ASUS ProArt PZ13 (Quick Look) - An Enamouring Laptop

Taking lessons learned from smartphones and adding them to laptop performance, the new ASUS ProArt laptop has seriously impressed.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.I haven't been this impressed, perhaps not enamored, but impressed with a PC laptop in a long time, and I'll tell you why."
"This is Asus' ProArt P713, and there's a lot of interesting things about it.For one, this is one of the first computers to come out with the Snapdragon X line-up of processors.For a lot of people, this is the first time that Windows on ARM processors, mainly Qualcomm's Snapdragon line-up, which essentially borrows a lot of architecture and lessons learned from smartphone processors and taking them into the laptop space, where they combine fantastic performance, lovely battery life, and a lot of good features that Qualcomm has designed to the point where reviewers across the globe for the past month and a half have been fawning at these Snapdragon CPUs, which is lovely."
"That is exactly what we want.We want better competition, and right now it seems that Dave2D, for instance, put out a video a couple days ago saying that we have AMD's new line-up of mobile chips, Intel's are not shit, which they usually are, Apple's new M4 chips are doing very well for themselves, and this."
"So it's a good time to be alive.So above that, this is also, just beyond having the Snapdragon X+, it's very impressive.For one, it's very versatile.Like say a Surface Book or an iPad with the Apple Magic Keyboard, this is just usable in a whole host of different scenarios."
"This is detachable, obviously, and very anchored once those magnets grab it.Even still, it does not sacrifice a huge trackpad and a very smooth and lovely keyboard.For one, this also works completely without this big and bulky stand here on the back.So all you do is basically remove this little kickstand here, and you have a frankly quite thick and heavy, but still a usable tablet that you could use for tablet-y things if that's what you wanted, and these magnets are so strong that you just kick back and immediately it becomes a pretty lappable laptop."
"So versatility is part of the package here.Thanks to that Snapdragon X+, alongside up to 16 gigs of LPDDR5X RAM and a terabyte SSD, this is also crazy powerful compared to the small form factor that it's cut out into, such as that 4K video editing on like a Premiere should be within reach, which is crazy."
"It also has an OLED panel and has a small pen, which comes in the box, which fits in this little loop right here, the Asus Pen 2.0.It has a pretty lovely port selection as well, giving us access to a whole host of different things, but first and foremost, even though this is ProArt, meaning that this is for creators, this is IP52 water and dust resistance, meaning that, at least in theory, you can put this in a pool or bring it swimming with you."
"Sure, IP52 ratings is not really comparable to a flagship smartphone, like your iPhone has an IP68 dust and water resistance, and those basically denotes how far down and for how long it can be emerged, but IP54 certification means that it can be emerged.This is a laptop that doesn't basically mind like quickly being dropped in water."
"Obviously, it shouldn't be salt water.There is no IP rating for salt water, so all of these tests are basically fresh water, so that means no pool water as well with chlorine in it, but still, it's wildly impressive that this creator laptop with a high-end chip that does 4K video editing on the fly could be dropped, or at the very least, you could sit outside in a rainstorm and it would still do just fine."
"It's also MIL-STD tested, meaning that it can withstand massive amounts of pressure.It works in very hot, like plus 40, 50 degrees, or minus like 20, 30-ish degrees, so it's very, very versatile in the ways in which you can work with it, and I think it's an absolutely wild package."
"We will obviously take a look in a future review.Stay tuned for that.Thank you so much for watching."