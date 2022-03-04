Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger (Quick Look) - The Ideal On-The-Go Wireless Charging Experience

This charging solution is ideal for Apple users looking for a way to top-up their iPhone, Watch, and AirPods, all while travelling and out and about.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Some years back we took a look at a charging solution from Mophie, which by the way is a sub-brand of Zag that makes some of the best sort of protective accessories for something like iPhones."
"And that particular charging solution was called the 3-in-1 Travel Charger, and it was up until that point sort of the smallest way to charge like an Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone, bundled together in sort of a little travel puck that you could bring with you.Now is 2024 and they have made a revised edition for this year, and it is a complete no-brainer."
"It has gotten so much smaller and so much better.First and foremost though, I will say that if you buy it, you get it in this pouch, which is very weird.They have these dividers in here where you have the main thing, which I'll show you in a little bit, the power brick, which is great, we'll get to that, alongside a cable, but it's much too big and it's weird for Mophie to have something which on the face of it at the very least seems a little oddly proportioned next to the actual size of it, which is in this little bag, canvas bag."
"So I've just used that and not used the 40-watt power brick, which you get alongside the set.What I will say though is that in an age where a lot of chargers come without the power brick, meaning that it's essentially useless unless you provide the extra bits and bobs to make it at all functional, it's great to see Mophie just giving you what you need to use it."
"So this cable is high-grade, this rubber that it's made out of, it's really cool and really thick, and this 40-watt power brick is no slouch either.I would actually guess that it's a GaN charger, so that's really cool to get that alongside of it, but this bag here, I would have assumed that they would make something a little bit more elegant, but again, you don't have to use it."
"So what you actually need is inside here, and what if I told you that this charges a phone, a pair of AirPods, and your Apple Watch at the same time?I'll show you.So let's say that you're overnighting somewhere, hotel, friend's house, whatever the case might be, you want to charge all of these things at once, you're away from home, you just unfold it, all of this is magnetic of course."
"The cool thing here is that first and foremost, this is the Apple Watch charger, all it does is basically just, you flip it up and then it's ready to sit alongside here.This is all magnetic, of course, as is MagSafe, and you do one more fold here, this unfolds into a MagSafe dock right here, magnetic as well, and on the back here, you have a little cubby tray for your AirPods."
"All of that, which very neatly becomes this when you're not using it.It's not as heavy as you think, it is solid, so it doesn't feel like it's going to fall apart, but it's absolutely incredible.The way that they've hidden, you can see that it gets its power from here, this USB Type-C port here, and for that power to come over here, through this, I'm not sure how it happens, but it's really, really cool."
"It's incredible how thin, how light, how nimble they've made this design, I'm absolutely floored by that.Now, there are good news on the spec side as well.This here is Qi 2 certified, meaning that once Android phones actually start shipping with Qi 2, this could magnetically dock and charge as well."
"That means that it's 15 watts on iPhone, it's 5 watts for the AirPods right here, and it's 7.5 watts on the Apple Watch structure, meaning that it's pretty much the fastest you can get outside of Apple's own sort of Apple Watch cable that you get with your watch.The point is that this is as fast as it currently gets with these protocols, and it's lovely to see those pretty nice speeds on a product that is this small."
"It's not that cheap, but I would very much have expected it to be much more expensive than this.And, I mean, just look at it.This charges three things at the same time."
"That's really cool, and you've kept the power brick in the box.So more good stuff from Mophie, can't wait to check out more.See you on the next one."