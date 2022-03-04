GRTV News - Report: Far Cry 7 delayed, Ubisoft ditching traditional Far Cry formula

What does the future of Far Cry hold?
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as usual, taking you through the afternoons latest and greatest in terms of technology, entertainment, gaming, whatever you like and whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews and of course so much more."
"Without further ado, today we've got an interesting report coming in the way of the new Far Cry games. Now, two Far Cry games are said to be in the works, neither of which have been officially announced but have been reported on extensively from Insider Gaming, particularly Tom Henderson, who's usually quite solid with this stuff. And basically there's Far Cry 7, which you would expect, which is codenamed Blackbird, and there's also an extraction shooter which is going to be sort of like a live service endeavour called Maverick."
"These are two separate games but they are expected to launch in the same year. That year has been pushed back from 2025 to 2026. To be honest, 2025 already looks stacked enough.The main thing here I don't think is actually the internal pushback of the release dates of these games, but instead the reason why, which is that Far Cry is going to have a big overhaul when it comes to its gameplay in the near future. So, there's going to be an improved loot system, an improved inventory system, improved movement, including tactical sprinting, vaulting, sliding and more. And there's also going to be a very interesting mechanic specifically in Blackbird. I'll just go over what the main changes are before going into the Blackbird mechanic thing because I think that's quite separate and quite interesting."
"It's clear from these changes that while we might not see an entire overhaul of what Far Cry is, I don't think it's going to be something similar to what we saw with even Assassin's Creed, where Assassin's Creed Origins made it more of an RPG than a straight up action stealth game. But, I do think that this new venture for Far Cry is very much looking to bolster the gameplay loop for the extraction shooter Maverick. And just the gameplay loop in general, because I think Far Cry 6 and Far Cry 5 and Far Cry 4 even have been seen as good games and they've sold fairly well from what I know. But, the main problem being is that Ubisoft's formula is starting to feel very, very tired for a lot of people, as proven by Star Wars Outlaws, Avatar Frontiers, Pandora and the controversy we keep seeing with Assassin's Creed Shadows. Now, the gameplay mechanic in Blackbird, aka Far Cry 7, is that you'll only have 24 in-game hours to complete it. Your family will have been kidnapped and you'll have to save them by the end of that time, which will give you 72 hours in real time to actually beat it. Which is quite a lot of hours really, but you will see that apparently reflected in the time through looking at your watch. Maverick takes place in the Alaskan wilderness and, as I say, will allow you to fight not only the wilderness, but other players in an extraction formula. Apparently, internal sentiment is more positive around Blackbird than it is around Maverick, because Maverick is seen more of a trend chaser than a true Far Cry game like Far Cry 7 or Blackbird will be. Are you excited for the new Far Cry games?Do you think Maverick is chasing the trends too much? Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye."