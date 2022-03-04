Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot (Quick Look) - A Smart Controller

This PC and Xbox Series controller has a modular design that enables the user to sculpt and craft it to their needs.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look, this time we're taking a look at a controller, a brand new one from Turtle Beach that has some experience creating quite cool controllers."
"And I should stress that while this supports many formats given its Bluetooth connection and a 2.4GHz dongle, my guess is that this is mainly for the PC crowd for one particular reason.The 2.4GHz dongle is for PC wireless gameplay and the Bluetooth is meant for a stand-in like a mobile controller, so let's say that it's paired to your phone or whatever."
"But even though this has the Xbox logo and presumably sort of uses the template of an Xbox controller, this only works with a wired connection on an Xbox console, making it to my eye a little null and void.As we'll get to, this actually isn't that expensive compared to what some sort of more elite versions of the regular Xbox controller can run you out on the wider market, particularly Microsoft's own Elite Series 2."
"This is $129 and again, it will make up for the lack of wireless play on Xbox, but still this is mainly for the PC crowd in that particular regard if you ask me.Now all of the core stuff is here and it works very well.For one, there is a little display here."
"It is called the Connected Command Display and it gives you a bunch of overviews of what is happening on that display, so that could be battery life, there can be short summarations of chat messages you've received, what kind of preset you're in currently.It's really cool and adds a lot of value if you ask me."
"Beyond that, there's a lot of the regular Elite style stuff here.As you can see, a little bit of a lighting thing going on.The command displays we just spoke about.These triggers back here have backstops, meaning that once you put these in, it can become either just a little responsive click or if you want the full travel, you can get that."
"It is relatively nicely built with a USB Type-C cable back here for charging as well as connecting to the Xbox console and a headphone jack, which is great.You get the regular layout here, really lovely sort of stubby form factor, which makes this nice for both small and large hands, would be my personal sort of preference."
"These sticks here are called Anti-Drift Thumb Sticks.I'm not sure whether they are a Hall Effect, but it's not like we're seeing analog sticks on regular Xbox controllers fail.I've seen some complaints about stick drift on the Series 1 controller, like the Elite one that Microsoft itself produced, which was a bit worrying at the time."
"But still, the fact that they call them Anti-Drift should give you some security.There's also a Control Center 2 app where you can very easily load presets onto the controller and run it like that.And again, this little command display here will give you a perfect little overview of what is active at any given time."
"But this is called the Stealth Pivot.And all of the things, including the 20-hour battery life, by the way, is neglecting its main feature.I don't know if you can spot it by looking at the layout, but the main point is that if you unlock the pivot back here, there are two extra backstop switches, and you twist the analog stick and poke at it so that it retracts a little bit, you can pivot these two main portions of the controller."
"Isn't that awesome?And sure, it's not for everyone.And the way that Turtle Beach presents this is that if you want to dominate across genres.So let's say that these thumb sticks here is required in finely tuning, for instance, if you want to drive in a racing game."
"But you might not need that in a fighting game.There, the D-pad, alongside extra face buttons, will be way more useful to you.That is also why my guess is that it's mainly for PC to have a more open-ended source to run you those extra buttons and give them proper functions in a more sort of open-ended infrastructure system."
"But main point here, it's very easy to pivot to and from various system presets.And just a little swig here of these back here, and it won't pivot unnecessarily.All you have to do is just give these a little tug, and they're back out as regular thumb sticks.For $129, that seems like a particularly good deal if you ask me."
"The main thing is that the lack of wireless Xbox Play is a little bit disappointing, and you don't really get a lot of different extra buttons.You get these back here, but of course, a lot of these are on the pivot modules.But that also means that you have to pick and choose whether or not you want them at any given moment."
"But still, really cool on Turtle Beach.We can't wait to run this through a proper review process.See you on the next one."