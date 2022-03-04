GRTV News - Nintendo Switch 2 patent crashes US patent office

Fans continue to thirst over any kind of information about the new console.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking once again about the Nintendo Switch successor, the Super Nintendo Switch, or the Nintendo Switch 2, whatever you want to call it. The reason why is because for some reason, despite Nintendo usually being almost like a vault, having a vice-like grip on all of its various bits of information that it wants to reveal, the Switch 2 has gone through a phase as of late where there's been so many leaks and so many bits of information creeping out of the woodworks from unofficial sources. Yesterday we saw about a motherboard, we heard about the performance potential of it, now we're hearing about when accessories for the thing might be announced at upcoming events, and also one of the big things that's happened is that a patent page regarding the console, a patent page that is in the public domain by design, has been discovered. And let's just say fans have been so desperate for news about this device that when they found this patent page they managed to crash it, crash the website, the entire website. We're not talking about a small website here, we're talking about the US Patent and Trademark Office, an official government body. But anyway, let's dive on in and see what's happening. Nintendo fans crash patent page while awaiting Switch 2 news. It looks like the US Patent and Trademark Office website is down, though granted it's probably back up now again, this was published 6 o'clock last night. So Nintendo fans have been on edge, eagerly awaiting any news about the next-gen Switch console. After months of rumours and leaks, the focus has now shifted to a new patent filed by the company involving an AI-based upscaling technology. The patent describes a machine learning image conversion method that promises to enhance the visual quality of games by converting low-resolution images into high-quality ones. Though the filing itself doesn't mention the Switch 2, the excitement has been palpable, with so many fans rushing to view the patent that it reportedly crashed the US Patent and Trademark Office website. The document, filed in July 2023 but published only recently, has been making waves across the internet, especially after gaming consultant Laura Kate Dale highlighted it on BlueSky. The patent outlines how the AI upscaling system could take a 1080p image and enhance it to resemble 4K resolution, much like NVIDIA's DLSS technology or Sony's PS5 Pro upscaling, which is called PSSR. Fans are excited by the possibilities, even though it's unclear how this technology would play out on Nintendo's upcoming console. As much as fans are buzzing, it seems like they might not have to wait much longer for our official details. Nintendo has confirmed that the new console will be revealed before the end of the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31st 2025. Could this be a sign that the wait for official Switch 2 news is nearly over? What do you think this AI upscaling could mean for the future of Nintendo's console?Based on other creations, what this upscaling technology is about is basically taking something that maybe doesn't quite get to 4K and just getting it over the line to reach a 4K resolution."
"Or it doesn't even have to be for 4K, it could be getting something from just below 2K resolution up to 2K, something like that. We see it used all the time on PC at the moment and it's almost like a cheat, really, a little bit. It's a way to get or to visually show off a little bit more extra performance and make whatever you're playing, whatever you're currently trying to get the most performance out of, make it look a little bit better without putting additional strain on your computer, on your GPU, that sort of stuff. It's a really sort of interesting and useful little system that, again, we are seeing now or recently breach onto consoles in the form of what the PS5 Pro uses with its PSSR stuff. This is also, you know, when we talk about PC and this sort of upscaling AI systems, we also combine it and also generally talk about the FSR and DLSS, which basically they can add additional frames in between the frames that are actually being properly processed by your GPU to make the frame rate more fluid and to increase the frame rate without, again, putting much additional strain or nearly any additional strain on your GPU. So they're really good and interesting ways to be able to add a bit more performance without having to, you know, up the price by actually improving the components of said device and whatnot. So I think this is good news and it's something that I would expect to see more and more often these days. And if they can as well, if they can get a GPU and if they can get technology into a portable switch unit, granted one that's probably going to be a little bit bigger, but if they can get it into a handheld device, then you'd think that in the future, GPUs are going to start shrinking, getting a little bit smaller as well. Maybe that's what NVIDIA has planned for 2025 when they do their showcase at CES in a few days, maybe revealing a GPU that doesn't get bigger because they're already absolutely enormous, the current 40 series still. Maybe one that gets a little bit smaller but does all the things it does that the last batch have done really well. But again, these are all speculation. You can go and look at that pattern though if you want to on the US Patent and Trademark Office and see if you can still rip any more information from it. As we talked about yesterday, Nintendo has promised that it will properly unveil and share information about the Nintendo Switch 2 before the end of this fiscal year. Before the start of April 2025 actually. But if it was me, I would assume that we're going to get news sooner rather than later now because you can't keep having leaks like this and people running wild making up all these assumptions and stuff like I'm doing currently."
"You need to start settling things down and telling people exactly what to expect from this device.Otherwise, when they do make the announcement, they'll be upset and disappointed and all these different things. But yeah, I wouldn't be surprised if we hear from Nintendo officially within the next few weeks. But no Nintendo, they do what they want. But we'll see. But yeah, this has been GRTV News. I'll be back now on Monday for the next one so stay tuned for that."
"Otherwise, yeah, thank you for watching. Take care, everyone."