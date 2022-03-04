English
Sheol Inferno

A Chilled Trip Through Hell - Sheol Inferno Interview at BIG Conference 2024

Using the Spanish deck, you'll have to battle your way out of Dante's Hell in this new card-based strategy roguelike.

Audio transcription

"Hi friends, I'm in Bilbao for the BIG 2024 and this is the Indie Showcase and I'm taking a look at Sheol Inferno which is, you know, quite a unique card-based game, which is to say something nowadays.
So thank you so much for joining us."

"What can you tell me is like the elevator pitch for this slightly different deck-based game?
The main difference between our game and the rest of the game is that we are using the Spanish deck for this game.
So you can also change the cards from the French deck, but the main card will be the Spanish deck.
And what is the setting? This is Inferno, sort of it's a spoiler alert. Does it have to do with, you know, underworld, fiery things?
There is no place for spoilers here because it's based in the lore of the Divine Comedy by Dante, so everybody knows about the history."

"But yeah, you need to pass through the nine levels of the Inferno and you are accompanying Dante.
And you need to accomplish a certain amount of missions in each circle.
So you must use your cards with the board cards to accomplish this mission.
How do you use your cards? How do you draw your cards in a different way or in a unique way with your game systems in this game compared to other popular games?
Okay, you need to put the cards on the board, but you can only put the cards if it's the same color or the same number on the card."

"So once you put a card on the board, the old card goes to the cemetery and is discarded.
And when you run out of cards from the deck and you cannot put another card to the board, this is the game end.
What's the status of the project? I see some of the art is pretty finalized, so what can you tell me about it?
It's almost done. It's maybe 90% of the game and maybe in one month or less it will be released. Before February for sure."

"What's the idea? Is it going to be like versus CPU or... I know you guys are also into multiplayer and competitive games, so what can you tell me about that?
We are not so crazy and we want to make a single player game with this game. You don't have time to play this game, so you can chill, you can focus on the game and you can enjoy the travel of this game.
So yeah, it's maybe a relaxing game, but a lot of strategy."

"Do you plan to release a physical version in a way that... I mean, of course, a Spanish deck is very easy to find and to buy, but perhaps you can prepare something else with a physical edition, you know, with the lore and with the Dante thing?
Yeah, we are thinking about that because in the first concept of the game, we played the game with physical cards. So yeah, it's easy to get this game in physical.
And for those who might not have got the reference when I meant you guys are into competitive games, what else can you tell me about your other game that I spotted at the IndieDevDay in Barcelona that is pretty competitive, but also simple in a way, in the premise, right?
How much time do you have right now?
One minute left."

"Okay, so Dîrok is the first 100% Spanish eSport game. It's a connect four using the real characters from the history. I mean, Cleopatra, Julio Cesar, and you can also know all the bio of each character, so you can play and learn at the same time.
It's absolutely competitive.
Absolutely competitive, yeah.
I don't know if you guys can hear this with a microphone, which is very low sensitivity. This is crazy. I don't know in the background. It's downpouring in Bilbao, which is very typical. And it also gave, I think it has to do with the Inferno."

"Yeah, yeah, yeah. This is a spoiler.
Somehow we're calling the rain on us. Okay, thank you so much for your time. I'm looking forward to playing both games and looking forward to see you again.
You can add it on the wishlist in the Steam and in one month or less, it will be released.
Fantastic."

