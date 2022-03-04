ZAGG Embroidered London Snap Case (Quick Look) - Proven Protection Meets Sophisticated Style

This MagSafe compatible case is made to be able top protect your iPhone all while having various custom stylings that make it stylish and sleek.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look, this time taking a look at something which is, well, in some ways, quite unique because we've already taken a look at covers, cases from SAG."
"They made really cool protective cases which also look quite stylish, particularly for iPhones.But this time around, in conjunction with the launch of the iPhone 16 series, they decided to do something a little bit new, which is inside this box."
"This was waiting for me, it's taken a long time for this to get up and running, but right now you should have a much easier time with it if you find yourself inspired by what's inside this box.So it's a bit different from your regular SAG box, it's definitely, they've done something extra with it, and there's good reasons for that, which we'll get to."
"So you remove this little SAG engraved piece of cardboard here, and it says, Designed for You.And that pertains to the uniqueness of this product, it's not unique because you can make pretty much the same thing, but it's a basic way for you to have a personal expression as part of the case that you put on your phone."
"Might seem arbitrary, but you use your phone a lot, so to have something which distinguishes it from other phones, well, then I think that's a really cool thing that is worthwhile, for sure.But, SAG takes this one step further."
"This is called, I should say, the embroidered London Snap, the London Snap covers we've taken a look at before, but this embroidered version was made many, many, well, months ago for my girlfriend, Clara.And well, that's basically because they asked, well, what would you like to be written on it when we send you one for review?And I kind of, you know, took it and run with it and said, well, she's going to be very happy with something like this, so why don't you put Clara on it?And I thought that was really nice, and she got to pick the color as well, which is this I think quite stark contrast, almost pastel-like pink, with this white embroidered name on the back."
"Now, I should stress right now that you don't have to, by the very nature of its uniqueness, you can choose pretty much how you want this to look and feel.So there are 12 different fabric colors for the back, there are four base case colors as well, and then there are 15 different thread colors so that you can make exactly the combination of things that you want."
"So what that means is that this case color around here is yours to adapt.Same with the fabric that you choose here for the background, as well as the color of the exact sort of, and even the font of the embroidered text as well.That leaves you with a lot of versatility, and obviously, this just comes with all the same protections that a Zag cover normally does."
"So it has this really nice soft touch inside, basically meaning that it won't scratch your phone.It has a very nice drastic cutout for the capture button.Some covers that came out early with the iPhone 16 series put buttons here because they thought that that was what it was going to be, and then when it turned out that it was going to be adaptive as well, meaning that you could basically swipe across it, well, these accessory manufacturers had to pivot very quickly."
"But Zag didn't need to, they basically knew it from the start, and so they've made this really stark incline, meaning that it's going to be very easy to stroke your finger across it and get the effect from the adaptable button, the haptic touch feedback basically that you would need."
"So obviously, I think this is absolutely lovely.Everything that gives these really cool but anonymous pieces of technology that we carry in our pockets some depth and personality, I think we should cherish.And you can go to Zag's website right now and design your own."
"So thank you so much for watching.I'm going to give this to a very happy partner.See you soon."