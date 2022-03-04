dbrand Killswitch for Asus ROG Ally X (Quick Look) - Precise Protection

This case is designed to offer a tight fit and quality protection for the handheld PC gadget.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor quick look. We've taken a look at dbrand's products for a long while now and over the course of many videos, but there's a good point to that because I think that they make the most compelling, protective stuff for your valuable consumer electronics, mostly because they are vinyl skins instead of covers adding bulk. So for instance, my own personal device, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, I use the real leather stuff because I just absolutely adore it. These are by the way just brand new, finally have come in and they work great. So for instance, this little blemish that I got here is I think from cooking oil just briefly splashing onto the leather, but the good thing is that this actually just is part of the story of the device now. That's the great thing that leather lends to something as anonymous as these sheets of glass that modern smartphones have become."
"But dbrand not only makes vinyl skins, they make them most of the time, but they also make genuine covers, hardware, and there is no better example of that than the kill switch that they make. So initially that batch was meant for the Steam Deck, but they have since expanded to also include other PC-based handhelds. Now, one of the better PC gaming handhelds that you can buy is this. It is the ROG Ally X, and while I still have my issues with having Windows 11 as the base from which you can build onto basically the Windows 11 scaffolding, but with a lot of Asus makeup made on top of that in order to create the illusion that you have a proprietary OS, those issues aside, it's a great piece of hardware, and it's also expensive, so if you wanted to, you probably should protect it in some way, and there's no better way to do that than the kill switch. Now, we've gone over the basic design elements of the kill switch before, but we can do that very quickly again. It is this molded, rubbery plastic frame which you place your very expensive ROG Ally X into. Now, there is a bit of an installation. That's actually one of the things that make dbrain great, is that they've put these little pieces here which just stop, watch the video first, which I think is a very nice way of doing that. They always put these little notices to use their video materials to explain what needs to happen before you install either a vinyl skin or just placing your ROG Ally X within a kill switch. It's a great, great concept, and they are really good at making these educational videos which do help, I think, with first-time installers. Now, I've had the pleasure of installing one of these before, so I probably should be okay at it, I would assume. The point being that this isn't really like installing a vinyl skin. It is something that basically just slots onto it in a much more natural way, and it takes me, well, I don't know what that took, 10 seconds to do this properly."
"Now, as you can see, it doesn't really add a lot of bulk to the ROG Ally X in and of itself, and it really doesn't add a lot of weight either. Now, what are the benefits of utilizing a kill switch? Well, for one, you have protection all the way around. As you can see, there is this bumper rail at the top basically protecting the corners when it drops because more than usual, it will fall to one of its tipping points right here where it will be protected, but it's also just comfort. Now, the ROG Ally X already is pretty comfortable, but these grips here just basically hold onto your hands much more, I think, much more comfortably and with much more of a tactile dimension than the existing ROG Ally hardware, and this is especially the case if you have something like the Steam Deck. It also adds, which I think is quite cool if you're playing with a controller, a built-in kickstand. That is really cool, and again, without adding much bulk, it has a little latch which keeps it in place when you're not using it, which means that it's just a little click, and then you have a poseable kickstand for when it is that you want to game."
"Very easy to do, very easy to utilize in its intended way. Now, you also get this, which is hard shell plastic. I've always found these to be a little bit fiddly, mostly because that here, you have to press it outward in order for it to latch onto the rest of the device. Obviously, this is something that you do when you travel somewhere and not necessarily something that you need to put on and off during the day when you're just, you know, walking to and from the console, but here, it's almost sort of touching the edges of the screen before my finger needs to sort of slide in there and get it to latch on, like so. Now, you can't argue with the result. It really is incredibly protected. Now, there is actually no surface area of the actual device being the outwards point. It's all kill switch now, which I think is very cool. Now, last thing that dbrand, of course, offers is going back to that original vinyl skin thing, because when you have the kill switch, you can very easily just add a few extra bits of personality to your device. So, this actually would go onto the actual sort of surface area of the ROG Ally X, but you can have these brand new ones, which I think are very, very cool, particularly in black if you wanted to, you know, fit the rest of the black aesthetic, which obviously means that this area, which is exposed even with the kill switch on, naturally is also protected, because if someone, something scratches it, well, then you have some vinyl skin that you can replace much more readily, easily, and cheaply than just, you know, living with it, or replacing the device, or having it repaired, or something like that. I should also stress right at the end here that dbrand also sells tempered glass for the screen, meaning that you really can't get more protection than this. I think the kill switch is exceedingly cool, and it's something that I would have. I have one on my Steam Deck OLED at home, which I use a lot, and so, if you have a ROG Ally X, I would recommend this to you."
"Thank you so much for watching. See you on the next one."