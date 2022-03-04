GRTV News - Larian Studios developer warns of increasing divisions in the games industry

Can we finally start being normal about games again next year?
"So without further ado, today we're talking a bit about something that's wider, a wider topic really, as we tone down or as the year winds down to a close, news is sort of becoming less massive, we're still sort of in the throes of the post-game awards cycle so there's still stuff going on, but for example, we're looking today at something that comes from Larian Studios Head of Publishing, Michael Dowse, who's often very active on Twitter or X under the username Cromwelp, talking about sort of different things within gaming and recently he's decided to talk about division in this sort of games industry that we've seen quite a lot of really this year has felt very divided and discourse has felt very toxic a lot of the time with sort of anti-woke arguments and talking about sort of the appearance of women in games and things like that. So yeah, Dowse seems to sort of believe that we could be sort of seeing it spill over and it become a real problem for gaming. 2025 and beyond he writes is going to be an extremely tough time to ship a game with division spilling into everything. I have one practical piece of advice that may seem to some seem controversial but it's crucial. Anticipate, don't ignore or ridicule or stoke, figure it out. So that might be pointing towards how we've seen some developers sort of, as he says there, stoke the flames a little bit with certain developers being called out for sort of saying, ha, this game isn't for you, whitey. Just paraphrasing there but then sort of finding that they don't have an audience and things like that. But there's also, as Dowse goes on to say, I think the increasing obsession individualism has created in a world where everyone is defending their corner believing they are right. It has increased the perception of otherness and everyone basically wants to find an echo chamber to feel safe in which I can understand for both good and bad reasons. This is now the reality. In an industry where high risk equals pleasing everyone, it is basically antithetical to success. Sorry, word stumble there. I also believe in individualism. Be whoever you want to be as long as it doesn't hurt anyone else but division has created a world of a-holes. So yeah, Dowse basically there is saying that sort of this individualistic perspective on gaming and just the world in general has created a lot of people who want things to be their certain way and so they will jump into sort of similar communities who will hold the line entirely and not realise that sometimes things don't go their way. That does sort of happen with gaming, especially as we've seen from the intergalactic, the heretic prophet sort of reaction with a lot of people pointing at the protagonist and saying who is this for? And the fact is the protagonist doesn't necessarily have to be attractive in every game if it's a woman, I think is sort of the main point coming across there. But let me know your thoughts on this."
"I always love these big open discussions like this because I think it's always nice to have a respectful discourse about stuff like this in gaming because it's really hard to find nowadays. But anyway, let me know and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"