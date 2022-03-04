GRTV News - Latest leak shows off Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons

The controller has several noticeable differences to the current iteration.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today, well we're gonna be basically continuing what we were talking about last week with two back-to-back episodes on the Nintendo Switch 2, or the Nintendo Switch Successor, or the Super Nintendo Switch, whatever it's gonna be called, the leaks surrounding the upcoming console from Nintendo. Because over the weekend a whole bunch of additional leaks came about. The biggest one seemed to be the most real, or one of the most real yet, and it gave us a look at a seemingly real Joy-Con for this upcoming device. And it's similar, at least the image that we've seen is similar, but it's also different. Meaning it's unsure if there's gonna be parity between the Joy-Cons you have now and the Joy-Cons that would fit the upcoming console."
"But anyway, let's dive on in and take a look at what's happening.So, yes, the first photo of a complete and seemingly real Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con controller.The umpteenth leak gives a much clearer picture on the edge and back, and adds a veracity to previous leaks. So, rumour has it that Nintendo may want to cover the torrent of Switch 2 leaks in three days, with an official reveal of the Switch's successor console on 8th January 2025. If it doesn't, it'll be pieced apart by others, as has been the case all December and into the new year. The latest leak looks very credible and true, showing that the new, redesigned Joy-Con will look like on the Switch 2 out of the box. And why does it look real? Because first of all, it matches several previous leaks of the production molds and it also matches the unofficially known details about these controllers. Namely, the Joy-Con 2 aims for better ergonomics by increasing the size of the units and their buttons and sticks, adding a more pronounced rear protrusion for resting the finger hearts vertically, or innovating with a magnetic attachment system to the console to connect them easily even if it loses the characteristic Switch click. But take a look at the images and judge for yourself. So these are the images via stealth. Obviously it was found on a Reddit forum. So, these are the new ones, right here. From looking at it here, you probably don't think too much, but there's a side-by-side here with the original, or the current Joy-Cons."
"And as you can see, they are slightly bigger. The back is a little bit different. It looks like the analogue stick is slightly thinner as well. From what we can see here, slightly different button arrangement, or maybe less protruding buttons. But to me, the big thing is this bit here, the middle bit, the connecting bit. Firstly, the SL, SR buttons are slightly longer, slightly bigger. The actual connective plate, or whatever you want to call it, it's not actually rectangular anymore, it's more of like an oval, I guess. It's got curved rounded edges and whatnot. And that means, not only are they bigger, but they're a different shape, meaning there's probably not going to be any parity between the current Joy-Cons and the upcoming Joy-Cons. Not that you would want to go backwards, but maybe if you were looking to go forward, carry the current Joy-Cons, maybe you've developed a little bit of a collection of Joy-Cons, maybe they're not going to be applicable to the upcoming device. The other thing are these things here. Now I don't know what these are, obviously this was the one showing you which device was connected where, on the original current Joy-Cons. That's still the reset button I believe. But this here looks like some sort of port, doesn't it?USB port maybe? I'm not too sure what that is. We'll find out at some point. And that I have absolutely no clue either, but no doubt they'll be explained at some point."
"And the other thing as well is obviously the release buttons, which this is seemingly that release button, which it looks much thicker, you know, and less flimsy and less awkward.So yeah, interesting there. But anyway, the second reason these photos look real is because most of the previous ones were concerned with obfuscating the image using AI to disguise its origin, whereas these look like more blatant bare-bones shots. The photos come from Chinese social network Tiaba Baidu, and have in turn been picked up on Reddit, the official compiler of leaks for the West. They show an alleged Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con, specifically the left controller showing the edge and back. The edge is blue, but the controller doesn't have to be, as this colour is said to distinguish the Joy-Con between L, blue and R, red at a glance. The most obvious difference, apart from the bulge and the size of the unit, are the SL and SR buttons, which are much longer and therefore easy to press for adult hands, which usually end up getting stiff with the current units. Being a left and not a right controller is not known whether Nintendo will keep or improve the IR sensor on the latter."
"Another point of interest is that there has been speculation of a more advanced sensor with LIDAR technology. Finally, the wireless pairing button, although the logos and licenses are visible, this is the last reason to believe this leak. If you enlarge the image on the edge of the controller, you can now see the popular serial number, a reference already recognised by Nintendo's US customer service database according to several sources at X and as verified by Game Reactor. So what do you think of these very credible photos of Nintendo Switch 2's deaf Joy-Con and when do you expect the manufacturer to unveil the new console between now and 31st of March?So as we've talked about this at various different times in the past on GIGA TV News, but I would expect a Nintendo Switch 2 proper unveiling in news and whatnot imminently now. You can't keep having leaks like this seeping out the cracks. Nintendo are going to have to do something to address them and dispel some of the false information out there because there is a lot of information out there that will be false. This Joy-Con stuff looks real and there's another reason why they want to get out there because, well, frankly, you can't have people teetering on the edge going, my Joy-Con's not going to work with the new device. What's going to happen? Am I going to need to buy new Joy-Cons? These ones are worthless. Those sort of things. So yeah, I would expect Nintendo to make some announcement pretty soon. Usually as well, when Nintendo do announcements, regardless of their size, they usually say 24 hours, 48 hours in advance, we're going to have a show coming up at this date. So if, you know, if there is truth to this 8th of January rumour that's circulating, I would expect to hear something official from Nintendo today. At the very least, or the very latest tomorrow in regards to a show being on Wednesday. So stay tuned for that. And otherwise, yeah, this has been another episode of GIGA TV News. No doubt we'll be talking more about the Switch 2 tomorrow if there's more leaks. So yeah, I'll see you in the next one. Take care everyone."