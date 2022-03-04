Marvel in 2025: All the Movies, TV, and Games Planned

What can you expect from the comic titan this calendar year? Simply put... a lot. We take you through all things Marvel Studios, Marvel Animation, and Marvel Games in 2025.
"It has been a steady and frankly disappointing few years for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and also Marvel and Disney as a whole, as aside from the occasionally well-received film, show or game, Marvel fans have felt a bit let down since the Infinity Saga wrapped up."
"While it's early days, 2025 comes after a period of rebuilding, meaning this calendar year has a lot of great Marvel content to delve into across the film, TV and games spectrum.Here's what you should be looking out for in 2025.Coming out of the gates first is the latest Marvel Animation Disney Plus series."
"This will present a new take on Peter Parker and his formative years as Spider-Man, and how he navigates school life, relationships with friends and family, and also making a name for himself on the streets of New York as their friendly local hero.The first major movie of the year, this will be the fourth Captain America film in the MCU, with this also being the first that Anthony Mackie helms as the latest iteration of the star-spangled hero."
"This film sees Cap having to crack an international incident that spouted from Harrison Ford's Thaddeus Ross being elected President of the United States, an incident that soon shows that Ross has been keeping a few unexpected secrets too.Charlie Cox returned a few times as of late to the role of the visually impaired superhero Daredevil, but it will be this March that he takes centre stage in his grandest manner in years, as he'll headline the Disney Plus series Daredevil Born Again."
"This show will see multiple returning faces and stars from Netflix's Marvel projects, and task Cox's character with once again foiling the plots of Vincent D'Onofrio's crime lord, Kingpin.It's a busy first half of the year, with Thunderbolts also arriving and bringing together a ragtag group of heroes, or even anti-heroes to many, and then tasking them with completing missions on behalf of the American government."
"There's probably no better way to describe Thunderbolts other than a more family-friendly Marvel version of Suicide Squad, with the core cast featuring Yelena Belova, the Winter Soldier, Red Guardian, US Agent, Taskmaster, Ghost, Sentry and more.The next Marvel Studios Disney Plus series will revolve around Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams, the very same young inventor who debuted in Black Panther Wakanda Forever and seemingly set out on the path to become the next Iron Man."
"Regardless of her pronoun of choice, Williams will be going by the name of Ironheart, a hero who is tasked with saving Chicago after discovering the secrets that tie technology and magic together.Perhaps the biggest Marvel project of the year, the Fantastic Four First Steps will finally bring Marvel's first family into the MCU for an adventure that is set in a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic Earth."
"The team composed of Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn's Human Torch and Ebon Moss Bachrach's The Thing will need to save the Earth from destruction at the hands of Ralph Innocent's titanic cosmic being, Galactus.This Marvel animation series will also be debuting on Disney Plus and with it looking to tell the tale of a collection of Wakandan warriors who travel around the world retrieving Vibranium artifacts lost to history."
"This team is known as the Hatut Zirazi and this show will be looking to give us a different take on the Wakandan culture that is often dominated by its greatest protector, the Black Panther.We were first introduced to the world of Marvel Zombies back in 2021 when the What If episode aired and presented a harrowing post-apocalyptic world."
"This Marvel animation series coming to Disney Plus will expand on that effort further by presenting a story that follows a bunch of survivors as they attempt to outwit former iconic heroes and villains that have been turned into relentless undead monsters.The last confirmed Marvel Studios project for 2025 will introduce yet another new hero to the fold."
"This time it'll be Wonder Man, portrayed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.The details on the show are currently very sparse but the character is notoriously known in comics for starting out as a villain gunning for the Avengers before being revived as a hero so perhaps he'll have a more significant role leading into Avengers Doomsday in 2026."
"We'll have to wait and see.The only remaining project to note is Marvel 1943 Rise of Hydra, an action-adventure video game from Amy Hennig's Skydance New Media.This game, as the title implies, is set during the height of the Second World War and revolves around Captain America, Black Panther, a howling commando soldier and a Wakandan spy as they look to prevent Hydra from blossoming into a global terrorist organisation and at the same time stopping them from using terrible weapons to win the war for the Nazis."
"While that may be the occasional thing to add in 2025, Marvel fans should already be very satisfied with what looks to be a stacked and exciting calendar of projects."