GRTV News - The Witcher 4 will have the same map size, quest amount, as The Witcher 3

But CD Projekt Red promises the game will be bigger than anything they've done before.
"Hello there, welcome back to another GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, and indeed whatever you love, we've always got it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor Network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive interviews, movie reviews, series reviews and of course so much more."
"Today we're talking The Witcher 4, which is looking to sort of, you know, make a big push forward for CD Projekt Red after The Witcher 3 and after Cyberpunk 2077 sort of made great new ground for them. Of course they're going to be very ambitious about this upcoming game, it got revealed at the Game Awards with a nice cinematic trailer, I mean we knew it was getting made, it sort of got our first look at what actually the new Witcher's going to be like, what the new sort of, you know, game's going to look like and we're getting more and more details as time goes on. So this comes from an interview with a couple of the devs at CD Projekt Red, including Game Director Sebastian Kalemba with YouTuber SkillUp."
"So CD Projekt Red basically said that the amount of quests and the map size itself is largely similar as the amount that you've seen in The Witcher 3. So, I'll just read the quote from Kalemba here, the amount of quests, more or less the same. First and foremost we want to deliver a super compelling experience, so again quality over quantity. What we can promise, yes this game will be pretty big. It's going to be big compared to everything we've prepared so far. So, big seems to be more depth, we've already heard that sort of player agency is going to be a big sort of idea and not just in the story, so maybe in things like combat and how you want to play is going to be a big part of The Witcher 4. We'll have to see more obviously as time goes on and we get more details on it, but as it's worth saying, The Witcher 3 had a large amount of quests and a large amount of map size. There was Velen, there was Novigrad and there was Skellige, a huge city and two huge more open places with plenty of sort of big locations in them themselves. The Witcher 3 was a huge game and so to say that it's even similar to the size of it is very, very big in terms of what players can expect to see. Obviously, I think CD Projekt Red is probably sort of limiting how much they want to brag about The Witcher 4 considering Cyberpunk 2077 was promised to be so much more than it was that it sort of held back people's expectations of what the studio can do until Cyberpunk 2077 became what it is today, which is a phenomenal game. However, I think that CD Projekt Red clearly knows The Witcher a bit better considering they've already made three games for it in the past and so we'll just have to wait and see. As I say though, with The Witcher 4 getting it's sort of trailer date now, it is likely that we will be seeing more and more as time goes on over the next couple of years. We'll hear more and more about it and we'll maybe even be able to see whether this map size is legit or not. Because remember, before the Elden Ring Shadow of the Orchard expansion launched, Miyazaki said that the sort of size of that map was going to be about the same size as Limgrave and that was completely wrong because it was so much bigger. Let me know if you're happy about this, if you'd want to see more space or more quests in The Witcher 4 and let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GOT news. Goodbye."