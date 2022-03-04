GRTV News - Idris Elba really wants to make a Cyberpunk 2077 movie

And he wants Keanu Reeves to star, too.
today's news story is regarding Cyberpunk 2077, and the idea that Idris Elba might be wanting to make a movie, or he seems at least very interested in the idea of a Cyberpunk 2077 movie. Now, Idris Elba, if you're not aware, obviously starred in the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, they made a big deal out of it, he did a lot of interviews and a lot of press for it at the time, and seemed very proud of the project, of course a lot of actors will sort of speak positively about whatever they've been involved in, but it seems that Elba's sort of fondness for Cyberpunk 2077 has continued past his starring in it, and he believes that he would want to work with Keanu Reeves on a Cyberpunk live action project, he said to Screen Rant, oh man that's a great question, I think if any movie could do a live action rendition it could be Cyberpunk 2077, and I think his character, meaning Reeves' character, and my character together would be, woah, so let's speak that into existence. So of course nothing concrete there, there's not been any sort of major moves forward in anything, it is, it has been made aware by CD Projekt Red, the developers behind Cyberpunk 2077, that a live action project is in the works, there's also another animated project with Netflix coming out, and Cyberpunk Edgerunners, the first anime sort of spin-off from Cyberpunk, did very very well and actually was a key part in helping restore the image of Cyberpunk 2077, so it's clear that wider Cyberpunk media is something that people would be interested in, the base story for Cyberpunk 2077 as well feels very cinematic, so it could lend itself to some sort of film or perhaps a TV series, but we just have to see how that would work out, obviously Idris Elba would want his character to be in it, Keanu Reeves would pretty much need to be in it as Johnny Silverhand, sort of the key figure, but then that leaves a big question of is V going to be in it, it would be very very interesting to see Idris Elba's character and Keanu Reeves' character combined, but then who's going to be our main protagonist, because neither of them would be if we were going off the story of the game, we could skip the story of the game, go perhaps back in time to Johnny Silverhand's time, when he was leading the anti-corpo revolution, but it would be really interesting to see how this project develops, obviously that's a big if, as Elba says himself, it's more of a speaking it into existence than it is actually anything that is real right now