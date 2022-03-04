English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

ZAGG Embroidered London Snap Case (Quick Look) - Proven Protection Meets Sophisticated Style

This MagSafe compatible case is made to be able top protect your iPhone all while having various custom stylings that make it stylish and sleek.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look, this time taking a look at something which is, well, in some ways, quite unique because we've already taken a look at covers, cases from SAG."

"They made really cool protective cases which also look quite stylish, particularly for iPhones.
But this time around, in conjunction with the launch of the iPhone 16 series, they decided to do something a little bit new, which is inside this box."

"This was waiting for me, it's taken a long time for this to get up and running, but right now you should have a much easier time with it if you find yourself inspired by what's inside this box.
So it's a bit different from your regular SAG box, it's definitely, they've done something extra with it, and there's good reasons for that, which we'll get to."

"So you remove this little SAG engraved piece of cardboard here, and it says, Designed for You.
And that pertains to the uniqueness of this product, it's not unique because you can make pretty much the same thing, but it's a basic way for you to have a personal expression as part of the case that you put on your phone."

"Might seem arbitrary, but you use your phone a lot, so to have something which distinguishes it from other phones, well, then I think that's a really cool thing that is worthwhile, for sure.
But, SAG takes this one step further."

"This is called, I should say, the embroidered London Snap, the London Snap covers we've taken a look at before, but this embroidered version was made many, many, well, months ago for my girlfriend, Clara.
And well, that's basically because they asked, well, what would you like to be written on it when we send you one for review?
And I kind of, you know, took it and run with it and said, well, she's going to be very happy with something like this, so why don't you put Clara on it?
And I thought that was really nice, and she got to pick the color as well, which is this I think quite stark contrast, almost pastel-like pink, with this white embroidered name on the back."

"Now, I should stress right now that you don't have to, by the very nature of its uniqueness, you can choose pretty much how you want this to look and feel.
So there are 12 different fabric colors for the back, there are four base case colors as well, and then there are 15 different thread colors so that you can make exactly the combination of things that you want."

"So what that means is that this case color around here is yours to adapt.
Same with the fabric that you choose here for the background, as well as the color of the exact sort of, and even the font of the embroidered text as well.
That leaves you with a lot of versatility, and obviously, this just comes with all the same protections that a Zag cover normally does."

"So it has this really nice soft touch inside, basically meaning that it won't scratch your phone.
It has a very nice drastic cutout for the capture button.
Some covers that came out early with the iPhone 16 series put buttons here because they thought that that was what it was going to be, and then when it turned out that it was going to be adaptive as well, meaning that you could basically swipe across it, well, these accessory manufacturers had to pivot very quickly."

"But Zag didn't need to, they basically knew it from the start, and so they've made this really stark incline, meaning that it's going to be very easy to stroke your finger across it and get the effect from the adaptable button, the haptic touch feedback basically that you would need."

"So obviously, I think this is absolutely lovely.
Everything that gives these really cool but anonymous pieces of technology that we carry in our pockets some depth and personality, I think we should cherish.
And you can go to Zag's website right now and design your own."

"So thank you so much for watching.
I'm going to give this to a very happy partner.
See you soon."

Hardware

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

With Love, Meghan - Official trailer

With Love, Meghan - Official trailer
Flight Risk - Official Trailer #2

Flight Risk - Official Trailer #2
The Recruit: Season 2 - Official Trailer

The Recruit: Season 2 - Official Trailer
Fight or Flight - Official Trailer

Fight or Flight - Official Trailer
Love Me - Official Trailer

Love Me - Official Trailer
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man - Official Trailer

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man - Official Trailer
Zero Day - Official Teaser

Zero Day - Official Teaser
Happy Gilmore 2 - Teaser Trailer

Happy Gilmore 2 - Teaser Trailer
The Night Agent: Season 2 - Official Trailer

The Night Agent: Season 2 - Official Trailer
Grand Theft Hamlet - Premiere Trailer

Grand Theft Hamlet - Premiere Trailer
Superman - Official Teaser Trailer

Superman - Official Teaser Trailer
Death of a Unicorn - Official Trailer

Death of a Unicorn - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

City of Voices - Announcement Trailer

City of Voices - Announcement Trailer
Atari Gamestation Go - An icon, reimagined

Atari Gamestation Go - An icon, reimagined
Covenant - Official Reveal Trailer

Covenant - Official Reveal Trailer
Idle Devils - Gameplay Trailer

Idle Devils - Gameplay Trailer
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Cinematic Teaser Trailer

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Cinematic Teaser Trailer
Space Engineers 2 - Official Alpha Reveal Trailer

Space Engineers 2 - Official Alpha Reveal Trailer
Disorder - Release Date Reveal Trailer

Disorder - Release Date Reveal Trailer
Bleach: Rebirth of Souls - Shinji Hirako Special Trailer

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls - Shinji Hirako Special Trailer
Zenless Zone Zero - PlayStation Ray Tracing trailer

Zenless Zone Zero - PlayStation Ray Tracing trailer
A Larian Christmas Gift

A Larian Christmas Gift
Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E. - Game Trailer

Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E. - Game Trailer
PS5 Pro - Technical Seminar at SIE HQ

PS5 Pro - Technical Seminar at SIE HQ
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More