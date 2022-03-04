Something is Broken... And it Keeps Repeating - Recurrence Interview at BIG Conference 2024

We spoke with Shaya Shan at Equinox Interactive about an exciting new cyberpunk classic horror title.
"All right, I'm at the Indie Showcase at the BIG 2024 in Bilbao and I'm here joined by Shaya Thank you so much for joining us to take a look at Recurrence. You know, it's it's people are Recurrently telling me to take a look at this game. Yes. Yes a bunch of them There is this retro survival horror. You have to take a look at so now I'm taking a look at it So what's the sort of the elevator pitch for this survival horror?So our main references are like Signalis Silent Hill with Outer Wilds for the time loop. Our main Elements in the game is a time loop that it's 25 minutes and then once the 25 minutes ends you start the game but with all the information that you gathered all the key elements you need and Then you can solve some puzzles and stuff. You keep gathering stuff and then you are better informed in order to You already know how to kill some enemies How the some events that happen in those 25 minutes?Maybe all the lights are knob and then some enemies can't move or something like that You know, it's gonna be too scary or it's just like a thriller like, you know with some tense action I think it's not that scary like jump-scare scary. It's like more tense in that way And you told me that you guys are inspired by Silent Hill Of course, we had Silent Hill 2 remade this very year and at the same time, you know low-poly Retro survival horror is very trendy. I took a look at the Fear the Spotlight in LA earlier this year So there's a lot of games Coming out. So what else can you tell me about, you know Inspirations and what you what you want to tell what you want to for you to set you yourselves apart From from this trend so basically the game is like a PlayStation 1 PlayStation 2 style and then but we wanted to incorporate some modern elements like maybe like a bike back on the shoulder camera and then first person shooter because when the enemies appeared you change to that first person because The rest of the game is in that fixed camera position also a mechanic Personally really like is that in the hallways maybe you can switch around the camera Maybe it's like you don't want to you want to see in the back There's any monsters and so you can switch the camera around and I really like that Yeah, that's when one of the scary moments is gonna happen. You switch and then you go Mystery, you know, maybe you're running away, but you know, there's someone behind but you don't want to see Yeah, so tell me a little bit about the team I know you guys come from the university but no longer you guys are now your own thing your own studio to tell me about the team and the status of the Project and if you guys found a publisher already, etc. Uh-huh. So basically we are team of five people We are one to the artist to three the artist and two programmers and then we are only We've been developing get the game for three months Yeah, and then we have like three months left we our plans to finish the game by maybe June or something like that Six months of developing in total and then two months or three of polishing. So everything is very pretty and neat Yeah, basically you're showing this vertical slice to publishers here. Yeah, we've already showed them. We are looking for a publisher. How's it looking?Yeah, we are looking we are looking we have been having some interviews and stuff. Yeah, it's quite the experience It's the first time that we showed the demo in in public Yeah, it's very valuable feedback to us and also they you know The client also always finds bugs that we never find. So that's also very valuable. Those are real scary. Okay Thank you so much a time looking forward to seeing more of these next year Good luck with finding a publisher and it's been lovely. Thank you so much. Very nice to be take care You"