looks to the gadgetry on display here to how they work and affect your everyday driving experience. It's all just winds across the board and this is by a long margin the best cabin in a car today. This long range dual motor configuration has two 200 kilowatt motors producing four-wheel drive with a combined 544 horsepower effect. That's 0 to 100 in 3.8 seconds, a top speed of 200 kilometers an hour and a WLTP of 590 kilometers. Those are industry-leading specifications but while the Polestar 4 certainly isn't cheap, this top specced version is still 10% cheaper than the BMW i5 starting price. I've gone on record multiple times stating that the throttle response in sport mode or tuning the steering resistance or looking at the amount of horsepower on a spec sheet rarely tells you whether a car feels fast, agile or tactile but this does. This feels taut, tight and ready to go. It feels like I could drive on a family holiday comfortably snoozing along and then take this thing around the Nurburgring for a bit of fun afterwards. It's versatile and it's satisfying always. I know this has been a positive video by all standards and I'm a positive guy so please don't take my word for it. Get to a Polestar dealership and drive this yourself. Hell, take it for a longer drive if you need to to figure out if this is something for you or whether you feel like I've missed something but what I can say is that this has been a hallmark moment for me and if I was giving out awards, as I said at the opening, I would be giving it to this car. This is the best car that I think I've ever driven and it is by a long stretch the best EV that we've tested on this show. Sportiness, driving capability, comfort, versatility, gadget level, sensation it creates in the pit of your stomach, construction quality, reliability, it's really all here and it's wrapped up in something that I think Polestars have in essence that a lot of other EVs in particular lack which is personality and opinion. This drives and feels like no other car on the road today and if it was my money I would be putting my money right down for this thing right now. This would be my go-to. I'm going to say it again, I will be recommending this to others. Everyone that I can think of that I could persuade I will try because I think they're going to have a blast in the Polestar 4. This to me is proof that they deserve to be on this market. They deserve to succeed and I will be referring back to this video and this driving experience until I drive something that's better than this. Hopefully I'll be able to do a revisit because I want to be in this thing as much as Polestar will let me. So with all that said and done, stay tuned for more EV Hour. Bye!"