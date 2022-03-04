Satechi SM1 (Quick Look) - The Mechanical Keyboard You've Been Waiting For

This is the first Satechi wireless mechanical keyboard that is designed for both Mac and Windows, by being tailored to both regular typing and productivity and also gaming.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.I've been taking a look at Satechi products for a while now, particularly in the way that they strengthen the Apple ecosystem through, you know, docks for the Mac Mini, for tablet holders."
"They do a lot of cool stuff and you really ought to check them out.They offered to send me this, which is something that I haven't taken a look at before.It is the SM1, it is a slim mechanical keyboard that both offers Mac compatibility, you can see the CMD button right there, but you do get extra caps in the box if you want to use it for a Windows-based computer."
"Now what this is, in my mind, is that this is a pretty direct competitor to say something like a mechanical Logitech MX keyboard or conversely something from Keychron.Now how does it hold up?Well, I find this to be a bit oddly fit into the overall market as it were."
"It has 14 backlight patterns, which is fine, I would say.It has low-profile brown switches, meaning that it is a proper mechanical keyboard, even if it doesn't have the actual travel or actuation that you would get from, say, red switches and a proper sort of domed cap."
"This is all very low-profile and designed as such.It has double compatibility through two different wireless services, so that's 2.4GHz through a USB Type-A dongle and Bluetooth 5.0.It offers 16.5 hours of battery with 2.4GHz and the backlight turned on, which is fair."
"It's not perfect, but it's okay.It can connect up to four units and such, and it does feel fine.I mean, it's a tad bit plasticky, but there's nothing wrong with the overall build quality.And again, Satechi knows what they're doing."
"The only thing I think, I think Satechi might have missed the boat on pricing.This is $999, which is not expensive.You can get these small, low-profile form-factor keyboards for a lot more than this.But next to someone like Keychron that can offer decks at $99 USD that are just overall has more fit and finish and offers the same dual compatibility between Windows and Mac, I fail to see why one wouldn't want to choose a Keychron keyboard."
"I personally would.But still, if you're wedged into the Satechi ecosystem and you like what those guys are doing, this is most certainly going to fit the bill for you.So be that as it may, thank you so much for watching."