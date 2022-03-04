RedMagic 10 Pro (Quick Look) - Mobile Gaming Like Never Before

This smartphone is built using the latest Snapdragon chip and a 1.5K display, all alongside advanced cooling and a massive battery to make it the perfect mobile gaming option.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Lookthrough.This time we're taking a look at a brand new manufacturer that we actually haven't featured here on the show before, which is kind of a rare thing since the majority of the market is controlled by just a few key players."
"This is Red Magic.They were established back in 2018 and have really, I don't want to say conquered because when we think about gaming phones, we often think about Asus' ROG phone or something like that."
"But Red Magic have been steadily making a lot of progress, not just in Asia, but across the globe with their gaming phones and this is the brand new one, which is the X Pro series.Now this is a, I think a light speed version, but they come in a variety of different versions and color schemes."
"This is sort of a white-ish hue and I think we can all agree that from a sheer, I think sort of industrial design standpoint, I think they've absolutely nailed it.In fact, I would go one step further and say that in terms of which phone companies kind of nailed the boxy look, this is, well, first and foremost, the most boxy phone that I've ever held, but it's also probably the prettiest boxy phone that I have seen and I think they've gotten a lot closer to having a nice box-like, again, industrial design look than Apple and Samsung."
"This is absolutely gorgeous and if you look very closely, you'll see a lot of cool stuff here and there.For one, there obviously are some gaming details.There's a little etched X in here, which is an indication of the IceX cooling system and some Red Magic accents, which obviously make it a bit more gamer-like, which I'm not sure how to feel about."
"One really cool aspect, no camera bump on this phone.The lenses themselves, there are three of them.It's a small 2-megapixel lens and then two 50-megapixel lenses.One is a standard wide with optical image stabilization and the other is a 50-megapixel ultra-wide."
"Whether they're good, we don't know.Usually, they aren't really the focus of gaming phones, but there's three of them and two of them have high megapixel counts, so you might be able to get something useful out of it."
"But the cool thing is that they're embedded in the chassis.That's really cool.For one, it means that when you put it down on a tabletop, it's not going to wobble.Some people really, really get annoyed by that, but you won't have that here."
"But it also just completes, again, the boxy look.I think it's absolutely fantastic and the sides, because of that, are so thick, but it doesn't look like it's cumbersome to hold.There are some more great details around here."
"For one, this little shutter down here is an accent color.I think that is cool.This lock or unlock button right here is so thick and it protrudes outwards.It feels like a shutter button on a camera, like a DSLR."
"I think that is really cool as well.There's a lot of good stuff here.There's even a headphone jack at the top.So Red Magic, I think, again, from a design standpoint, just got so very close here that I think that this is genuinely something that a lot of people, not just gaming phone fans, would love."
"And there's more good news, because inside, we get the Snapdragon 8 Elite.That's a 4.32 gigahertz chip, which is great, and it can be paired with upwards of 24 gigs of LPDDR5X RAM and 1 terabyte of UFS 4.0 Pro storage.That's great."
"This screen here, it's very difficult to show you, but obviously we'll dive deeper into it in the full review, is a 1.5K, 144 hertz AMOLED display, goes up to 2,000 nits, which isn't industry-leading, but it's really cool, and has a touch sample rate, an instant touch sample rate of around 2,500 hertz."
"It is also, which I think matters the most to a lot of people, a 95% screen-to-body ratio, which is really high, by the way.That means that this display will go all the way out to the edges without inviting erroneous inputs from your hands, but still really cool."
"There's just a lot to like here about the hardware as well.As I said, this X here is, sort of denotes the IceX cooling system.It's an 11-layer structure with graphene, aerospace-grade aluminum, a dual-pump vapor chamber, all the good stuff in here."
"The one really cool thing about all this is that while this particular phone will set you back more, because I think this is the top-of-the-line version, if you like where the phone is going, you can have a pay-or-down version for, I think, around 649 euros, which is, like, incredibly cheap."
"You'll get a standard iPhone 16 for that.So there's a lot of stuff to like here, and I think Red Magic is really onto something.The one thing that I'm a little bit worried about is the software skin, whether or not that is compatible with modern sensibilities, particularly if you're not directly a gamer, but you like what Red Magic is putting down here."
"So we'll explore that in a full video.For now, thank you so much for watching.See you."