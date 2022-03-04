Anker Soundcore Space One Pro (Quick Look) - Unfold and Go

These headphones feature advanced noise cancelling and are designed to be worn all day, and carried without a hitch thanks to its foldable design.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Anker, over a couple of years here on this show, have sent us all manner of different things, but this is the first time they've sent over a headset."
"It's basically part of their Soundcore sub-series, so basically the brand is called Soundcore, but it's Soundcore by Anker.But that is actually really good, because then you know that there is some care in the design and the production, because usually when they send stuff to us, it's really good, like really seriously good.Whether or not that pertains to this, the Soundcore Space One Pro, well that is an open question currently."
"We haven't reviewed it yet, we've only just unboxed it and we're showing it to you now with some basic specifications.So what is this? Well, this is jumping headfirst into a very crowded market, because these will set you back around 200 euros, which means that this is going toe-to-toe with a number of different sort of entrenched Goliaths in the market."
"Sure, it's not sort of inherently competing directly against stuff like the Sony WH-XM5s, or the Bose QC45s, or even the Ultras, or the AirPods Max, but that should not mean that we're giving this a straight pass.Even though that they are slightly less expensive, it's still not a budget-friendly headset."
"So that means that Anker is going to have to deliver on a bunch of different promises if this is to be even held in the same regard.First and foremost, this is what Anker calls a five-segmented headband.That means that even though it is one construction, it is very flexible, as you can probably tell."
"And it's also quite light as well.We don't exactly know how many grams this weighs, but it feels very light.So both light and flexible, even though that this is over-ear, obviously, as you can see.Now, there is a lot of good things about this headset if you just look at the core specifications."
"For one, inside we find 40mm, which isn't that big.You can definitely get bigger, like millimeter-based drivers in these kinds of headsets, but it's a triple-composite diaphragm, which means that it supports pretty high-end codecs as well, such as LDAC and other high-res codecs, which basically means that depending on the format that you have your music in, well, that's really good."
"And it does that while being both flexible and light, and very easy to pack like this.You'd be surprised to know how rare it is to be able to flip the cups inside and out and have the hinges on these stalks, which connects to the brace, to be able to do so.Very often, they make these long and thin cases, which just basically means that they take up a lot of space in your bag, for instance."
"Now, Anker claims 40 hours of listening time with ANC on or 60 hours without, which is actually quite good, I would say.It's definitely not top-of-the-line, but it's not at the bottom either, which is very good.This is the black version. It also comes in a creamy white, which is fine."
"I don't necessarily think that Anker is standing out with the design here.These dark, brushed aluminum accents next to the Logitech-like matte foamy or rubbery surface, I think they look a little bit generic, but they're definitely not ugly.I wouldn't be able to say that."
"The one thing is that Anker is really proud of the ANC in here, which we're going to have to test, obviously.There's a very big emphasis on personalized sound, which adapts to your ears using an onboard app, also something that we've seen loads and loads of times before."
"But how that ANC pans out is going to be very, very interesting indeed.We'll give this a good listen, and we will get back to you with a full review very soon.Stay tuned for more. Bye."