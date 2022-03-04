Mac Mini M4 (Quick Look) - Intelligent and Carbon Neutral

The latest small-form Mac computer utilises the power of the M4 chipset and also Apple Intelligence to make it the smartest Mac Mini to date.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look and a much expected one, because this tiny little thing in front of me is a full desktop computer.It weighs almost nothing, not much more than an iPhone 16 Pro Max almost."
"It is 5cm tall, 12.7cm wide and 12.7cm deep.It literally fits in the palm of my hand and is not much bigger than an Apple TV.This is the brand new Mac Mini and this can be, if you equip it with the right stuff, a almost professional grade desktop."
"Yes, every single thing that makes a desktop work is in here.This is an Apple silicon equipped desktop computer, I'm going to keep saying it because it's absolutely insane that it is as small as it is.This is so small and light that you could have this in your backpack, almost in a cross body sling and carry it to and from work."
"Also, this little bundle of joy will, in the US at the very least, set you back $599.It'll cost you around a third of an iPhone 16 Pro Max, this desktop computer.And I will remind you that the 24-inch iMac, that'll start at $1,299, meaning that you have $700 to spare for when you buy this to get a monitor and just a regular, like whatever you want for like a keyboard and mouse."
"But still, that's very cheap and particularly because Apple often is accused of having the Apple tax, but $599 for this with an M4 processor, like SoC inside, that's pretty good and the news just keeps getting better.This can run you either with a regular M4, so that's a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 32-core neural engine, and it also can run you up to an M4 Pro, which is slightly better core counts, memory bandwidths, all of those things."
"Regardless of what you get, there is one combined circular intake here at the bottom.In our limited testing, as well as the results that are available online, there's no thermal throttle happening.It will never get even warmer than your touch and it won't make a sound."
"This is as passive and as cooled as you would expect from any large desktop, except this fits in my hand like this.And more good news, you have front-facing ports now, which you did not have on the regular Mac Mini that used to run an M2 and an M2 Pro."
"Of course, the Mac Studio did and this has taken general inspiration from that.So two front-facing USB-Cs, as well as a headphone jack.Around here, you get gigabit ethernet, that's 10 gigabits per second, HDMI, and three Thunderbolt ports."
"Now, if you get the regular M4, which this one has, these are Thunderbolt 4.If you get the M4 Pro, they're Thunderbolt 5, but it's the same count of ports, essentially, which is great.Now, the cool thing is that you can get this with pretty awesome specifications."
"So this has 16 gigs of RAM, Apple has finally ditched 8 gig models as standard, 16 gigs of RAM, but you can get up to 32 gigs of RAM, 128 gigabytes of storage, but you can get it with 256, up to, I think, around 2 terabyte, and you can swap in more if you want, up to 8 terabytes."
"So imagine having like a 32 gig RAM model with terabytes upon terabytes of storage, all in this little form factor.That's great.It's one of the most clear-cut success stories that Apple have produced in years, I would say."
"And even sort of PC people will have to give it to Apple that there really is no equivalent with this amount of horsepower and this amount of fit and finish for $599 on the PC side.The only little thing, and that is the only little thing that I could think of that is annoying is that, would you say that, like, what's the worst place to place the power button on a device like this?I would probably have it here or here."
"I don't know about symmetry, but we could move things around.If push comes to shove on the sides, even on the top, but no, with this tiny little computer you're going to have to lift it up with your hand to press the power button back here."
"That is not a good place.This is like the magic mouse having to be on its back in order to get the USB type C or lightning cable in there to charge it so you can't use it while it's charging.Well, you're going to have to lift this computer up to turn it on."
"That's not good.But apart from that, this really is amazing.We'll be reviewing it in full in the days to come.Thank you so much for watching."