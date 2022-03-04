English
XPeng G9 (2024) - EV Hour

We get back behind the wheel of XPeng's flagship intelligent SUV, to see how the 2024 model shapes up and builds on the already impressive foundation the series is known for.

Audio transcription

"I've gone on the record on the show to say that I think that this, the XPeng G9, is the best EV that you can drive on the roads today.
And after having driven this slightly updated 2024 version, well, I've only been reinforced in that rather extreme opinion."

"And since then, I've driven quite a lot of favorites.
The NIO ET5 Touring is fantastic, so is the BMW i5, but this remains a steadfast champion.
And as you can see in this video, I've even taken this hiking in Germany on a long road trip which took me over 800 kilometers south of here with my friends and particularly my very good friend Casper."

"There's some great time-lapse footage in this video.
I can't wait for you to see it.
But before we go on that trip, let's just go through a brief reintroduction of the fundamentals.
Welcome to EV Hour."

"We have to spend some time in here, in the cabin, for obvious reasons, of course, but also because that the main portions of the overall driving experience that's been changed in this new updated G9 model is with the OS that powers it and it remains a really important part of the overall user experience of driving an EV today."

"So let me show you what it is that I'm on about.
Well, here is the main screen.
Now obviously I've driven this to Germany and back as you can see in this video, but I wanted to at least show you what it is X-Peng does here in this updated model."

"For one, it's all about adaptability and flexibility.
So here I have the main sat-nav screen, but I can pull here from the side to reveal extra contextual information about the car here.
Now I can also switch what it is that I want there to be on the second screen."

"So there can be a browser, which the car now has, thankfully, but it can also be music if that is what I want.
So I can pull up Spotify here on the right and have my sat-nav here on the left.
That overall sort of availability can be shared with the partner screen over here, which is still polarized so that the driver's side cannot see it, which I think is a great idea."

"You also still get a tray here with apps.
There are now more of them and also here is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which is fully featured on these screens.
Now I can also choose this little support bar down here to figure out what kind of things that I want quick access to."

"All of this, all of these features are quick selectable and placeable within this little framework down here.
It's all very neat and it all works very well.
I think that XPeng still has the best combination of a good, solid, reliable cabin alongside exciting gadgetry, which creates new experiences the more you dig into it and get to grips with what it can do."

"It truly is a fantastic place to sit and there's cool fundamentals here, which I think is really important.
These wireless chargers here are now faster and more reliable.
This little command screen here has way more functions than I could ever need."

"The steering wheel is incredibly relaxing and nice to use, and these seats, both front and back, are incredibly comfortable.
Now I personally prefer the saddle brown version, but be that as it may.
It is, ultimately, this is an incredible place to sit and it only reinforces my point that this remains the, if not just one of, the best cars that you can drive in today."

"Perhaps most crucially, it drives well as well.
In fact, it drives better than just well.
It's fantastic.
It's responsive."

"It's powerful.
You feel a sense of heft in the construction when you drive about.
It is the best of both worlds and something that a modern, well-constructed EV can give you specifically and uniquely because it feels as nippy as a small car and as safe and as utilitarian as a big car."

"That's quite a feat to pull off and something which I feel like Xpeng has really perfected and almost perfected the first time around since this remains their first big EV.
Now, you are paying a little bit for the privilege, that's for sure, but you're still paying a heck of a lot less than the majority of the big Germans, and that's even factoring in a price hike due to the, in my opinion, unnecessary tariffs that is being put on Chinese manufacturers like Xpeng in the future."

"Will the prices go up?
I can't say for sure, but if they do, even with that hike, it just proves that BMW, Audi, Mercedes have been charging too much for the same, if not a lesser driving experience than this is able to give you."

"I think that speaks volumes about the value of the G9.
I've explained several times the basic feature set of the car, but with extended range, this new and improved G9 was able to take me and some friends all the way to Northern Germany for a hiking trip, and it did all that on just one charge, and it took us 21 minutes to recharge."

"That's impressive, and even during such a long trip, I never felt like I couldn't count on it.
From moody, burnt-out German forests to the everyday work commute, this is just, well, it's tremendous."

"I don't know how many times I can keep saying the same thing, but it truly is.
A G9 is still expensive, even if it is less expensive than many of its rivals, and money is hard-fought, and people buy expensive vehicles for all kinds of reasons.
They buy them for space, for speed, for gadgetry, for convenience."

"There are many, many reasons why you would choose one over the other.
But the point that I keep coming back to is that in almost all conceivable categories that I can think of, this outmatches many of its opponents.
And with this 2024 refresh, as I showed you in the cabin, and with the better range of around 570 kilometers on a charge, I just don't know, man."

"I find myself at the same crossroads I did back when I reviewed this the first time.
This has to be the best car that you can buy, if you are purchasing within this price bracket, of course.
And so, here is my wholehearted recommendation that I have to give you because I have no other choice."

"Xpeng has made a masterstroke.
And it's going to be tough for other manufacturers, even Xpeng themselves in the future, to outdo what they have done here.
And with that, see you on the next one."

