GRTV News - Rumour: Ubisoft has some major Switch 2 ports planned

Alongside rumours of what Nintendo's new console will look like, we also have rumoured ports for it.
today we're talking news, specifically we're talking some more Switch 2 stuff, so I know that Ben's been going over Switch 2 stuff a lot on GRTV News lately because leaks and rumours are just coming out in their abundance now, we are expecting some sort of major reveal perhaps even this week, but today I'm going to be talking about some ports that could be coming our way and they're coming from Ubisoft, apparently Ubisoft has a lot of Switch 2 ports planned including some sort of games from their major franchises, so that includes stuff like Assassin's Creed, some other big franchises like Rainbow Six Siege and apparently there's even some sort of Mario and Rabbids collection, so we have seen Mario and Rabbids on the Switch before and it was obviously sort of seen as a major sort of Ubisoft crossover with Nintendo, but it would be nice to see them come to the Switch 2 as people like seeing stuff on newer consoles. It's also expected that we're going to get Assassin's Creed Mirage at launch and that we're going to get Assassin's Creed Shadows somewhere down the line, now Assassin's Creed Shadows only recently got delayed itself, so we're not expecting that at the launch of the Switch 2, but we are expecting it at some point down the line.
"I say expecting, it's worth taking this news with your usual pinch of salt prescribed by Dr Rumour because this is just a rumour coming from inside and NateTheHate, but it would make sense that Ubisoft and Nintendo would look towards some sort of partnership like this, especially because in the past they've worked together over Mario and Rabbids like I said, but there's also a thing of the Switch 2 is going to try and prove itself as more of a powerhouse than the original Switch, considering that tablets now outpower the original Switch. They really need to push this as sort of a modern gaming device that isn't just already behind the PS5 and Xbox Series X slash S. Of course it will be, but the Nintendo Switch 2 is pushing itself as a modern console released 5 years after they came out, therefore you're going to need some big heavy hitters on the mobile sort of handheld devices to make it feel like you're not necessarily trading out the fun of your Xbox or your PlayStation."
"Does that mean that we'll see everything Ubisoft is going to make out on the Nintendo Switch 2? Does that mean we'll see Star Wars Outlaws, Frontiers of Pandora, all of these other major games? Maybe. Again, it depends what magic we can see with the Switch 2 because it won't be as powerful as modern consoles because of that hybrid sort of style, but it is hoping like the last Switch to have some incredible optimization from developers that will make it feel like it is a sort of extreme powerhouse in your hands, even when it might not be."
