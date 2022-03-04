GRTV News - Fans start petition to fight for Hogwarts Legacy 2

Tens of thousands have signed in the hope that Warner Bros. doesn't make the adventure sequel a live-service project.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTENews. Today we have quite an interesting one for you, especially if you're a fan of Hogwarts Legacy and the Wizarding World because it's been reported over the weekend that a petition that has been started by fans to, in the hopes should we say, of preventing Hogwarts Legacy 2 from becoming a live service project, as it seems like Warner Brothers wants to make the game into such a style of project, that petition has now already clocked over 13,000 signatures showing that there is a massive fan group that are fighting to prevent this game from becoming something that we're seeing less and less desired these days, should we say. But anyway, let's dive on in and take a look. So yes, petition to stop Hogwarts Legacy 2 becoming a live service game has already received over 13,000 signatures. We doubt Warner will change anything as a result, but if it keeps growing like this it will probably at least get their attention. So as you probably know, Warner's gaming ventures haven't exactly rocked the market in recent years. They've gone all in on so-called live service titles, which has often flopped mercilessly, most notably Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. This, while the company's more traditional single player titles have been all the better received both in terms of gamers and the media, the best example of which is Hogwarts Legacy."
"One would have thought that they would focus more on the profitable bits, but almost a year ago it was announced that they intend to increase the live service investments instead.Warner has also said that they plan to link the upcoming TV series with Hogwarts Legacy, which means that Hogwarts Legacy 2, whenever it is released, seems to be quite a different game compared to its predecessor. But live service elements and TV show tie-ins are not what fans want, and accordingly a petition to stop this has now been started. Most petitions of this kind don't amount to anything, but this one has already amassed over 13,000 names from fans of the first game, who are hoping that Warner executives won't have the nerve to screw up the sequel, and that Avalanche Software make the single player adventure of their dreams."
"What do you think about it? Yourself, are live service elements with season passes and more microtransactions as well as TV series connections something you missed in the original?Now, obviously we haven't actually seen really much of anything official about Hogwarts Legacy 2.We know that it's in the works and we know that it's sort of being fast-tracked because the first game that came out in, was it early 2023 now? Was it that long ago? Because it did so well, and it was a monumental game. At least here in the UK, it was pretty much the biggest game of the year when in its launch year. And yeah, just showing the sort of heights it reached."
"But yeah, we haven't really heard anything official about it, other than the fact that it's on its way. So we hear all these rumours that Warner are looking to make it more of a live service project. The reason they want to do that, plain and simple, is because live service games, if you get them right, make a lot, lot of money. But the problem is, is that if you get them wrong, they don't make any money at all and they're very costly. And you have to look at it and go, well, Suicide Squad cost us a lot of money and didn't make much money. And in fact, it's basically been a huge disaster for us. Hogwarts Legacy was hugely successful, made a lot of money for us."
"So you have to think, surely the executives over at Warner aren't thinking of actually turning it into a live service project. For the simple reason that if it doesn't work, I don't know where they go next in the game side of things, because you have an opportunity to build on a game that was incredibly established and then you've gone a different way. To me, it's like a last ditch effort if they then turn it into a live service game. I don't think, I personally don't think they will. Or if they do live elements to it, it won't be the live elements that we're thinking of, where there's like a single player story and then there's like multiple seasons attached to it and stuff like that. I think they'll just have a bigger focus on sort of outfits and stuff like that. Because after Suicide Squad, you can't, and to be fair, there's been other ones as well that haven't been hugely successful for Warner, including things like Multiverse when it got its proper release. Multiverse hasn't blown the fighting and the brawling genre to pieces. It hasn't come out of the gates like an absolute rocket. So I don't know whether, well, hopefully executives are starting to get to the point where they realise that these live projects, they're not as instantly successful and not as safe as they may come out to be. And then you're better off, for example, with Hogwarts Legacy 2's case, spending a few hundred million on production and marketing and whatnot, and then raking in Hogwarts Legacy's case, over a billion dollars worth of revenue, or over a billion dollars, which would make it sort of, let's say it costs $400 million to make and to market. That's just me throwing numbers, by the way. Let's say it costs $400 million, so hypothetically, to make and market, and then you generate $1 billion from the game. That's a good $600 million worth of revenue. So it's a pretty good number to look at. But again, that's just me throwing numbers away because I haven't looked at any financial reports about the game in a long while now."
"But the point I'm trying to make is, if you've got something that works, why would you go a different way? Seems like an incredibly stupid decision, so we'll see whether that's going to be the case in the future. I'm not 100% certain they're going to turn it into a pure live service game, but executives are known to do crazy things, so we'll stay tuned. But other than that, yeah, that's been all the time that I have in today's episode of GRTV News. Back for the next one tomorrow, so stay tuned for that. Otherwise, yeah, thank you for watching, and I'll see you for the next one. Take care, everyone."