OnePlus Open Apex Edition (Quick Look) - A Foldable Titan Evolves

This version of OnePlus' Open foldable smartphone is an enhanced and improved alternative that features a new signature red colour, a more powerful slate of components, and improved VIP security.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.A little late on this one and we apologize, but that should not take away from the fact that OnePlus has had quite a few years where they've really made some really positive strides as a brand and have broken free of the rut of being rather inconsistent and just offering up increasingly boring flagship smartphones."
"Well all of that changed with the Open, their first foldable, which we gave a 10 out of 10 last year and called a Hallmark, a tiger's leap forward for the company.They this year wanted to remain part of the conversation so they put out this.This is the Apex edition of that phone."
"And while your eye mainly is drawn to the different colorway here, there are some little things that OnePlus has changed, but it should not take away from the fact that this is, in its essence, a OnePlus Open and that remains just as crisp this year as it was last year.Sure, there is now very much increased competition in the form of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which we also very much like here at the office, but the OnePlus Open is, particularly now, a little bit cheaper and still absolutely fantastic."
"If you're looking for a foldable, the OnePlus Open is probably now, due to the fact that it is slightly cheaper than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the one to get.I would recommend the OnePlus Open over a Galaxy Z Fold, any Galaxy Z Fold, in fact.Now, what does this phone change?Because obviously, you look at it, it's the same screen with the same resolution and Hertz frame rate."
"It is the same dimensions, both inside and out.It is the same hinge design.It's the same cameras on the back and many of the specs remain the same.Well, a couple of things."
"First and foremost, this is a red colorway.You get the same matching case for it in the box when you buy it, but this is called Crimson Shadow and OnePlus says that it is inspired by a particular Hasselblad camera.Remember, it says Hasselblad and the logo is in the camera module there because they maintain their very direct partnership to create the cameras that are on the back of this phone, which are the same and they're freaking amazing, by the way."
"Now, this is inspired by the Hasselblad 503CW 60 Years Victor Red Edition.It's a very particular Hasselblad camera, which OnePlus says cemented their legacy and their heritage as a camera company.And a lot of people have argued that is indeed correct."
"So this matches that colorway intensely and it is beautiful to look at.I like this red colorway.I also liked the green one, but then again, that did not have the fake leather back.This has that, which was available in black on the original OnePlus Open, but now this red I think just oozes character and gives it a distinct look, which is very important, particularly for foldables these days."
"There is inside a brand new security chip, it's a dedicated chip, which has a bunch of certifications and I can't list these off like in my mind, so I'm going to have to read them out loud, but it's not something that we have been focusing on when we've been doing phone reviews, but of course, personal security and keeping your data safe is very important."
"So there is a CC-EAL 5 Plus security certification.There is particular NFC protection in the form of a CC-EAL 6 Plus and EMBCO certification.Basically a bunch of international standards, which has been given to the OnePlus Open Apex Edition to make, to secure, basically really hammer home the point that data security is at the top of the list here."
"This new security chip has been available, I think, in other smartphones under BBK before, but it basically means that on this alert slider right here, you have three distinct modes and one of those modes is the VIP mode, which goes in and blocks the camera and the microphone and it not only blocks them directly, but blocks all apps access to the microphone and camera."
"Does that make sense in sort of regular day-to-day life?Probably not, but in a professional environment where it really matters what your phone hears and sees, it might be.So data security should be at the top of our minds collectively and this ensures that through a dedicated chip."
"I think that's pretty cool.Apart from that, this now has a terabyte of UFS 4.0 storage, which basically means that it has double the storage that the regular OnePlus Open has.It's more expensive, which is odd."
"I would have liked to have seen it just launch with the same price and this is just a sort of a 2.0 version of the Apex Open without launching a direct sequel this year.But still, I think that this has earned its place in the OnePlus portfolio and it also meant that the regular OnePlus Open became cheaper as this came out, which only makes that more of a bargain."
"So for much more on the Apex Edition and much more on OnePlus, stay tuned to GameRanturus.Bye."