GRTV News - Will the Switch successor rival the PlayStation 4 Pro in power?

"Hello everyone and welcome back to GRTV News. It's a new year, we're back, it's in 2025, we're starting off again and we're going to be kicking things off by talking about a new bunch of Switch 2 rumours that have been doing the rounds as of late. You may or may not have seen this stuff, obviously it's broke as of, well really sort of around this new year period so you might have been busy doing other things but basically a bunch of information has come out about this console again which Nintendo has in the past stated will be getting officially sort of presented to the world to some degree, some sort of announcement by the end of this current fiscal year which ends on March 31st, meaning we're in that period now where we're getting excited for the Switch 2 and because of that the leaks are coming out thick and fast so that's what we're going to be talking about today so let's crack on."
"So yes, rumour, Switch 2 might be comparable to PlayStation 4 Pro. One insider clearly implies this is false though. So how powerful is the Switch 2? This has been hotly debated for years as rumours about the upcoming device have become increasingly detailed. Several fairly consistent reports claim the device will be on par with the PlayStation 4 unit but lately there have also been rumours that it's closer to a PlayStation 4 Pro. However journalist and insider Tom Warren brutally shut down the latter rumour in an ex-post the other day considering how well connected Warren has often been, there's reason to believe he's actually on to something. However, another knowledgeable person, John Linneman of Digital Foundry, intervened in the discussion and seemed to disagree. He instead writes that the Switch 2 is likely to be quite superior in many ways due to using modern NVIDIA architecture with access to features the PS4 Pro does not. On the other hand, it's 2025 and the PlayStation 4 Pro was released in 2016. Then a new console should be at least comparable to a 9 year old hardware. It's perhaps not entirely unreasonable to ask. And yeah, this is the whole conversation between the two over here."
"I do think it's an interesting sort of point to look at. When we talk about it and we say like it's comparable to the PS4 Pro, it kind of makes you think the PS4 Pro is nearly a decade old. Surely that's not the target you're looking for. But the PS4 Pro is also like the Xbox One X. One of those consoles that really sort of, I would say really, it kind of set the precedent for this current generation of systems. We've started seeing a lot of games running smoothly in 60 frames per second and even having options to run things at very high resolutions as well. And for a home console that's connected up to a television, which is probably, for many people, a television that's probably two times, maybe three times more expensive than the actual piece of hardware itself. That's a pretty reasonable ask really for a device. Obviously games have expanded significantly at this point now and there's lots of different additional pieces of hardware that are required to make a game run in the way that we expect it, including, shall we say, like an SSD to be able to make loading times much shorter. But the point is that the Switch 2 is going to be a portable console again. Well, at least we're very much assuming it's going to be. Nintendo haven't really ever said anything. But we're assuming it's going to be a portable console again. A hybrid device that allows you to use it both on a television but also in a handheld mode. And with it being in a handheld mode, if it can run a game in, let's say, 60fps at 1440p or something like that, or maybe 60fps at HD, then in my eyes, for a device that you can take on the go, you can play on the train, you can play it on an airplane, all these different places, to me that's a pretty ideal scenario. But yeah, we'll hear more about the Switch 2 later this year. But I think the key things for me, from what I'd like out of the Switch 2, is just a little bit of better resolution. I think HD would be ideal, 1080p. And then otherwise, it would be absolutely fantastic to have it running at a smooth 60fps with, hopefully, a little bit faster loading times. But again, these are all things that hopefully we'll hear more about in the coming months. Again, the announcement is by the end of the fiscal year. Or before the end of the fiscal year."
"So there could be an announcement, theoretically, in February. But I would expect it to be potentially late March. Because Nintendo like to make announcements and then get things out the door quite soon after. But as soon as we hear more official information about all that stuff, we'll be sure to keep you posted. But otherwise, yeah, this has been GRTV News. We're back to normal going from now on. So yeah, thank you for watching. And yeah, hope you all had a fantastic new year. See you in the next one. Take care, everyone."