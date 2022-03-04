GRTV News - A Clayface movie has been officially greenlit

Another Batman villain spin-off project is in the works.
So it's official, the Clayface movie has been greenlit, so with the Sony Spider-Man spin-off universe coming to a close as I've written there, with Kraven debuting to about 16% on Rotten Tomatoes I believe, it's a death with a whimper rather than a righteous cry for Sony's Spider-Man spin-off universe, but it seems that a sort of DC spin-off universe is looking to take its place. We've had the Penguin, we've got a Deathstroke movie on the way, we've got more movies, oh sorry, not a Deathstroke movie, a Bane movie with Deathstroke being featured in it, according to another report from Jonas, which was done earlier, and now we've got a Clayface movie as well. Now the Clayface movie has been sort of talked about since 2021, when sort of the fall of the House of Usher and Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan wrote that he wanted to make a Clayface sort of horror, thriller, slash tragedy movie, and then in 2023 it was being talked about and now it's finally sort of greenlit with production, set to start as soon as early next year.
"So the film is likely, as I say, going to be sort of more of a horror type of vibe, it's definitely going to be something that's a bit darker than perhaps what we're used to, and Matt Reeves is going to produce, so if you're worried about sort of it not fitting within the Battinson universe, it most likely will. So this does mean that likely Clayface won't be the major villain in The Batman Part 2, which is going to disappoint some people, but at the same time it's going to set up that character for future sort of engagements, crossover potential, you know, if you like all your franchise stuff it's likely going to be there. But at least with Mike Flanagan, who's already got a very, very good rep for the stuff that he's made, it could be one of the most interesting comic book movies for a long time. Clayface is also one of the more, usually seen as more ridiculous people in Batman's rogues galleries, but as we've seen with the Penguin, and even the Riddler to a lesser extent, although the Riddler can be taken seriously sometimes, Matt Reeves has taken these characters, which can be a bit campy, can be a bit comical, and make them really, really engaging, and very, very gritty as well. Are you excited for the Clayface movie? What Batman villain do you think should get their own movie next? Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye."