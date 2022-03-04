Lavazza A Modo Mio Tiny Eco (Quick Look) - Responsible Coffee

This small coffee machine is built and designed using responsible and recycled materials, all to serve up great-tasting coffee that's less impactful on the environment.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We've featured coffee makers before here on the show, but most of them, just because of the nature of the way you reach out to these companies or they reach out to you, we've had some really expensive, really tactile and premium offerings here on this desk, which will set you back hundreds upon hundreds of euros or dollars, and then offer you a bevy of features and a particular set of building materials and software suites and all that kind of stuff to give a connoisseur or someone aspiring to be a connoisseur the best coffee that can be made within the confines of the home."
"But the truth is that a lot of people, when they want a tasty little espresso or something like that, would buy towards a cheaper solution, because they're not interested in paying a thousand dollars for a coffee espresso maker, no.So they'll buy for something like this, which is the Lavazza Amodo Mio Tiny Eco."
"Now Amodo Mio is kind of a series that Lavazza is going for, and Lavazza, by the way, is a storied brand, as you've probably seen in supermarkets where they have their own coffee beans.We use their Oro series at home, because it's great and it's readily available."
"I think it tastes fantastic.Again, we use it at home, so that is as much of a, I would say, a pat on the back as I can personally give.But the Tiny Eco is basically sort of their attempt to say, how cheap can we go?And not only that, it is both tiny, as is apparent in the name, and it's also eco."
"Well, eco in a sense, the little capsules that hold the coffee, which it uses to make the coffee that you use the machine for, are all compostable and biodegradable, which is great.And the materials used to make the machine itself, all of the components and the plastic and the panels that you can see, is 61% CO2 carbon neutral, which is great."
"It's very difficult, as far as I can understand, to reach that 100%.So to see Lavazza, at the very least, take this stuff very seriously, enough to make an eco version of an espresso maker like this, is really cool and something that we should applaud."
"Because if we don't, well then they'll stop focusing on it.So I think a tiny applause for the Tiny Eco is in order.But that wouldn't count for much if this didn't make great coffee.Now, this is, again, an Amodo Mio Tiny Eco, and I spoke about price just before."
"So I think that it's very important to make the case for it in the sense that this is around $50.That's it.Here in Danish currency, it would set you back around 450 kroner, and that's all you would need."
"Obviously, then the price per cup is higher than with ground coffee or ice-frozen coffee, because you buy capsules directly from Lavazza or from other resellers.But that's still an incredibly low cost for the machine, and it's here, ready to go.Again, you would pay 8 times, 9 times, 10 times that in a lot of cases to get something which a lot of people would see as sort of the baseline for a good coffee maker."
"So I think that is really cool, and that informs the way that we look at the machine in its entirety.I should say that it is also tiny.It's 3.7 kilograms in its entirety."
"It's 26 by 14 by 27 centimeters, meaning that you can very easily just have this in a cupboard.It's very easy to do that.It's very easy to store.It's very easy to handle, meaning that it won't necessarily take up a lot of kitchen counter space when you use it."
"This, of course, also informs the capacity.This water tank right here is 0.6 liters, but again, we should stress that while it can make a lungo, meaning that it basically utilizes extra hot water in order to make the larger cup of coffee, but it's really made for espressos."
"So 1.6 liters isn't as egregious as you probably think it is.There's only one button, and that's this, and then it'll make the coffee.So while this little panel here is removable so that you can pour in a larger cup, and there's a little drip area right here so that it doesn't spill all over the shop, well, that's basically it."
"You take the cup, you place it there, you push the button, or obviously you put in your capsule beforehand, which is just this little tiny drawer here, and then it makes the coffee.I would also say that I've only tested this a couple of times, that is why it's so clean, but point is, I think that there really is something here, and there's really something to be said about a coffee maker that is so cheap, particularly compared to some of the solutions that we've reviewed previously."
"Obviously, we will be exploring this in a full review very soon, and we also in that review will look at pricing for the capsules, which also will inform what we think of the machine in total, but so far, that's really cool.The one thing that I have noticed, which I think is a bit of a letdown, is that there is no automatic backstop on this button, meaning that there is no pre-designated portion or amount of liquid that it pours through the capsule and into the cup."
"That means that when you press this button, you're going to have to stand there until you have the amount of liquid in your cup that you want, and then press it again.That's annoying, and obviously, you wouldn't be expecting that much, but a one-button small tank solution, I would expect there to be an automatic stop so that there is a pre-designated amount, or if we were feeling a little bit sassy, a button or a function where you could store profiles, meaning that maybe I like a little bit more liquid, whereas another person in the home would like less, again, possibly dreaming there compared to the low price, but still, really cool stuff."
"You can find our review very soon.See you on the next one."