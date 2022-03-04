GRTV News - Naughty Dog reveals its new IP at The Game Awards

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet kicks off a new franchise for the legendary developer.
"But without further ado, it was the Game Awards last night, I was covering it live so I'm a bit loopy this morning, or this afternoon rather as it is now, nearly 10 to 1, but yes we saw a lot of announcements, we saw the first trailer for The Witcher 4, we saw a new trailer for Borderlands 4, we saw a new trailer for Mafia The Old Country, which is also the fourth Mafia game, a lot of 4s going on, we saw some massive reveals, we saw some great stuff, we saw Astrobot win Game of the Year, which was a bit of a surprise actually, I did consider it would probably go to Metafory, Fantasio or perhaps even Black Myth, Wukong, but I was glad to see Astrobot win, but we're not talking about any of that, we could have talked about loads of that and of course on Gamereactor, wherever you get it from, you can of course catch up on the Game Awards."
"If you missed it last night, we've got all the news, we've got all the stuff, everything that you missed, all the trailers, but something that came as a big surprise for everyone was Naughty Dog's new IP, which I'm just going to let the trailer play for in the background here for a bit, which is going to be called Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet."
"It's already being touted as a franchise, which to be honest, I think Sony needs to reign that in a bit considering how Concord went for them, but in any case, it's a new sort of sci-fi world inspired by the 1980s and it's as if by the time of 1986, technology had advanced rapidly, so therefore that's sort of the era that humanity is pretty much stuck in because it seems that that's where technology peaked and has continued to peak."
"But yeah, we see that there's going to be some big celebrity cameos, Kumail Nanjiani features in the trailer, and it's going to be about sort of you playing as a bounty hunter going to this lost planet that is pretty much uninhabitable and no one's been able to survive on for around 600 years, I believe the trailer mentions, but yeah, it's an exciting new IP."
"I think it's going to be an action-adventure game.Everything that you can see in the trailer, by the way, is all captured in-engine.I thought it had a weird amount of brand features in the trailer, like the spaceship that you drive is a Porsche, you've got like a Sony music player on your spaceship, I think that the jacket that you have is branded as well, and there's also another brand feature in there."
"I can't really remember, as I said, I'm a bit loopy from last night's show, but yes, it's an interesting IP and it's going to be sort of interesting to see whether this proves that Naughty Dog can sort of continue to create successful new IPs because of course there's a lot of buzz still around The Last of Us, but considering how much that's been overly milked, I believe that it is time for Naughty Dog to stretch its legs again and see where it can find an audience with its new games."
