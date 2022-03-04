English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

ASUS ProArt PZ13 (Quick Look) - An Enamouring Laptop

Taking lessons learned from smartphones and adding them to laptop performance, the new ASUS ProArt laptop has seriously impressed.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
I haven't been this impressed, perhaps not enamored, but impressed with a PC laptop in a long time, and I'll tell you why."

"This is Asus' ProArt P713, and there's a lot of interesting things about it.
For one, this is one of the first computers to come out with the Snapdragon X line-up of processors.
For a lot of people, this is the first time that Windows on ARM processors, mainly Qualcomm's Snapdragon line-up, which essentially borrows a lot of architecture and lessons learned from smartphone processors and taking them into the laptop space, where they combine fantastic performance, lovely battery life, and a lot of good features that Qualcomm has designed to the point where reviewers across the globe for the past month and a half have been fawning at these Snapdragon CPUs, which is lovely."

"That is exactly what we want.
We want better competition, and right now it seems that Dave2D, for instance, put out a video a couple days ago saying that we have AMD's new line-up of mobile chips, Intel's are not shit, which they usually are, Apple's new M4 chips are doing very well for themselves, and this."

"So it's a good time to be alive.
So above that, this is also, just beyond having the Snapdragon X+, it's very impressive.
For one, it's very versatile.
Like say a Surface Book or an iPad with the Apple Magic Keyboard, this is just usable in a whole host of different scenarios."

"This is detachable, obviously, and very anchored once those magnets grab it.
Even still, it does not sacrifice a huge trackpad and a very smooth and lovely keyboard.
For one, this also works completely without this big and bulky stand here on the back.
So all you do is basically remove this little kickstand here, and you have a frankly quite thick and heavy, but still a usable tablet that you could use for tablet-y things if that's what you wanted, and these magnets are so strong that you just kick back and immediately it becomes a pretty lappable laptop."

"So versatility is part of the package here.
Thanks to that Snapdragon X+, alongside up to 16 gigs of LPDDR5X RAM and a terabyte SSD, this is also crazy powerful compared to the small form factor that it's cut out into, such as that 4K video editing on like a Premiere should be within reach, which is crazy."

"It also has an OLED panel and has a small pen, which comes in the box, which fits in this little loop right here, the Asus Pen 2.0.
It has a pretty lovely port selection as well, giving us access to a whole host of different things, but first and foremost, even though this is ProArt, meaning that this is for creators, this is IP52 water and dust resistance, meaning that, at least in theory, you can put this in a pool or bring it swimming with you."

"Sure, IP52 ratings is not really comparable to a flagship smartphone, like your iPhone has an IP68 dust and water resistance, and those basically denotes how far down and for how long it can be emerged, but IP54 certification means that it can be emerged.
This is a laptop that doesn't basically mind like quickly being dropped in water."

"Obviously, it shouldn't be salt water.
There is no IP rating for salt water, so all of these tests are basically fresh water, so that means no pool water as well with chlorine in it, but still, it's wildly impressive that this creator laptop with a high-end chip that does 4K video editing on the fly could be dropped, or at the very least, you could sit outside in a rainstorm and it would still do just fine."

"It's also MIL-STD tested, meaning that it can withstand massive amounts of pressure.
It works in very hot, like plus 40, 50 degrees, or minus like 20, 30-ish degrees, so it's very, very versatile in the ways in which you can work with it, and I think it's an absolutely wild package."

"We will obviously take a look in a future review.
Stay tuned for that.
Thank you so much for watching."

Hardware

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Harley Quinn: Season 5 - Official Trailer

Harley Quinn: Season 5 - Official Trailer
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - Ugly Sonic Sweater Reveal

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - Ugly Sonic Sweater Reveal
Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 - Official Trailer

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 - Official Trailer
Yellowjackets - Season 3 First Look

Yellowjackets - Season 3 First Look
The Brutalist - Official Trailer 2

The Brutalist - Official Trailer 2
28 Years Later - Official Trailer

28 Years Later - Official Trailer
Reacher Season 3 - Official Teaser

Reacher Season 3 - Official Teaser
The Wheel of Time - Season 3 Teaser Trailer

The Wheel of Time - Season 3 Teaser Trailer
The Gorge - Official Trailer

The Gorge - Official Trailer
John Wick: Ballerina - Extended Look Trailer

John Wick: Ballerina - Extended Look Trailer
Severance - Season 2 Official Trailer

Severance - Season 2 Official Trailer
Invincible Season 3 - Official Trailer

Invincible Season 3 - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Completely Stretchy - Launch Trailer

Completely Stretchy - Launch Trailer
Planet Coaster 2 DLC - Thrill-Seekers Ride Pack

Planet Coaster 2 DLC - Thrill-Seekers Ride Pack
Hexarchy - Release Trailer

Hexarchy - Release Trailer
Neon Abyss 2 - Reveal Trailer

Neon Abyss 2 - Reveal Trailer
Recur - Announcement Trailer

Recur - Announcement Trailer
Bionic Bay - Release Date Trailer

Bionic Bay - Release Date Trailer
Sleight of Hand - Trailer

Sleight of Hand - Trailer
Power Rangers Rita's Rewind - Launch Trailer

Power Rangers Rita's Rewind - Launch Trailer
Inkonbini: One Store - Reveal Trailer

Inkonbini: One Store - Reveal Trailer
Incolatus: Don’t Stop, Girlypop! - Gameplay Trailer

Incolatus: Don’t Stop, Girlypop! - Gameplay Trailer
Feltopia - Reveal Trailer

Feltopia - Reveal Trailer
Ultimate Sheep Raccoon - Reveal Trailer

Ultimate Sheep Raccoon - Reveal Trailer
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More