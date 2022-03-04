LG G4 2024 (Quick Look) - Bigger and Brighter

This 2024 version of LG's amazing television features a brighter and more vibrant OLED panel that is bolstered and enhanced by various AI elements.
"Here it is. It feels a little bit off, seeing as we've just reached CES here in January 2025, where LG just announced the updated versions of their various OLED series, which includes a brand new G series screen. But here we are with last year's essentially G4, which should, given the way that these series replace one another, become more affordable as the months roll on. So, should you buy a G4? That is the big question. Now, I should stress that I have this mounted right here to a pedestal Moon Pro that I've just shot another video on, kind of doing these two in a row. And, well, there's a good reason for that, because I've been testing the G4 mounted on this Moon Pro for the past couple of months. And while there is a full deep dive review ready for you to enjoy on your Gamereactor domain of choice right now, I just wanted to basically put into words in a video what I've been able to surmise about the G4 and the time that I've spent with it."
"And I've come to a bit of a conclusion that it seems very obvious. And that is that this TV is a masterpiece. But that was true for the G3 as well. And ever since the G series in particular have been going over to the MLA equipped OLED EVO kind of OLED panel technology, this, to my eye at least, is just unbeatable. Now, I promise you that we are diving way deeper in MLA panel technology, the difference in nits peak brightness in our full review."
"And I would urge you to go look at that. We also have more written content planned for the G5. So please go and take a look at that. But overall, we found there to be around a thousand nits peak brightness difference between this, the G4's MLA OLED panel and last, the generation before it, the G3's MLA OLED panel. And that is very impressive overall. And beyond that, you get all of this cool stuff, which LG has sort of amassed over the years. So you get the large amount of 4K HDMI 2.1 ports, which supports up to 120 Hertz for a console like the PS5 Pro or 144 Hertz if you have a PC that can run that speed. So that is really cool as well."
"You get all of the technologies. So G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, you get all of that stuff built in. And it works so tuned to the point where you basically don't have to do anything.There's a bunch of really cool modes, which we'll dive into. The Filmmakers mode, which brings the content closer to the intended viewing by the people who actually made that content. So that's really cool. And then you get WebOS 24, which is also coming to earlier models, which works, I think, rather well. There are one or two issues which we'll get to, but beyond that, the actual image quality is just second to none. It really is that simple. Actually, this is one of the best use cases for that improved nits peak brightness. The extra thousand nits takes us up to 3,000 nits."
"That is just peak in a 10%-ish zone. But still, right now from these windows here, we get a lot of natural light flowing into this room and possibly creating bad viewing conditions for content being displayed on an OLED, which obviously can turn off in each an individual diode or each individual LED. That gives us deep inky black and higher contrast ratios, but usually lower brightness."
"That is where something like Samsung and their QLED panels have really shined. But that has changed in recent generations, and now with the G4, well, we basically have really competitive nits peak brightness, both in individual zones and across the entire panel. And you have to combine that with Delta E values of less than like 1.3 in our testing, and alongside that 120Hz 4K super smooth content being displayed from a PS5 Pro, for instance, or an Xbox Series X. It really is, really, really is in a class of its own. And what LG has essentially done over the past two-ish generations is kill off the remaining reasons why you wouldn't get an LG OLED. Because a couple of years ago, we were able to say, well, if there is this amount of light, then you probably shouldn't get an OLED, because all of that contrast and saturation will be killed off by all of this light. It cannot overpower it. You need to basically be able to pull the blinds or something."
"Well, no more. That's really cool. One of the things which I continue to be not so sure about is this, LG's remote. Now, curiously, a lot of people actually prefer this to something like Samsung is offering, which has puzzled me for years, because I think that given the prices that LG takes for a G4, or now, in not too long, a G5, they should offer both this, which has the full feature set of what you would expect the TV to be able to do, and a smaller, more user-friendly one, where all of the essentials are on, but you don't need all of this clutter. And if I can just briefly show you this, there's just, there's a lot of stuff going on here, I feel like. Too much stuff going on for its own good. And while it is impressive that they've been able to feature all of these things on this little plastic remote, and that it's worked well for a couple of generations now, I just feel like it's not really pretty enough to warrant being a remote for a TVS that's the G4, but then again, it seems like I'm in the minority there, so I don't know. I just feel like this is a black, bulky remote for a really beautiful, sleek TV, and I wish that was a little bit different. There are reasons for that, obviously, which has a lot to do with the panel, but one thing that I feel like we often glaze over is the construction of the G series, which also, beyond the OLED Evo panel, is one of the central reasons why you would get a G series. Because at one point, I'm not sure if this is still the case, it stood for gallery. And the reason why it stood for gallery was that the profile of it was so slim that you could hang it like you would a picture frame, because it wouldn't stand out as much from the wall. And I'm not sure, does that even, I think that translates pretty well here. Sure, I have it mounted on this pedestal, meaning you can see a PS5 Pro hanging there. We've been using the LG G4 as our primary panel for testing small, granular differences in PS5 Pro versions and regular PS5 versions of known titles that support that console."
"So again, this is something that I've been staring a lot at, but some things that a lot of people won't stare at, but it's still very important, is this profile. This is so slim, and the reason why it is so impressive is that it doesn't really bulk up later down the line. Because a lot of OLED TVs, and a lot of TVs in general, do this trick where they have this upper part of the profile where a lot of people will look, then it's really slim, it looks like it's just absolutely impossible. And then the bulk of all the computational stuff is hidden in sort of a bigger, bulkier box down towards the back end of this sort of line here. But that's not the case with the G Series. It's slim all the way, and the actual construction, the materials used, it looks like it's hewed from one piece of aluminum. It really is an absolute marvel."
"It's a bit of a mess back here, obviously, because I haven't really done my due diligence of doing proper cable management with this pedestal ecosystem. More on that in the pedestal video.But still, wherever you touch these small panels here, which hide the brackets for a wall mount, which you get in the box, to these screws that are basically tying, again, all the computational stuff to the actual panel, all of it is so high-grade. It feels great to use. And the thing about a pedestal like this, this is the Moon Pro, is that I actually move around and touch the TV more often than a lot of people would. So it just becomes very, very impressive very quickly to sort of behold how well LG manufactures these TVs. Probably not the way that you thought that I was going to start this video, but I think it is important nonetheless. I have written a full review of the LG G4, and I absolutely love it. It won the best TV in our hardware awards just a month back, and I will continue to ponder over its excellence in the months to come."
"It really is just that great. I use it to play, I use it to watch, and pretty much all of the game reviews and the TV series and the movies that I've watched over the past couple of, well, months, six months almost, has happened on this TV, and it will remain our reference point for PS5 Pro and next-gen testing. It is an absolute marvel, both in the way that the OLED MLA panel comes together to deliver high contrast, beautiful color saturations that deliver even like more than 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage in a panel this big, and delta E's of less than like 1.3, as well as brightness, LG's user experience, and build quality, which to my eye is second to none."
"I know they are expensive, but I hope that it will become less expensive soon so that you too can experience what I've experienced. Now, I'm going to go back to playing on this thing."