GRTV News - Xbox's handheld system to use the best of Xbox and Windows

The gadget is rumoured to be debuting in the next couple of years.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking once again about CES, well things that have been coming out about CES. But we're not going to be talking about Nintendo today actually, we're going to be talking about a competing console maker, specifically Xbox and Microsoft. Now the reason we're talking about this is because we're now hearing, well we've heard a little bit more should we say about what the upcoming Xbox handheld might offer. And also it gives us an idea as to what the next generation of Xbox hardware will look like as well, or maybe not necessarily what they look like, but when they'll be making their arrival. So with that being the case, let's dive on in. So, Microsoft's upcoming handheld Xbox console will merge Xbox and Windows for a seamless gaming experience. The Xbox handout promises to bring the best of both worlds, combining the legacy of Xbox with Windows gaming potential. So Microsoft is gearing up to introduce a handheld Xbox console, one that aims to combine the achievements of the best handheld consoles seen to date, but within a unique Windows powered ecosystem."
"Jason Ronald, Microsoft's Vice President of Next Gen Xbox, shed light on the project in a recent interview with The Verge, revealing the goal is to deliver a device that unifies the strengths of Xbox and Windows, making gaming more accessible and intuitive. This new console, which is expected to launch around 2026 or 2027 alongside a new generation of Xbox hardware, will feature the rich legacy of Xbox while integrating the gaming innovations of Windows. According to Ronald, the goal is to refine the Xbox and Windows experience, simplifying it for new players while enhancing the gaming environment for developers. This move aligns with Microsoft's vision of making Windows the go-to platform for gaming across all devices. So do you think a handheld Xbox console will be the game changer Microsoft hopes for? Now, it's strange this because we already see a lot of handheld PC consoles we say that use Windows. So this isn't exactly a massive sort of detraction of it. What I will say though is the Xbox system and the way that Microsoft has continued to refine Xbox over the years makes it a much more user friendly operating system than a lot of the ones we see on those PC handheld devices, whatever you want to call them. Steam OS is now becoming a third party unit that's available on more than just Steam Decks. That's going to be interesting to see how that shakes up the PC handheld market a little bit. But yeah, it would be interesting to see how Xbox slots into those things because I do think that that's the one area that Microsoft can really capitalise on the handheld market is by utilising the Xbox operating system and the ecosystem as a whole actually to properly benefit from it. So that does excite me actually, I think that's going to be quite an interesting thing."
"The big question of course with a handheld device isn't the concept behind it but it's how it performs in practice. It needs to be able to run the latest games and it needs to be able to run them well. And the problem is when you slam all that hardware into a handheld device it usually becomes quite expensive which is what we see with those PC alternatives where to buy an MSI claw or something it could set you back £700-£800 which is around the same sort of price tag as we're looking at a PlayStation 5 Pro console, if not a little bit more. The other interesting thing about this bit of information is that the new handheld console that we're hearing about, which we've been hearing about for years by the way, it's something that Xbox has been steadily taking their time with because clearly they want to do it very well to compete with Nintendo. It's expected to launch around 2026 or 2027."
"Now if it comes in 2026 it's something that we'll probably start hearing more about probably in an unofficial sense later this year because then Xbox will be gearing up for 2026 to do a big release. Xbox and PlayStation are very set in their ways when it comes to new hardware and they always tend to release it towards the holiday period so if it is 2026 we're looking at 18-20 months time before an official reveal will probably make its arrival. If it's 2027 on the other hand then we'll probably have to stay tuned a little bit longer but the really interesting thing about all this is that it says that not just this new console is expected to launch around that time frame but also the new generation of Xbox hardware which this is where it now makes me think it's more 2027 at the earliest because usually we see console generations take around generally speaking around eight years and the Xbox series family and PlayStation 5 came out in 2020 meaning you know we've been expecting all this time to see the new generation in 2028 so in about three years time but maybe they're bringing it forward a little bit because obviously Xbox aren't going to be competing with PlayStation with the PlayStation 5 Pro meaning you know the PS5 family is already able to take advantage of games in a way that Xbox can't because of the new and improved console so maybe that will bring forward Xbox's timeline with this new generation of hardware who knows it's always interesting to speculate though and talk about these things and especially during this week because it is CES week when there's a lot of technology news coming out including the relentless array of Switch 2 leaks which well Nintendo are gonna have to make an announcement about that at some point because it feels like we know more about the console from third-party sources than we've ever learned from Nintendo itself but anyway yeah that's all the time that I have though on today's episode of GRTV news we're back now tomorrow for the last one of the week so stay tuned for that and otherwise yeah thank you for watching and I'll see you all in the next one. Take care everyone."