Stuart & Lau The Crosby Backpack (Quick Look) - Timeless Form, Modern Update

This backpack takes the classic Crosby style from Stuart & Lau and then updates its with a slate of smart features while continuing to use premium materials.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This time we're taking a look at a new backpack, or another backpack as it varies, from Stuart and Lau."
"They've made a couple of different bags, both crossbody, sort of working bags, and also the Clark tote bag, which we absolutely loved some months back.This is called the Crosby, and it is essentially sort of their default tech backpack, meaning that there is all of the things that you would expect out of a regular sort of techie laptop fixated backpack."
"And it does all of the things that Stuart and Lau have come to do very well, and that we've known them to do very well, which is to combine the look and feel of sort of a professional boardroom style design framework, basically combined with the functionality you would expect out of something like this."
"And if you're a travel man, or travel woman, you'll definitely like the sort of stuff that this is putting down.First and foremost, the outer shell is a waterproof Duralite fabric, which is great.Inside, which we'll get to in a little bit, but I'll just walk through the materials here in one sort of concrete motion."
"There is a eco twill colored in khaki inside, which is a nice contrasty sort of color, and it looks very nice as well.These zippers that I just showed you are Japanese YKK Excella zippers.That's awesome."
"This here is a waterproof rubber base, meaning that if you actually put it down on a watery or a wet surface, it's not going to penetrate through the bag and make the things that you have inside wet or damp or whatever, which is great.It's a 20 liter capacity frame, and there are many, many good ideas here in terms of the way that the space is divided up."
"But before we get to that, there are obviously these leather accents all around.It's full grain Italian leather, which I like.These shoulder straps here are thicker than they probably look on camera.Not sure that I'm able to show you that, but there is some sort of foam in here that means that it's way more comfortable and soft than it perhaps comes across."
"This by the way is hollowed out, meaning that you could have this on a piece of aircraft luggage, for instance, if you're out traveling and you have that handle extracted, then you can very easily put this on there, which is great.That's something that more travel-centric bags have."
"And obviously it has the Stuart and Lau name there on this piece of leather here, which I think is very nice.All good stuff.There is a carrying handle also for travelers, which is great if you want to basically just tug it around very quickly."
"In terms of actual sort of compartment space, there is a dedicated laptop pocket here, which fits neatly a 16-inch MacBook Pro, which I have, but there is no dedicated tablet pocket in here, which seems a bit of a shame.There is more compartments for that sort of thing inside the main compartment, and we'll get to that, but this houses a big laptop, which is awesome."
"Before we get into that main compartment, there is this double-sided front pocket here.It seems to have some kind of rubber lining inside.Maybe this is to make it extra waterproof, not quite sure, but it's nice to have, obviously.And inside, this is very difficult to show, but it's actually really cool."
"Side-mounted pocket, but a lot of these regular-style pockets in here.So you would have space for your keys on this little rubber strap here.You would have space for your wallet, your AirPods in its extra little space.A lot of extra compartments in here, which is something that I'm a little bit missing in the main compartment, which we'll get to, but awesome stuff out here for sure."
"So it opens all the way down as well, meaning that if you want to sort of undo it, you can very easily do that, and it's quite cool.The rubberized base means that it can sort of stand, which is great.So we do have a lot of pockets here."
"Again, as I said, there is a tablet compartment here, which works very well, and magnetically attached as well.And you do have your pockets right here.The one thing that I have, the one gripe, is that this is just a lot of space."
"There's a lot of space in here.My guess is that it's meant to house things that you don't carry on your day-to-day.So for instance, if you want to have a clean shirt or whatever it is that you might need to travel with, there is, as you can see in the frame, a lot of space for just stuff which isn't fit into some of these pockets."
"Now, I don't have that.I carry with me the necessities I need to work, which is my laptop, charger, cables, tablet, maybe a book or a switch light or a pen, and there is space for all of that stuff."
"But I would perhaps have loved to have seen more pockets, more dedicated pockets than there are, and then sacrifice some of this space that there is for other things that you might need to carry.Other people might disagree, so it's not like I'm really hailing down on this thing."
"I think it's great.And I really love Stuart and Lau's main design framework and philosophy.I think it works very well and really threads that line between functionality and design.But that is my only gripe."
"The Crosby is really cool.They're expensive.This is a premium manufacturer, but they do things very uniquely, and I think you really should check them out."
"Stuart and Lau.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."