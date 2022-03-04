Elastic Fantastic - Completely Stretchy Interview

We spoke with Gaz Thomas and George Voicke of Warp Digital about what might be the wonderfully weirdest game we've ever seen.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another Gamereactor interview.Today I'm here with Gaz and George from Warp Digital to talk about what will probably go down as the most unusual game of December and potentially even of all of 2024."
"We're talking a little bit about Completely Stretchy here.It's going to launch, well, by the time that you see this interview it'll probably be here, so very exciting.And yeah, well, Gaz and George, you lot have been working behind the scenes to bring this game to life and I think that brings me on to my first question straight off the bat which is that it is a very unusual game, Completely Stretchy."
"So tell me, where did the idea for it come from?It sure is. Hello, I'm Gaz, I'm the lead designer at Warp.So initially it was actually created by a guy called Dan Ferguson and he created it as a university demo project and he got the demo signed to be a full game by Super Rare Games which was really cool."
"And he started work on it, he did a few bits and bobs here and there and then he was very lucky and landed a dream job and wasn't able to keep going with it.And Super Rare Games and Warp Digital had a good relationship doing work prior together and it transpired that we were able to take Dan's great world and concepts and then turn that into a full game."
"So rebuilding everything up, making sure the gameplay had a progression system, putting quests and things in there and just turning it into a fully fledged game.But it was such a real privilege to have all of the hard work of the world building presented to you and let our imaginations go wild."
"So we hope you enjoy what we've done with it.And Completely Stretchy, the way that you guys describe it is sort of a first person exploration and a 3D platformer.Now for the people that are going to be jumping into the game, what does that actually mean in a gameplay sense?What will people be getting up to in Completely Stretchy?Well, all sorts."
"It's wild and wacky in various ways.So the main focus for the player will be to be rescuing these little fuzzy electric sprites called electros.So you're initially an average inhabitant of this weird and wacky world just going on your day, going to work and then at work you have a terrible accident."
"There's some sort of Half-Life 1 vibes in there.So I'm a big, big fan.And then it's up to you once you get turned in this horrible accident into Blue and Stretchy to then rescue these electrodes that have been thrown around the world by the experiment."
"So not only are you trying to find those, but then various residents are clinging onto these electrodes and you have to do things to help them.And that can range anywhere from helping someone who's lost children in a daycare, which is terrible, to hover bike races."
"There's all sorts of weird, wacky things.I think you're robbing a bank at one point.There's all sorts of crazy things you get up to in this world.But there's lots of funny things to do."
"And I suppose, George, perhaps you can jump in on this one then.So the Grumby Isles are, well, it's a very, again, fitting with the theme of completely stretchy, a very unusual place.Tell me a little bit about the sort of inspirations behind the Grumby Isles."
"And also, what was your favourite part about turning it into an interactive playground like you have done here?Yeah, I mean, it's been definitely a great experience working on it from a development side of things."
"Yeah, so breaking down what Dan had originally created and sort of expanding upon that.A lot of good ideas we had.Even though we're fully remote now, it was around the coffee machine conversations we'd have."
"And particularly good for my end when I would pick up a build and something that was suggested the day before as a joke would then be in, and it was just like, is this in?Was this by design? Are we keeping it in?There's definitely a lot of funny areas like that."
"I remember actually sort of playing it a couple of weeks ago.Yeah, we had joked a little bit of toilet humour, as you do.And then sort of just walking along in a construction site area of the game and just seeing a little Grumby just standing there with a door slightly ajar, but you could just see his face and loads of toilet roll stacked behind him."
"It's just like, yep, that was something randomly discussed and it made its way in.I know you mentioned a moment ago in the session that we just came from, that the different areas of Grumby Isles, the three different districts, they each have their own sort of inspirations, but one was Futurama."
"So how have you looked at that, at this point, really storied and iconic series and used it as a platform to build one of the three districts?Can you say that, George?Yeah, I can tell you one."
"So a lot of it was really, yeah, sort of pop culture inspired.Yeah, like you say, Futurama was one.It's very much a case of just leaning in what we felt was good for the world of Completely Stretchy and what kind of made sense."
"And a lot of it was like, oh, I've done this character and then, oh, they kind of look like so-and-so.And then that kind of morphed that character into maybe somebody that we may already know and love from a different franchise."
"I'm not going to go into too much.But yeah, everything we've done, we've got three different islands in the game.Each one has its own unique spin on things to aid the player in their navigation."
"And we've really sort of leant into, oh, this is a coffee shop.We need a bartender from somewhere to sort of help you get your drink.And then that sort of leant into a couple of Simpsons references.And yeah, there's just quite a lot of that just sprinkled in and around the world."
"Yeah, it was quite important to sort of do some world building as well because we had the great style from Dan off the bat.But looking at sort of the Simpsons and Futurama, there's some, you know, we wanted to show the progress of how things are built or made in the world."
"So we have the sort of nature district, which is where things are grown.And so then they get shipped off to the industrial district.And then you'll find like factories of different things being made and then sort of particular different references."
"So from Futurama, they've got like Slurm.Well, we've had these things called Grumplefruit.So, OK, well, maybe they grow them here and then they get turned into juice and then they're like the beverage of choice and that kind of thing."
"So we really wanted to sort of put enough clues in the world so that as you're playing, you get to build up this strange and weird understanding of what's going on.And, you know, you mentioned earlier that the core idea of the game is going around, obviously, and finding these unusual creatures that you can essentially return to your normal form."
"But what else can players do around the Grumby Isles?You know, what other things do you have in store for players to fill their time with?We've got all sorts of things."
"So there's like a fishing mini game.So someone's trying to fill a giant tank in the town hall with fish and he wants one of every type.So there's some of that to do."
"There's also hover bike racing.So you'll find various sort of gangs of hover bike racers.They're all sort of rivals around the Isles and you can talk to them and, you know, they'll give you a bit of jip, like, oh, you're not cool enough to be in our gang."
"And then in the town you can sort of stand outside the hover bike shop and the guy's like, you can look but don't touch because you're sticky and gross.And then there's a guy like peering in, he's like, I could build you a hover bike if you found the pieces."
"And so there's a little bit of a quest there and it's just sort of building up with the daft and silly.There's also things like using your abilities.So some guy will want you to deliver a package, but he's like got a thing about the floor."
"So you have to get a package delivered without touching the floor for various reasons or swing through some weird guy's obstacle course around the nature district.He's just like, everyone keeps telling me it's too hard, but I think you're freaky form or, you know, be able to do it and just stuff, things like that."
"And what is it like building a game like Completely Stretchy where you are so creatively free to do seemingly whatever you want to do?It's tricky.I think, you know, you've got to sort of rein yourself in a little bit and try and break it down into, okay, so what are you actually doing and why?And then it's like, what is fun to do?We've got the silly characters, but they also have like different quests for you to do and some of them are very strange."
"Like one of them is helping a witch make lunch.And by doing so you get shrunk and then you're like, okay, what do I do now?And then you have to help a spider out who doesn't, all his legs have been pulled off for various witch incantations and things like that."
"So, but to get back to the main question, we try to build in a really fun, rewarding progression system.And then we have a couple of different pickups and things that just add a bit of spice to keep it fresh as you go."
"And you'll be walking around sort of the town district and you'll be like, what is that thing?And then later on in the game, you'll be like, oh, it's this.And then you can go back and, you know, sort of, if you're a completionist, you'll love this game because there's just so much in it to see and do."
"So let's talk then a little bit about these characters because I think it would be fair to say that they are very peculiar in themselves as well.So I'm guessing that, were these the invention of Dan that you guys have then built on further?Tell me about the NPCs and the different varieties of them."
"So I think we have six different alien races, shall we say, of various different shapes and sizes.We've tried to sort of sprinkle a bit of lore in there about how and why they've evolved."
"But, you know, Dan made the initial six sort of character races and we didn't want to stray too far from his original vision.So we've kept it at that.But you'll find certain, there's these really big, almost like Diglet NPCs called Chunkos."
"And they're always in really weird positions.Like, how did you get in there?Like, I don't understand how you fit into this room or whatever.Like, is there even a door?And then there's the tiny little ones called Scrimblies who are just a bit up to no good."
"They're almost like cheeky children, I suppose.And you'll find them doing a multitude of strange things as well.But, yeah, there's six.But we've made sure that they're not just all the same."
"We've tried to give them a few props and things.No one wears any clothes in the Grand Bay Isles.They haven't been invented in this strange alien world.But they do have various different hats and hairstyles and things like that."
"So, yeah, there's a lot to see and do.I believe you mentioned as well in the session you did a moment ago that there was an NPC that players should avoid.Is there anything else that you can add to that at the moment?George?Yeah, I think that just kind of leads into one of the quests, really."
"Or string of quests, should I say.Yeah, won't give too much away.But someone's doing not nice things.And obviously you as the player, as the stretchy player, as well as seeing all the other characters and weird and wacky characters in the game, you'll spot this character quite a bit sort of floating around doing odd things."
"So it could be their shenanigans that you're seeing or it could just be the world also.Who knows?Plus there's a strange election campaign going on between the original mayor, who everyone knows and loves, and this new young upstart called Plonto."
"So watch out.But his receptionist is very addicted to ordering flyers for Plonto's campaign.So you'll be able to catch her in her office."
"You guys talked a moment ago about all the different references that you look to include in Completely Stretchy.Would you say that references make up the majority of the secrets that you guys have offered?Or is there other things hidden in the world that players can go out for and search and keep themselves entertained with?It's not the main bulk of it, but there's definitely sort of 50-50 split, I'd say."
"There's definitely certain things that even I'm seeing now, this close to release, I'm still sort of seeing like, that was mentioned six months ago and now it's in.And then I speak to the artist and he's like, yeah, I had some time so we just threw it in."
"It's like, oh, okay, brilliant, there it is.So yeah, it's definitely one of those things where, you know, we've taken inspiration from other mediums as well.But it's very much a case of, yeah, what would fit the world?You know, someone on a team would make a certain area of the world."
"We would then look at it as a team, be like, oh, this is a bit empty, what can we put here?Somebody would suggest something and then just through process of ideas and creativity, something makes it in."
"If we would laugh about it internally, it stayed.If we didn't, it was tweaked a bit, but it probably still stayed.So tell me then a little bit about the art direction that you've chosen for Completely Stretchy because it's a very striking look that you've selected for this game."
"So where did this come about and how does it help sort of bolster the experience that you wanted to deliver with Completely Stretchy?So the sort of initial palette of colours was sort of part of the sort of handover that we got."
"And then we sort of expanded on that, making sure that there wasn't too many colours, but also there wasn't too few.So to start with, one of the things we found in development there was just too few colours."
"Sure, it's striking, but then you're just like, well, I don't know where I am because everyone looks the same.So we made sure that we had enough landmarks and then we added some sort of secondary colours here and there, but still with keeping the sort of style and the main colour there."
"And that's kind of how the sort of town district sort of evolved.And then we're like, okay, well, if we were going to keep this world but make somewhere that's a bit more like natural, what would that look like?And then, oh, but maybe something a little bit more industrial as well."
"So we made sure that the colour palettes were sort of complimentary, but also not too repetitive because it was very important that players didn't get lost.So Completely Stretchy is almost here."
"Well, again, by the time that you see this interview, it probably will be here.So with that being the case, what is one thing that you're really excited for players to experience for themselves when they get to play Completely Stretchy?For me, it's the exploration and just sort of looking under rock and talking to everyone and finding all the weird stuff out there whilst having fun and then having a blast at uncovering the strange narrative that's sort of running in the background and figuring out who and why."
"I won't want to go too much into it because it's part of the fun, but we hope that the story gives players a big sort of giggle and whilst it's silly, it's still very fun and rewarding.I think for me, it's very much people's reaction to some of the goofs and gaffs we have in there, only because hopefully from what I've seen internally when people have been playing and then they've come across The Unexpected and seen their reaction, I'm quite excited to see what players will sort of think of certain things as well."
"Well, Completely Stretchy launches on December 12th on PC, so you'll be able to play it, again, probably the second that you're seeing this interview, so make sure to go out there and check it out."
"As a final question then, before we wrap up, guys, what's next for Completely Stretchy?What's next for this world that you've looked to build here?Do you want to take it somewhere else or is this like a one and done thing?There's a lot of ideas we've had in the past that didn't materialise just because of various reasons."
"We've still got that list.It's probably bigger than the original list of stuff that actually made it in.So definitely maybe expanding the current world, maybe some add-ons, potentially even a sequel, depending on how things go."
"But, yeah, even now, just conversations we've had, even when I've had conversations with family and friends about certain things, they've suggested things, and it's like, that could be good."
"Then it goes onto the list.Yeah, a sequel, potentially a DLC.I keep teasing, George, about an RTS, because when you look at the map view, because of the style of the game, it looks really nice."
"I was like, yeah, this would make a great RTS.Keep batting them away. Next one.Well, there you have it. Plenty to look forward to.Again, check the game out today."
"Maybe in the future you'll be able to play the RTS version of Completely Stretchy or an RTS based in Completely Stretchy, but we'll have to just stay tuned until that arrives.But, yeah, thank you for coming and talking with me today, guys, and George."
"You lot have been absolutely fantastic.I'm looking forward to checking out the game, and, yeah, hopefully we'll speak sometime in the future and talk about whatever comes next for this amazing world."
"Thank you all for watching, and we'll see you all on the next Game Rector interview.Take care, everyone.Thanks very much. Thank you."