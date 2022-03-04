Pedestal Moon Pro (Quick Look) - Unmatched TV Mobility

This stand makes it ever easier to move your TV around, whether it's for professional purposes in the office or for more creative placements in the home.
"This time it's a little bit different because we have to go here, my house, my home, because usually when we test pedestal TV stands, well, we basically assemble them, but when push comes to shove and you have to put a TV on there, that can be a little bit of a production, a little bit of a problem that takes a lot of effort and it will take a lot of time, basically disassembling everything afterwards."
"So usually when we do that, we want to put the stand in a setting where it would feel at home so we can test properly.And that is exactly what I did with this, the Moon Pro, because we had a very particular issue with the TV stand that we had before we took the Moon Pro in from pedestal."
"And that was essentially that because of the overall sort of low stature of the stand, the TV was lower down, which was good for viewing angles, of course, but that meant that our small children could put their grimy fingers all over the screen at all times.So raising it up a little bit made all the difference in the world and our TV can now be more fingerprint free than ever before."
"But there are more good news, stuff that we've already covered in our full written review, which I will, of course, link in the video description of this video.For one, there is this little built in shelf there.We will do close ups of all of this stuff as well as I can make it, of course."
"We have pedestal's own little magnetic lamp here, which I've always found to be absolutely gorgeous.For one, you can put a charger in here and simply just charge a phone or a tablet or whatever on the shelf.But it's nice to have a little decorative piece as part of the overall stand design."
"And we also have, of course, the Arc Ultra here, which I'm also testing at the time of filming this video.So that is why this is mounted here with the sound bar brackets that pedestal also makes.That is something that we're going to have to talk a little bit about because that makes all the sense in the world when you're talking about ecosystem stuff."
"So actually, let's start there, the ecosystem.I'm going to jump in figuratively and literally to say, yes, I could definitely have done a better job with actual cable management.It's a bit of a mess back here, and I haven't even dusted it off before showing this to you."
"But the point stands.And I really wanted to make that point because when you buy a pedestal TV stand, you're not only buying the actual stand, you're buying a way to organize all of your consumer electronics that are usually cluttered around your TV because that's where it needs to be because of HDMI cable technology."
"But all of that is on the TV, and I think that is so incredibly cool.Now, I should stress that all of these cables here from a PS5 Pro, an Apple TV 4K, and various sort of power bars that are on here, well, that could be organized better.But the point is, there are spaces for all of this to be here without being seen from the front."
"And it's very rare that people will be wandering around the back of the TV.In fact, whenever we have to use it, we pull it forward and then we're placed in the couches back here.And when we're done, we roll it all the way back."
"That means that we don't see a single cable apart from this, which is the one that actually feeds into the wall.That leads to one of the ecosystem advantages that I've been speaking about for so long with pedestal hardware."
"These power bars here are magnetic, meaning that they can just click on to the overall sort of skeleton of the product.Same with this, magnetic right here.I never have to worry that it goes anywhere."
"There are specific shelves made to mount on the skeleton as well.Here is one in the same sort of white beige is color way.This is meant to hold a controller, which is incredibly useful because normally you have to have controllers lying there charging in drawers or whatever."
"I just have mine right next to the PS5, which rolls along regardless of where the TV, the overall sort of hub is.There is a little cubby hole here for various remotes and stuff like that.There is hooks for holding the blue power cable whenever we want to really reduce the amount of sort of acreage it takes up on the floor and a little Apple TV holder."
"There's just so much here that makes a lot of sense.You can even double use sort of the same screw holes here to hold the soundbar brackets in down here to hold whatever soundbar you like.There's so much stuff here that makes so much sense."
"And it's very difficult to convey in sort of an equal terms how much of a game changer it is to have all of this stuff when you're a media or gaming enthusiast back here and not have to look at it.It's just part of the overall moving TV package."
"Now obviously beyond just it being nice to have something that was static before now being maneuverable and positionable, there is the question of how well all of this is put together.I think that it's absolutely lovely and seamless to take something which used to be hanging on the wall forever unchanging regardless of the circumstances at which I needed to use it."
"The TV I mean by the way.Then this being obviously now adjustable.Do you see?What if someone sits over there?What if a small child wants to be able to concentrate more and have a screen closer to them?What if Clara and I for instance which we do currently we're playing Lorelei and the laser eyes which there's a lot of UI elements."
"So we bring the TV forward in order to be able to slunk back into the couch and still watch all of these really fine grained UI details.Well it's it's really nice.It's really nice for something that again that was static before is now positionable and bending to whatever situation we find ourselves in."
"That is really cool.So going back to the stuff with materials I've tested quite a few pedestal stands now and I find them to be basically manufactured to a really high standard.Nothing squeaks nothing rattles and there is complete and utter faith that this will work as intended."
"I absolutely adore rolling it around because there's no squeaky wheels or anything like that.I've never seen any of the screws come loose and this mind you is even with me assembling the thing it's not necessary to worry because this has been manufactured again to high standard."
"I absolutely adore both the moon pro and the ecosystem pedestal has formed here.But if you like this concept and I've found so many people by the way like friends and family that love this idea just didn't know that this existed.So now I'm telling you it exists it's cool and it will rock your world if you transform your TV living room situation into something that can bend basically you know because that the situation in which you're viewing your TV changes over the course of a day or a week or a month."
"So this is the pedestal moon pro and hopefully this is not the last you'll hear from us and pedestal here at Game Raptor.See you on the next one."