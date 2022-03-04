GRTV News - Razer unveils gaming companion Project Ava at CES

Will this be the future of how AI impacts multiplayer and video game experiences?
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking about one of the big announcements, or maybe not big announcements, but one of the announcements that came from CES as of late. We've seen lots of really exciting things including some more expected things like the new RTX 50 series line of graphics cards from Nvidia, various new CPUs, all these different PC components, and various other new gadgets as well, many of which are utilising, particularly in the PC space, these new era of components."
"But what we've also seen is some companies, as is always the case with CES, reveal some more quirky and unusual things. And for Razer, they have decided now to further explore the software side of things and have announced a new AI companion that is supposed to help you improve your gaming. Now, the reason why we're talking about it today is because it has, I think, it's going to have some weird sort of repercussions in a way. But anyway, before we get into those repercussions and what there could spout from them, let's dive on in and see what this companion is. So Razer's Ava AI, the ultimate gaming wingman or just plain cheating, is Razer's Project Ava, the future of gaming assistance, or will it be just another annoying backseat gamer? So CES 2025 has brought an interesting contender to the gaming scene, Razer's Project Ava. This AI bot is designed to be your very own gaming co-pilot, offering real-time advice while you play. It's like having a coach in your ear, but instead of a professional guiding you, it's an AI pulling from a mix of community wisdom and pro player insights. Ava's got your back with tips on everything from item purchases to gameplay strategies. Sounds like a dream, right? But the question remains, where's the line between helpful advice and straight-up cheating? Project Ava works by analysing your game, spitting out personalised tips and offering post-match analysis. It even helps with single-click game optimisation, which might sound like magic for anyone who's ever struggled to adjust settings mid-game. But here's the catch, some might argue that having an AI constantly whispering in your ear could take the game out of gaming. Is it really fair to have an AI guide you through every move while you're in a competitive match?The big debate now is whether this kind of assistance crosses into the realm of cheating."
"We don't mind looking at guides for games like League of Legends, so what's the difference when a bot is telling us exactly what to do? While Ava could certainly help you improve in solo play, how would it feel if someone used it in a competitive multiplayer match? What do you think? Would you welcome Ava as your ultimate gaming sidekick, or would it make you feel like you're cheating the system? And you can sort of see little bits of what it's referring to here, as in these are the item picks that you should want for the characters you're playing and little sort of hints as to how you should do it and stuff like that."
"To me this is a really interesting thing because it sort of paints the direction of, well the next direction that AI is going to take I think when it comes to video games.We've seen it used in multiple different ways in regards to improving performance, but now we're seeing it stretch into helping players crack video games. And I think that while I do think there's an element of this that is probably a little bit, it kind of breaks the integrity of online gaming a little bit I think."
"In many ways having something basically spit out information that it's pulling from elsewhere, you know, information that other players will probably have had to go out of their way to actually discover for themselves. What I will say though is that I think that there is an element of this that can be applied to, for example, single player games."
"Games that maybe have struggled in the past to properly sort of teach players how to utilise the systems in place in said game in the most sort of complex manner. You know, you've been playing a game and maybe the tutorial will come up and it'll give you a, it'll just tell you something in one line of text and you think to yourself that's great, but if I don't master that mechanic as you're telling me right this instance then I'm going to forget about it and probably never use it. And that's probably an element here that where having an AI companion that sort of watches you as you play and says, oh by the way you can do this."
"I think that that's, there might be something there especially for the single player side of things.And again for cooperative gaming it seems like a good idea as well to help you on your way, but I do think that there needs to be some sort of limits put in place for competitive multiplayer because it's just going to, well I think it's just going to start once again adding further fuel to the fire in regards to almost like kind of like pay to win side of things, which already exists by the way in a lot of competitive multiplayer games. Not just in, you know, being able to buy items in game or something like that, but we're talking technology, especially on PC because who has a better chance of winning the game on PC? The person with a much more powerful computer running the game in a much more fluid state, or someone running the game in a more, in a significantly worse state. So I don't know, I'm not too sure. I think there's a lot of, I think there's potential with this idea, but I think there's also concerns. So let's know what you think about it in the below. Do you think Razer's gaming wingman companion, whatever you want to call it, do you think it's a sign of the future? Do you think it's something that is potentially going in the wrong direction? Let me know all about it in the comments below, otherwise I'll see you all on the next episode of GXTV News. Take care, everyone."