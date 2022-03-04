Taking Life on the Road - Camper Van: Make it Home Interview

At the BIG Conference in Bilbao, we spoke with Maribel Zafra, producer and narrative developer on Camper Van: Make it Home about what we can expect to see in this cosy journey.
"Hi Maribel, hi friends. I stopped by the, you know, the Camper Van's van, which is stopped here at the Indie Showcase at BIG in Bilbao, BIG 2024. Thank you so much for joining us once again Maribel. We caught up in, I think it was two years ago, at the IndieDevDay and that was the first time we learned about Camper Van, which is a really nice, cozy concept and you guys have progressed a lot and now it looks smoother, snappier. So what can you tell me about the progress so far from the version we took a look at two years ago? So the version you could try out was like very, a very quick version of what we wanted to do and now there is a lot of work behind it and also a lot of professionals and I think that's the most important thing together with the feedback of the community. So those things put together and we have this result, but of course there is room for improvement, but we are happy so far. There is room for improvement, but there is not much room for you to arrange your items inside the van. So one thing that caught my attention, you know, we compared this game to Unpacking back in the day. There are other, you know, arranging games, right, or cozy arranging the games, but of course Unpacking is an isometric view, it's 2D, it's pixel art, but you guys go full 3D, you can navigate, I think you have a new camera system where you can navigate inside the van and also make the objects like land in a very snappy way, similar to this game. So how did you work on this specific system? So at the beginning, of course, Unpacking was an inspiration, but we wanted to really get, to be different and to have our own personality, because I think that's fair also, if you get the inspiration to differentiate yourself, and yeah, and that's why we decided to do like 3D."
"And at the beginning we had a button and you could go from the outside to the inside, and yeah, but we wanted to make it smoother and to take advantage of the 3D, of what 3D offers us, and yeah, the camera was a challenge, because you know at the beginning it was like a little bit dizzy when you wanted to rotate and so on, and again, thanks to the feedback of the community and to Raul, he's the programmer, we could improve that. So yeah, I think the experience is very, I don't know, smooth and cozy, thanks to that and thanks to the movement of the camera, and yeah, thanks to the 3D, we could add more details to every item, so yeah."
"Yeah, okay, and you're in charge of the narrative together with Anabel, so what can you tell me, we can, you know, again it's the same comparison, sorry about that, with Unpacking I remember what sort of a story of a life that it wanted to tell you, so what sort of a story are you trying to convey with this more, you know, nomad approach?So instead of telling the story of a life, we wanted to tell a story of personal growth, and yeah, that's what happens, the protagonist has a good life, I think we all can relate to her at some point in our life, because you know, she has a good job, she has a partner, she has a house, she has everything she's supposed to have to be happy, but she's not happy, so she decides to try something new, and yeah, it's again, it's not a story of a life, it's a story of another version of your life, and you have always the chance to try."
"Okay, now that I mention Anabel, she gave us this talk at the latest Gamelab in Malaga, Gamelab Nexus, and we also learned a little bit more about you at Malapata Studio, the team, how the community was important to the development of this game, and the different sort of achievements that you had during the pre and post Kickstarter campaign, so what can you tell me about community, what it means for this game, and also the story of a plush."
"Okay, first of all, community was everything, and is everything, I mean, we feel sometimes overwhelmed, but in a positive way, because a lot of people comment us, and share our things, and when we can come to events, we receive very good feedback, so this is what, this is like the fuel that help us to go on every day, because you know, development is very tough, it's very stressing, but when we get a comment, I know, by someone saying, I don't know, I feel so relaxed, and this just made my day, well, I don't know, it's like fresh air to us, and it's fuel, and thanks to the community, not only with the community, you can develop a game, so we need financing, and when we wanted to get that, our investor, Wings, needed some, you know, some things from us, and the point is that we didn't have like enough wish list, and so on, like enough proofs, and we decided to take action, and the plush, was -the plush was a plus- exactly, because yes, we said, we have to make like something big, like something people like, but also to boost our wish list, yeah, that was it, we went viral, and yeah, that was it, it's a nice story, and now I want the plush myself, and that's what, that's not going to be available, I think, at launch, what's the current status of the project, it's being playable here, you also released a demo back in spring, if I'm correct, so what sort of feedback are you gathering here at these events, and what's the status of the project, when can we expect to be able to play Camper Van, so the feedback is very positive, of course, we get some feedback to improve things, but we are so, so grateful with people, with people who are honest, and say, okay, I liked it, but you could improve this, you know, because we are developing it, and sometimes we don't, you know, notice some things that could be improved, and for us, it's obvious what you have to do, but sometimes it's not, so this is so precious for us, and yeah, the question, and the status currently, when, you know, what's the build look like, is it going to be ready soon, when can we expect to play it, and on which platforms? Okay, right now we are finishing the beta, the version, and yeah, it looks pretty good, again, there is a lot of room for improvement, but we are in a good way, like, we are following our route plan, so that's a good thing, and also in a development of a game, you know, you have always delays and so on, but we are pretty cool, so yeah, and the release, date or platforms? Release, we still don't know, like, I don't know, second quarter of next year, and platforms, first of all, it will be available for PC and Mac, but in the future we have planned to release in other consoles, it depends a lot, but of course our intention is to release on consoles, and hopefully also on mobile."
"There's a Switch in the game, isn't it? Yes, a kind of. I know, perhaps it's a Switch 2, and it's an exclusive sort of type of deal. Okay, closing one, tell me a little bit more about Malapata. If I'm correct, you are a ladies only studio?Not only. Not only? Focused? Yeah. Ladies first studio, and tell me about that, and also, the other thing I wanted to ask you about is, oh, you have another idea in mind, you're already, even though it's your first game as a studio, you're already thinking, planning, and sort of conceptualizing your next game. What can you tell me about these two things? Okay, first of all, in the industry there is no much presence of women, and this was one of the things that reunited us all at the beginning, but of course there is also Pablo, Raul, Arturo... You mentioned the programmer before. Yeah, and they are so nice, and you know, right now we just feel like the whole team feels respected, feels good, and it doesn't matter if it's, you know, Raul, or Anabel, or whoever, but it is true that at the beginning, you know, it's like you see a woman, and it's like, oh, you know, it's something you have in common, and it's like a bond at the beginning. Yeah, but of course we are not closed, because, you know, a person, we want persons who are professionals, and who we get along with, and yeah, but of course at the beginning it's something, and I think it's important to talk about this, and yeah. And then the other idea?The other idea, we cannot tell much, but of course this is a tough world in the industry, and you have to be fast, you have to be focused on your things, but also what you're gonna do next. So yeah, we have plans, so that once we are done with this, we can start with the next one, and you know, we can really have a consolidated studio. Yeah, so those are the plans."
"Looking forward to playing Camper Van myself, looking forward to learning more about what's next, and thank you so much for your time, Maribel, I leave you to it, you can drive to your next destination, so thank you. Thank you so much."