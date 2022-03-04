GRTV News - The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster might be announced next month

We really got another Oblivion before TES 6?
"Hello and welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and whatever you love, we've always got it here for you at GRTV News and the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, news, interviews and of course so much more."
"But without further ado, today we're looking at not the Superman trailer, I'm sure you all thought that we would be looking at James Gunn's Superman teaser but I thought that that would more just be talking about the trailer itself, I'm sure you've all seen the trailer by now and instead I would like to talk about something a bit closer perhaps to an exciting talking point than just what happened in the trailer, what are we going to see?Because we've got 7 months still to wait until Superman so instead we're talking about The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion which is a game that has been out for well over a decade now but it could be getting a remaster announced next month."
"Now the Elder Scrolls series is not one known for its remasters, there are people, modders who work very very hard on Bethesda games like Fallout, Elder Scrolls to the point where some of these projects look like remasters like Sky Oblivion for example is trying to put the entirety of Oblivion into Skyrim's game engine which is incredibly impressive but Bethesda might be about to beat those modders to the punch as they are also working on an Elder Scrolls 4 remaster apparently ready to release in 2025."
"This comes from Chlo Briel who has said that there is a release coming in 2025 and now Insider X1 Stasis also says that we could be getting a reveal next month so we've talked before in the past or we've reported on it in Game Reactor in the past about the potential of a Xbox specific event coming in probably January next year as they weren't really present that much at the Game Awards for exclusives and getting hype trailers up and things like that."
"We did see January this year a lot of announcements about projects that were coming up in this year or expected to be coming up in this year because of how it was of course pushed back but Indiana Jones and Hellblade were given showcases during that time so we'd imagine something would be similar here and perhaps the Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion's remaster could be some sort of surprise reveal there."
"It's something that definitely would be popular, we've not really had a single player Elder Scrolls experience since Skyrim and all the re-releases that came with that might have given us sort of another little hit of Elder Scrolls magic but really it would be nice to see these really really old games that haven't held up like Oblivion, like Morrowind that have their charms but they just don't really appeal to a modern audience get that sort of touch up that would allow them to be experienced by that modern audience today as we still wait for the Elder Scrolls 6."
"Let me know, would you play an Oblivion remaster, would you instead wait and see the modder's version come out with Sky Oblivion?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news, goodbye."