English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

Anker Soundcore Space One Pro (Quick Look) - Unfold and Go

These headphones feature advanced noise cancelling and are designed to be worn all day, and carried without a hitch thanks to its foldable design.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
Anker, over a couple of years here on this show, have sent us all manner of different things, but this is the first time they've sent over a headset."

"It's basically part of their Soundcore sub-series, so basically the brand is called Soundcore, but it's Soundcore by Anker.
But that is actually really good, because then you know that there is some care in the design and the production, because usually when they send stuff to us, it's really good, like really seriously good.
Whether or not that pertains to this, the Soundcore Space One Pro, well that is an open question currently."

"We haven't reviewed it yet, we've only just unboxed it and we're showing it to you now with some basic specifications.
So what is this? Well, this is jumping headfirst into a very crowded market, because these will set you back around 200 euros, which means that this is going toe-to-toe with a number of different sort of entrenched Goliaths in the market."

"Sure, it's not sort of inherently competing directly against stuff like the Sony WH-XM5s, or the Bose QC45s, or even the Ultras, or the AirPods Max, but that should not mean that we're giving this a straight pass.
Even though that they are slightly less expensive, it's still not a budget-friendly headset."

"So that means that Anker is going to have to deliver on a bunch of different promises if this is to be even held in the same regard.
First and foremost, this is what Anker calls a five-segmented headband.
That means that even though it is one construction, it is very flexible, as you can probably tell."

"And it's also quite light as well.
We don't exactly know how many grams this weighs, but it feels very light.
So both light and flexible, even though that this is over-ear, obviously, as you can see.
Now, there is a lot of good things about this headset if you just look at the core specifications."

"For one, inside we find 40mm, which isn't that big.
You can definitely get bigger, like millimeter-based drivers in these kinds of headsets, but it's a triple-composite diaphragm, which means that it supports pretty high-end codecs as well, such as LDAC and other high-res codecs, which basically means that depending on the format that you have your music in, well, that's really good."

"And it does that while being both flexible and light, and very easy to pack like this.
You'd be surprised to know how rare it is to be able to flip the cups inside and out and have the hinges on these stalks, which connects to the brace, to be able to do so.
Very often, they make these long and thin cases, which just basically means that they take up a lot of space in your bag, for instance."

"Now, Anker claims 40 hours of listening time with ANC on or 60 hours without, which is actually quite good, I would say.
It's definitely not top-of-the-line, but it's not at the bottom either, which is very good.
This is the black version. It also comes in a creamy white, which is fine."

"I don't necessarily think that Anker is standing out with the design here.
These dark, brushed aluminum accents next to the Logitech-like matte foamy or rubbery surface, I think they look a little bit generic, but they're definitely not ugly.
I wouldn't be able to say that."

"The one thing is that Anker is really proud of the ANC in here, which we're going to have to test, obviously.
There's a very big emphasis on personalized sound, which adapts to your ears using an onboard app, also something that we've seen loads and loads of times before."

"But how that ANC pans out is going to be very, very interesting indeed.
We'll give this a good listen, and we will get back to you with a full review very soon.
Stay tuned for more. Bye."

Hardware

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Companion - Official Trailer

Companion - Official Trailer
Mythic Quest - Season 4 Official Trailer

Mythic Quest - Season 4 Official Trailer
In the Lost Lands - Official Trailer

In the Lost Lands - Official Trailer
Popeye's Revenge - Trailer

Popeye's Revenge - Trailer
Reacher - Official Season 3 Trailer

Reacher - Official Season 3 Trailer
Heart Eyes - Official Trailer

Heart Eyes - Official Trailer
Kinda Pregnant - Official Trailer

Kinda Pregnant - Official Trailer
The Last Of Us - Season 2 April 2025 Premiere Trailer

The Last Of Us - Season 2 April 2025 Premiere Trailer
With Love, Meghan - Official trailer

With Love, Meghan - Official trailer
Flight Risk - Official Trailer #2

Flight Risk - Official Trailer #2
The Recruit: Season 2 - Official Trailer

The Recruit: Season 2 - Official Trailer
Fight or Flight - Official Trailer

Fight or Flight - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad - Official Gameplay Trailer

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad - Official Gameplay Trailer
The Exit 8 - Xbox Series X/S trailer

The Exit 8 - Xbox Series X/S trailer
PS5 New Midnight Black Collection - Reveal Trailer

PS5 New Midnight Black Collection - Reveal Trailer
Marvel Rivals - Invisible Woman Character Reveal Trailer

Marvel Rivals - Invisible Woman Character Reveal Trailer
Hello Kitty Island Adventure - Console & PC Date Announcement

Hello Kitty Island Adventure - Console & PC Date Announcement
Nvidia RTX 50-series - DLSS 4, Multi Frame Generation, Path Tracing

Nvidia RTX 50-series - DLSS 4, Multi Frame Generation, Path Tracing
Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter - Magic & Monsters Trailer

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter - Magic & Monsters Trailer
Marvel Rivals - Mister Fantastic Character Reveal Trailer

Marvel Rivals - Mister Fantastic Character Reveal Trailer
Marvel Rivals - Season 1: Eternal Night Falls Official Trailer

Marvel Rivals - Season 1: Eternal Night Falls Official Trailer
Carmen Sandiego - Pre-Order Trailer

Carmen Sandiego - Pre-Order Trailer
The Outpost - Official Trailer

The Outpost - Official Trailer
City of Voices - Announcement Trailer

City of Voices - Announcement Trailer
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More